Hamza And Major Iqbal’s Camaraderie From Dhurandhar Sets Melts Hearts, Arjun Rampal Shares BTS Glimpses

Arjun Rampal has set social media abuzz with his latest Instagram post, seamlessly blending nostalgic throwback photos from the early days of his career with candid behind-the-scenes moments from the blockbuster spy thriller Dhurandhar: The Revenge.

The actor, who portrays the formidable Major Iqbal in the film, offered fans a glimpse into his bond with co-star Ranveer Singh—fondly referring to him as “Babbar Sher.” The post has struck a chord online, with fans swooning over the Hamza–Major Iqbal bromance and celebrating Arjun’s remarkable comeback. Here’s a closer look at what he shared and how fans have reacted.

Taking to Instagram on Monday, Arjun posted a mix of old photographs and recent stills from Dhurandhar 2. The carousel featured snapshots from his early career alongside moments captured on the film’s sets.

In one image, his character Major Iqbal is seen sharing a cheerful handshake with Ranveer Singh’s Hamza, both smiling warmly. Another frame shows the two actors engrossed in conversation, highlighting their effortless on-screen chemistry. The post also included several behind-the-scenes glimpses, adding a personal touch for fans.

In his caption, Arjun reflected on his career and expressed gratitude to those who have been part of it. He wrote, “From playing cowboys as kids, to landing my first film #moksha to #Dhurandhar I am blessed to have been with everyone who was part of the journey. Thank you my dearest fan family for sticking with me on the ride, thank you to this incredible #Dhurandhar family @adityadharfilms @vik_now @ojas_gautam for being my pillars and of course mera Babbar sher @ranveersingh #lokeshdhar jyotideshpande shweta @castingchhabra @actormaddy @therakeshbedi @duttsanjay @preetisheel smriti this list will keep growing. I am over the moon. Patience, Perseverance, Passion stick with them and dreams come true. @dhurandhartherevenge and of course the mesmerising @shashwatology your music is phenomenal.. the action team the fabulous @dokkaebi530 and @msjoeykim thank you for everything.”

The post quickly caught everyone’s attention, not only for its heartfelt caption but also for the candid glimpses from the film’s sets. Among the highlights were a few striking images—Arjun, in his Major Iqbal avatar, sharing a moment with Ranveer Singh, who appears to be in character as Hamza.

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office

Dhurandhar 2 has reached a significant milestone in the United States, overtaking the long-standing record held by Baahubali 2: The Conclusion. With this achievement, the film has emerged as the highest-grossing Indian movie in the US, setting a new benchmark after nearly a decade.

Cast And Crew

Alongside Ranveer Singh and Arjun Rampal, the film also stars Sanjay Dutt, R. Madhavan, Rakesh Bedi, Gaurav Gera, and Sara Arjun in pivotal roles.

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