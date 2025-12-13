LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Grammy Winner Ricky Kej Alleges Zomato Delivery Executive Carried Out Theft At His Bengaluru Home, Shares CCTV Footage

Grammy-winning musician Ricky Kej alleges theft at his Bengaluru home by a Zomato delivery executive. CCTV footage shows the suspect taking a sump cover. Kej has called on Zomato and police to help identify the individual.

Ricky Kej claims Zomato delivery agent stole sump cover from Bengaluru home; CCTV footage shared, police investigating. Photos: X.
Ricky Kej claims Zomato delivery agent stole sump cover from Bengaluru home; CCTV footage shared, police investigating. Photos: X.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Published: December 13, 2025 15:14:10 IST

Grammy Award-winning musician and environmentalist Ricky Kej has claimed that a Zomato delivery executive allegedly trespassed into his Bengaluru residence and stole a sump cover. Kej shared the CCTV footage and details of the alleged theft on Instagram, tagging both Zomato and Bengaluru Police. He urged residents to remain vigilant about such incidents.

“I was robbed,” Kej wrote, explaining that the delivery agent reportedly entered his home around 6 pm and took the sump cover. According to the composer, the individual had returned about 15 minutes earlier to survey the premises before committing the theft.

CCTV Footage Captures Theft

CCTV footage captured the suspect from two angles and included images of the vehicle and a partial registration number, a red Honda Activa with the number KA03HY8751, as per Kej’s post. He appealed to both Zomato and law enforcement authorities for assistance in identifying the person involved.

“Quite bold of them. This is probably not their first time,” Kej warned, highlighting the potential risk to other residents.

Zomato Responds, Bengaluru Police Issues Statement

Zomato acknowledged Kej’s complaint on social media, describing the incident as “concerning” and confirming that it is investigating the matter. Details on any internal action or police involvement have not yet been disclosed.

Bengaluru city police also responded to the post, requesting: “Please share incident location and your contact number via DM.”

Who is Ricky Kej?

Born in North Carolina in 1981, Ricky Kej moved to Bengaluru at the age of eight. He attended Bishop Cotton School and earned a degree in dentistry before pursuing music professionally.

Over the years, Kej has become one of India’s most internationally recognized composers. He has released 24 studio albums, worked on over 3,500 commercials, and composed music for several feature films. A three-time Grammy winner, Kej is also a prominent environmental advocate and has been honoured as a UN Global Humanitarian Artist, with recognition from the Parliament of Canada for his advocacy work.

First published on: Dec 13, 2025 3:14 PM IST
Should India Pick Vaibhav Suryavanshi Now? Why This Is the Perfect Time To Include The Young, Promising Batter In The Squad

QUICK LINKS