Home > Entertainment > Gullak Fans Shocked: Mishra Family’s Eldest Son Annu Replaced, Guess Who Steps Into This Iconic Role?

Gullak Fans Shocked: Mishra Family’s Eldest Son Annu Replaced, Guess Who Steps Into This Iconic Role?

Vaibhav Raj Gupta, the beloved Annu Mishra from Gullak, exits after 4 seasons. The makers are finalizing Anant V Joshi as the new Annu, promising a fresh flavor for the Mishra family in the upcoming fifth season. Fans await this dramatic change with curiosity.

Gullak Fans Stunned: Annu Mishra Actor Exits, Anant V Joshi Steps In (Pc: X)
Gullak Fans Stunned: Annu Mishra Actor Exits, Anant V Joshi Steps In (Pc: X)

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: September 27, 2025 10:19:44 IST

The Mishra family, the beloved family from the acclaimed Gullak series, is set to undergo the biggest upheaval in the show yet with Vaibhav Raj Gupta, the star who brought to life the innovative eldest son of the Mishras, Anand ‘Annu’ Mishra, for four seasons, soon reported to be exiting the show.

This will come just before the shoot of the much-awaited fifth season, leaving a large void in the heart of the series which depicts the life of a middle-class family across all its stages. Poems became synonymous with his character as the ever-dedicated yet always-dragging medical rep, Annu, and thus, his leaving has become the biggest shock to the audience.

The Annu Mishra Replacement

The makers of the series on SonyLIV are under pressure to get a replacement to the major role in quite a hurry now. Sources from the industry say that, at the moment, actor Anant V Joshi is in advanced talks with the production to step into Annu Mishra’s shoes.

Anant V Joshi who has been seen doing other projects in the genre of the dramedy like Maamla Legal Hai and the movie Kathal is being considered as he is signified on the basis of his performance in the previous nuanced performances for being apt for a slice-of-life show. The pressure on the new actor is huge since there is a special place for Annu Mishra in the hearts of the audience.

Behind the Casting Change

The exit of the original Annu, then, was reconcilable with a conflicting creative outlook regarding the character’s trajectory in the fifth season. After 4 successful seasons, it is said that there is a creative vision difference which this time seems not negotiable between Vaibhav Raj Gupta and the team of The Viral Fever (TVF) which has resulted in this separation.

However, the actor returned from critical success in diversely contrasting roles in films like Mandala Murders where he even played a gruff cop; Ahmed Khan, Geetanjali Kulkarni, and Harsh Mayar-the rest of the family are set to return in the roles of the Mishra family; whereas the coming in of Anant V Joshi as the new Annu would create a new flavor for the family as they enter a new chapter.

Also Read: Homebound Movie Review: Ishaan Khatter, Janhvi Kapoor And Vishal Jethwa Expose Shocking Home Truths Unflinchingly

Tags: Anant V JoshiAnnu MishraGullakVaibhav Raj Gupta

