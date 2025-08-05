From Sharing Screens to Taking Center Stage: Kajol’s Journey from Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge to Maa

Kajol’s journey in Bollywood is a movie for a lot of people who have seen grow, from her working with best actors in the field to finally claiming her own stage. She was a young naive actor, praised for her features and the growth in her acting is something that is clearly visible.

Kajol’s Early Journey: Making Her Mark Amidst Bollywood Giants

She comes from a family where cinema was something alienated to her, with actress Tanuja as her mother and filmmaker Shomu Mukherjee as her father. It seemed almost destined that Kajol would find her way to the screen. She began her acting journey early by making her debut at just 17 with Bekhudi in 1992. But it was Baazigar (1993) that truly put her on the map and started getting noticed by directors and co actors. Even then, Kajol often shared the spotlight. In Baazigar, she starred alongside Shah Rukh Khan, yet the film also gave significant space to Shilpa Shetty’s character. The pattern continued with Karan Arjun (1995), where Kajol played the love interest of SRK with other massive lead actors in a story mainly focused on the two brothers.

Even in one of her biggest hits that is loved by the audience even after many many years of release, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai (1998), she shared narrative space with Rani Mukerji, who dominated the first half of the film. Years later, We Are Family (2010) had her playing a mother facing a heartbreaking illness, commanding the emotional weight alongside Kareena Kapoor. Then came Helicopter Eela (2018), a story about a mother and son where Kajol’s character was front and centre.

From DDLJ to Maa: Kajol’s Evolution into One of Bollywood’s Most Powerful Leads

But things changed fast. Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (1995) was the game-changer Kajol’s role as Simran wasn’t just a side character, she was the emotional core. From that point on, she started choosing parts where she wasn’t just part of the story, but the heart of it. She showed what her skills can actually do and she has the power to attract people to the cinema with those acting skills. In Dushman (1998), she showed she could carry a thriller all by herself, playing twins in a revenge drama.

Most recently, Maa (2024) on Disney+ Hotstar offered a powerful, subtle performance as a mother confronting trauma proof that even after decades, Kajol continues to find stories worth leading.

Kajol’s rise from supporting roles to full-on leading lady isn’t just about luck or legacy. It’s about instinct, guts, and staying true to herself.

