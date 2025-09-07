LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > "God saved you for me": Shahid Kapoor pens adorable note to celebrate Mira Rajput's birthday

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 7, 2025 19:39:08 IST

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 7 (ANI): Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor has sent a love-filled birthday wish for his wife, Mira Rajput.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Shahid shared a string of pictures with Mira as he expressed his love for her.

Calling himself lucky about being with her, the actor wrote, “Happy birthday my love. You complete me. God wrapped you up in a little bundle of joy and saved you for me. And I am lucky to have you for the rest of my life. Be happy, be healthy, express yourself every chance you get …. In every way you like… may your radiance fill everything you touch.”

https://www.instagram.com/p/DOS_jB4DRrO/?img_index=1

The post featured a few unseen pictures of Mira Rajput, with the first one showing her relaxing in the lawn, soaking in the sunshine. It was followed by other pictures of her at different outdoor locations.

Shahid wrapped the carousel with a romantic snap of himself with Mira, with a beautiful background.

Fans, along with many other Bollywood celebrities, also took to the comment section and reacted to the post, including the likes of Dia Mirza and Hrithik Roshan.

Mira Rajput’s birthday came on the heels of her son, Zain’s 7th birthday. Taking to her Instagram handle, Mira wrote an adorable note, “Cool beans, blue jeans and everything sweet if you please. Happy 7th to our Zain, you make every day, a noisy seventh heaven. Time to kick up another storm!”

https://www.instagram.com/p/DONBlMpCHfX/

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput got married on July 7, 2015, in an intimate wedding in Delhi. The duo had an arranged marriage.

They welcomed their first child, daughter Misha, in 2016 and son Zain in 2018.

Besides sharing a strong relationship as husband and wife, the couple has also collaborated professionally, with the recent launch of Athletifreak’s first physical store in Asia.

Shahid and Mira arrived at the Select Citywalk Mall in New Delhi for a fun game of pickleball, bringing their A-game at the launch. (ANI)

The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.

