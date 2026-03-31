HYBE Brings First Girl Group Auditions To India, Hunt Begins For Future Global K-Pop Inspired Superstars

The Indian music industry is going through its biggest transformation yet because HYBE India launched its first talent search which will create an all-female music group. The South Korean entertainment company has shifted its “multi-home, multi-genre” strategy to the Indian subcontinent after its groups KATSEYE and BTS achieved enormous international success.

The project functions as more than a basic talent search because it marks the first time an international entertainment company has built a permanent talent development center in Mumbai that uses the K-pop idol training system to discover and train local artists.

HYBE plans to create a girl group because it wants to reach the energetic Indian youth who combine their cultural heritage with international music production.

Global Training and Development System (T&D)

The main focus of this project centers on executing the Global Training and Development System, which has successfully transformed trainees into worldwide training icons.

The selected participants will receive vocal and dance instruction while studying a complete program that covers media skills and language proficiency and performance aesthetic training.

HYBE India has confirmed that this “world-class T&D” will be localized to respect and integrate Indian cultural nuances, ensuring the final group resonates both at home and on the global stage.

The established pathway system that provides talent development for Indian youth helps to link them with international entertainment markets, which they had previously been unable to access.

Nationwide Audition Reach and Diversity

To ensure no “gemstone” is left unturned, the Nationwide Audition Reach spans across ten major hubs, including Delhi and Mumbai and Bengaluru and Guwahati, because the digital application process enables access to the entire diaspora.

The search reaches out to all females who were born between 2005 and 2011, while the search emphasizes multi-talent performers who possess skills in both acting and modeling and music.

The audition process at HYBE becomes more accessible because the company collaborates with major tech and lifestyle brands such as Samsung and Snapchat, which establishes a new system that trains Indian artists through the same resources that propelled the Hallyu wave.

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