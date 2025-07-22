From Screens To Social Feeds: Netizens Dish Out Honest Reviews And Crazy Funny Jibes On ‘Saiyaara’

The just-released film “Saiyaara” does not only take over silver screens; it has rightfully taken over social networking websites, in their wake leaving a sizzling storm of comments, ranging from sincere admiration to critical commentaries. From tearful admissions at cinema theatres to debates on its emotional quotient, cyberspace has become a huge review committee for this romance. The film, and soundtrack particularly, appears to have struck a cultural chord of general nostalgia for low-key old-school romanticism, and is now a full-blown hot topic on X (formerly Twitter), Instagram, and YouTube. Netizens are openly sharing how the story, coupled with its soul-sucking soundtrack, has impacted them to the very core, creating a real, all-around word-of-mouth which not many films can achieve in the era of the internet.

The Overwhelming Positive Sentiments

There is a chorus of effusive encomiums for “Saiyaara” from most of social media, particularly for its raw emotional power and gripping music score. Supporters are thanking the film for bringing back the essence of good old Bollywood romance, comparing it to Mohit Suri’s previous musical smash hits like “Aashiqui 2.” All over, supporters are discussing how effective the film is at making it simple to experience real tears, with numerous “POV: I bawled through ‘Saiyaara'” or “Still in tears after watching this” posts trending.

The chemistry of the fresh lead pair has been welcomed as fresh and new and won the hearts of youth from all over the world. The music of the movie, especially the title song and “Dhun,” have gone viral, with people making reels, posting lyrics, and giving thanks to the music director and singers for their heart-wrenching job. The type of review that writes, “This music hits differently, it’s a balm for the broken heart” or “Finally, a movie which makes emotions and melody first” is prevalent, showering praise on many of its pillars. . The general opinion generally is to offer “Saiyaara” as an oasis in the otherwise widely panned business of formulaic storytelling.

#Saiyaara flies above and beyond expectations. Such a soulful, heartfelt ode to love. Smart scene writing, excellent music as a storytelling tool; and two raw, hungry actors with fiery screen presence. Forget opening day, the film’s going to be unstoppable for a long time. pic.twitter.com/iAO78pTdqL — Aniruddha Guha (@AniGuha) July 18, 2025

Just watched #Saiyaara and I can confidently say—Bollywood romance is alive again. The chemistry, the heartbreak, the hope… it’s all there. Hats off to the entire team for creating something timeless. pic.twitter.com/m8rNdpvE6V — Navya (@Navyyyaa) July 18, 2025





Emerging Negative Critiques

While there’s a lot of good word for it, “Saiyaara” has also gotten its fair share of flak for its bit too, though from one particular section of the audience hungry for something more than melodrama. Some critics of social media have complained that while the movie is excellent in the emotional and music aspects, the plot sometimes was a little too on the predictable scale or less layered than other dramas one has watched lately. Many reviews indicate that the plot will progress slowly in some areas, especially for viewers who do like faster-storytelling dramas. There are also grievances about the rationalization of certain character choices with some of them having certain emotional reactions or parts of the story somewhat excessive for the purposes of drama.

These kinds of compliments such as “Pretty music, but the story was a bit recycled” or “Hope the screenplay had a few surprises” have been noted in the compliments. A minority movement has also intimated probable thematic reduplications with traditional romantic films, and this has raised controversies about originality. Nonetheless, even such negative comments are typically followed by an admission of the some emotional power and musicality of the film, which suggests that even its critics grant it its mass popular appeal.

#Saiyaara didn’t work for me. It lacks memorable performances or songs, and the love story feels disconnected from today’s generation. If this is how love is portrayed now, it’s honestly a bit disappointing. #Review #bollywood pic.twitter.com/3u0xWnGYs8 — KUNAL (@kunalbinjewar09) July 19, 2025

SAIYAARA IS A BAKWAS FILM 🤮🤮! Everything you are reading about #Saiyaara is paid. It is one of the worst hindi romantic films ever made..Pathetic direction, full overacting and zero chemistry. Don’t waste your money in cinemas !#Saiyaara pic.twitter.com/pB0A1qKXrS — खुरपेंची ज्ञान (@KhurpechiGyan) July 19, 2025







