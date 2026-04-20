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Home > Entertainment News > From Season 4: Release Date & Time In India, How To Watch, And Is It Available On Amazon Prime Video Or Other OTT Platforms?

From Season 4: Release Date & Time In India, How To Watch, And Is It Available On Amazon Prime Video Or Other OTT Platforms?

From Season 4 has released in India on April 20, 2026, streaming on Amazon Prime Video, with new episodes dropping weekly.

from season 4
from season 4

Published By: Syed Ziyauddin
Published: April 20, 2026 04:25:14 IST

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From Season 4: Release Date & Time In India, How To Watch, And Is It Available On Amazon Prime Video Or Other OTT Platforms?

The wait is finally over. From Season 4 has officially arrived, and Indian fans can now stream the most anticipated season of the hit sci-fi horror series. After months of cliffhangers, fan theories, and unanswered questions from Season 3, the show is back and this time, it promises to dig deeper into the town’s darkest secrets than ever before. 

When Does It Release in India? 

From Season 4 is arriving in India on April 20, 2026, and it is streaming exclusively on Amazon Prime Video. Flickonclick In the US, the show debuted at 9 PM Eastern on April 19, 2026, Popverse, which translates to 6:30 AM IST on April 20 PRIMETIMER for Indian viewers. So yes, if you are an early riser with a love for horror mysteries, Sunday morning just got a lot more interesting. 

How Many Episodes and When Do They Drop? 

This is not a binge situation, so do not clear your whole weekend. Season 4 is going the weekly episode route, with one new episode release every week starting April 20. Flickonclick The season has 10 episodes in total, with new ones dropping every Sunday through June 21, 2026. Popverse Think of it as your weekly Sunday scare ritual for the next two and a half months. 

You Might Be Interested In

Is It on Amazon Prime Video in India? 

Yes, and this is the good news for Indian fans. In India, From is available to stream on Amazon Prime Video. Wikipedia You will need an active Prime subscription. In the US, the show sits behind the MGM+ add-on channel, which costs $7.99 per month on top of a Prime subscription. PRIMETIMER But Indian subscribers get it directly through their regular Prime Video access — no extra add-on needed. 

What Is Season 4 About? 

The official plot from Amazon MGM Studios reads: “In Season Four, the closer the residents of town get to the answers they seek, the more terrifying their search becomes. Who is the Man in Yellow, and what does he want? Will Jade and Tabitha’s revelation be the key to finally going home? How much longer can Boyd hold the town together, even as his body and mind are falling apart? Season Four will open doors that some in town will end up wishing to remain closed.” Popverse 

Season 3 ended on a gut-punch. Jim was nearly killed by the Man in the Yellow Suit. Tabitha and Jade discovered their past connection to the town through a haunting lullaby. Fatima’s pregnancy revealed that the creatures can never truly die — the monster Boyd killed was born again. And Julie was seen running through the forest, begging Jim to go back and “change the story.” Season 4 picks up right where all that chaos is left off. 

Quick Facts at a Glance 

From is the most-watched series in MGM+ history, IMDbTom’s Guide with a 96% score on Rotten Tomatoes. IMDb It stars Harold Perrineau, who most people will remember from Lost and ironically; he is once again stuck somewhere very mysterious with no obvious way out. In April 2026, the series was also renewed for a fifth and final season Wikipedia, so the creators clearly have a planned ending in mind. That is actually great news that this is not a show that will just drift forever without answers. 

The bottom line: if you are in India and on Amazon Prime Video, you are set. Open the app, search From, and make sure no one disturbs you for the next hour. 

Also Read: Bigg Boss Marathi 6 Winner & Grand Finale: Who Will Lift Trophy, What’s The Prize Money- All You Need To Know About The Big Star Night

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From Season 4: Release Date & Time In India, How To Watch, And Is It Available On Amazon Prime Video Or Other OTT Platforms?

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From Season 4: Release Date & Time In India, How To Watch, And Is It Available On Amazon Prime Video Or Other OTT Platforms?

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From Season 4: Release Date & Time In India, How To Watch, And Is It Available On Amazon Prime Video Or Other OTT Platforms?
From Season 4: Release Date & Time In India, How To Watch, And Is It Available On Amazon Prime Video Or Other OTT Platforms?
From Season 4: Release Date & Time In India, How To Watch, And Is It Available On Amazon Prime Video Or Other OTT Platforms?
From Season 4: Release Date & Time In India, How To Watch, And Is It Available On Amazon Prime Video Or Other OTT Platforms?

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