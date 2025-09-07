LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > "Goodbyes are heartbreaking," says Genelia as she shares visuals from Ganesh Visarjan

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 7, 2025 01:30:07 IST

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 6 (ANI): Actor Genelia Deshmukh on Saturday gave a sneak peek into Ganesh Visarjan performed by her family members.

Taking to Instagram, Genelia dropped a video in which her husband, Riteish, and their sons could be seen participating in Ganesh Visarjan.

“Goodbyes are always heartbreaking. #ganpatibappamaurya #pudchyavarshilavkarya,” she captioned the post.

Visuals from various pandals have also surfaced online, showing devotees taking part in processions as they prepare to bid farewell to Lord Ganesha.

Lalbaugcha Raja, Maharashtra

The final journey of Lord Ganesha from the iconic Lalbaugcha Raja pandal also witnessed a grand celebration on the last day of the festival. At the procession, hundreds of devotees gathered to watch the immersion, while paying a final goodbye to the Lord. In videos, the idol could be seen being taken for a public visual, showered with water and sindoor (vermillion), creating a visual spectacle.

Lalbaugcha Raja, which has been drawing large numbers of visitors throughout the 10 days, also saw several Bollywood celebrities and prominent personalities offering prayers at the pandal. Bollywood actors like Varun Dhawan, Sidharth Malhotra, Janhvi Kapoor, Shilpa Shetty, Anil Kapoor, Malaika Arora, and Anupam Kher took turns to reach the pandal and seek blessings.

Nagpur Cha Raja, Maharashtra

The procession for the immersion of Nagpur Cha Raja began in the afternoon, with devotees gathered in large numbers to send Bappa home. Preparations were made for a massive vehicle as many climbed on in the front before bringing the idol out from the pandal. Prior to the immersion, a mangal aarti was performed at the pandal, where devotees basked in the spiritual energy. (ANI)

Source

The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.

Tags: ganeshaGanpati VisarjangeneliaLord Ganesha

