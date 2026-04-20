From Season 4 Episode 1 Review: Man in Yellow’s Dark Plan Revealed in MGM’s ‘The Arrival’ Episode, Shocking Twist and Brutal Death Take Over

From Season 4 Episode 1 Review: The much-awaited premiere of From Season 4, titled The Arrival, wastes no time in plunging viewers back into its eerie, mind-bending world. Popular horror show premiered on April 19, 2026, on the major OTT platform MGM+. But Indian fans don’t have to be sad as the series will hit soon on the OTT platform, Amazon Prime Video. The From Season 4 will air weekly on Sundays with nine more episodes to be released soon. Packed with a shocking death, a gruesome transformation, and the ominous rise of the Man in Yellow, From Season 4 Episode 1 sets a darker, more intense tone for the season ahead.

From Season 4 Episode 1 Review

The premiere episode of From Season 4, titled The Arrival, picks up exactly where the previous season left off, where Boyd and Sara tortured Elgin last season in order to find Fatima. Notably, there is no recap as the series will immediately throw viewers into chaos and horror following Jim’s death who was killed by the mysterious man in Yellow. The episode also places strong focus on Julie wich hints that there may be a deeper and possibly dangerous connection between her and the man responsible for Jim’s brutal murder.

By the end of the episode, a shocking revelation changes everything as it turns out the man is not the girl’s father. Instead, the Man in Yellow had transformed himself into the girl in a disturbing metamorphosis shown in the first. He made a calculated plan to hitchhike until a pastor picked him up.

Douglas E. Hughes as Man in Yellow Dark Plan Revealed

The Man in Yellow appears to be orchestrating a sinister game, especially where he sets the rules and bends them at will. It is strongly implied that he played a role in the disturbing pact made by the town’s older resident, who sacrificed their children in exchange for eternal life but they got deceived instead. The bargain is not easy for the one whose playing the game.

The exact game he started to play with Tabitha and Jade who are inching closer to uncovering the truth. His cryptic warning to Jim—“Your wife shouldn’t have dug that hole”—comes after key discoveries, including the meaning behind the Bottle Tree song. The children’s repeated word, “Anghkooey,” is revealed to mean “remember,” leading Tabitha and Jade to realise they are reincarnations of Miranda and Christopher—and perhaps many others before them—destined to return to Fromville in a recurring attempt to save their children.

When From Season 4 Releases in India?

From Season 4 is arriving in India on April 20, 2026, and it is streaming exclusively on Amazon Prime Video. Flickonclick In the US, the show debuted at 9 PM Eastern on April 19, 2026, Popverse, which translates to 6:30 AM IST on April 20 PRIMETIMER for Indian viewers. So yes, if you are an early riser with a love for horror mysteries, Sunday morning just got a lot more interesting.

Where to Watch From Season 4 on Amazon Prime Video in India?

Yes, and this is the good news for Indian fans. In India, From is available to stream on Amazon Prime Video. Wikipedia You will need an active Prime subscription. In the US, the show sits behind the MGM+ add-on channel, which costs $7.99 per month on top of a Prime subscription. PRIMETIMER But Indian subscribers get it directly through their regular Prime Video access — no extra add-on needed.

Also Read: From Season 4: Release Date & Time In India, How To Watch, And Is It Available On Amazon Prime Video Or Other OTT Platforms?