LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
bihar news bunker buster 12 class result 2026 dhurandhar 2 bse Iran news donald trump Abu Dhabi Iran US War vivo Humanitarian Mission Air Canada CEO Dahua and Hikvision banned in India bihar news bunker buster 12 class result 2026 dhurandhar 2 bse Iran news donald trump Abu Dhabi Iran US War vivo Humanitarian Mission Air Canada CEO Dahua and Hikvision banned in India bihar news bunker buster 12 class result 2026 dhurandhar 2 bse Iran news donald trump Abu Dhabi Iran US War vivo Humanitarian Mission Air Canada CEO Dahua and Hikvision banned in India bihar news bunker buster 12 class result 2026 dhurandhar 2 bse Iran news donald trump Abu Dhabi Iran US War vivo Humanitarian Mission Air Canada CEO Dahua and Hikvision banned in India
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
bihar news bunker buster 12 class result 2026 dhurandhar 2 bse Iran news donald trump Abu Dhabi Iran US War vivo Humanitarian Mission Air Canada CEO Dahua and Hikvision banned in India bihar news bunker buster 12 class result 2026 dhurandhar 2 bse Iran news donald trump Abu Dhabi Iran US War vivo Humanitarian Mission Air Canada CEO Dahua and Hikvision banned in India bihar news bunker buster 12 class result 2026 dhurandhar 2 bse Iran news donald trump Abu Dhabi Iran US War vivo Humanitarian Mission Air Canada CEO Dahua and Hikvision banned in India bihar news bunker buster 12 class result 2026 dhurandhar 2 bse Iran news donald trump Abu Dhabi Iran US War vivo Humanitarian Mission Air Canada CEO Dahua and Hikvision banned in India
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment News > HYBE Brings First Girl Group Auditions To India, Hunt Begins For Future Global K-Pop Inspired Superstars

HYBE Brings First Girl Group Auditions To India, Hunt Begins For Future Global K-Pop Inspired Superstars

HYBE India has launched its first all-female group audition, introducing a K-pop style training system in Mumbai. With nationwide reach and global standards, the project aims to discover and train Indian talent for international stardom while blending local culture.

HYBE Brings First Girl Group Auditions to India
HYBE Brings First Girl Group Auditions to India

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: March 31, 2026 11:41:36 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

HYBE Brings First Girl Group Auditions To India, Hunt Begins For Future Global K-Pop Inspired Superstars

The Indian music industry is going through its biggest transformation yet because HYBE India launched its first talent search which will create an all-female music group. The South Korean entertainment company has shifted its “multi-home, multi-genre” strategy to the Indian subcontinent after its groups KATSEYE and BTS achieved enormous international success.

The project functions as more than a basic talent search because it marks the first time an international entertainment company has built a permanent talent development center in Mumbai that uses the K-pop idol training system to discover and train local artists.

HYBE plans to create a girl group because it wants to reach the energetic Indian youth who combine their cultural heritage with international music production.

You Might Be Interested In

Global Training and Development System (T&D)

The main focus of this project centers on executing the Global Training and Development System, which has successfully transformed trainees into worldwide training icons.

The selected participants will receive vocal and dance instruction while studying a complete program that covers media skills and language proficiency and performance aesthetic training.

HYBE India has confirmed that this “world-class T&D” will be localized to respect and integrate Indian cultural nuances, ensuring the final group resonates both at home and on the global stage. 

The established pathway system that provides talent development for Indian youth helps to link them with international entertainment markets, which they had previously been unable to access.

Nationwide Audition Reach and Diversity

To ensure no “gemstone” is left unturned, the Nationwide Audition Reach spans across ten major hubs, including Delhi and Mumbai and Bengaluru and Guwahati, because the digital application process enables access to the entire diaspora.

The search reaches out to all females who were born between 2005 and 2011, while the search emphasizes multi-talent performers who possess skills in both acting and modeling and music.

The audition process at HYBE becomes more accessible because the company collaborates with major tech and lifestyle brands such as Samsung and Snapchat, which establishes a new system that trains Indian artists through the same resources that propelled the Hallyu wave.

Also Read: Is Reet Padda Dating A Pakistani Man? New Pics Surface As Aneet Padda’s Sister Deletes Instagram Days After Calling Dhurandhar 2 A ‘Propaganda’ Film

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: girl group auditionsHYBE IndiaK-pop training

RELATED News

Shah Rukh Khan & Siddharth Anand’s ‘King’ Dubai Desert Sequence Cancelled Amid Iran–US War, Check New Location And Schedule

Four More Shots Please Star Sayani Gupta Steps Into Production, Launches Banner Of Sayani Gupta Movies (SGM) With Debut Short Movie ‘Aasmani’

O Romeo OTT Release: When, Where And How To Watch Shahid Kapoor And Triptii Dimri’s Romantic Action- Thriller Online

Dia Mirza Faces Backlash Over UCC And Election Mix-Up, Questions ‘One Nation, One Election Proposal’, Netizens Say ‘Muh Khol K Low IQ Na Dikhaye’

Bigg Boss 18 Fame Vivian Dsena And Wife Nouran Aly Welcome Baby Boy, Say ‘Kingdom Got Bigger’

LATEST NEWS

HYBE Brings First Girl Group Auditions To India, Hunt Begins For Future Global K-Pop Inspired Superstars

IPL 2026: Emotional Ravindra Jadeja Kisses CSK Crest on Khaleel Ahmed’s Jersey | WATCH

Nalanda Temple Stampede: 8 People Killed at Bihar’s Sheetla Temple, Several Injured During Religious Gathering

Karnataka 1st PUC Result 2026 Out: Know How to Check Scorecard Online at karresults.nic.in

PNR Status Check Made Easy: Know Your Seat, Chart Status, And Travel Updates Instantly Before Boarding Your Train

Lighting Lives Through Education: KP Group and PP Savani University Launch Urjanoor Scholarship for the Underprivileged

PSL 2026: Shaheen Afridi Slapped With Fine After Forcefully Escorting Visitors To Hotel Room

Ishaan Aggarwal Leads Empire Cable Industries’ Next Phase of Growth and Global Expansion

31 March 2026 Horoscope Today: Daily Astrology Predictions For All Zodiac Signs | Know Your Love Life, Career Growth & Money Luck

CTET Result 2026 Declared: Check CBSE Scorecard Online at ctet.nic.in, Direct Link Here

HYBE Brings First Girl Group Auditions To India, Hunt Begins For Future Global K-Pop Inspired Superstars

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

HYBE Brings First Girl Group Auditions To India, Hunt Begins For Future Global K-Pop Inspired Superstars

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

HYBE Brings First Girl Group Auditions To India, Hunt Begins For Future Global K-Pop Inspired Superstars
HYBE Brings First Girl Group Auditions To India, Hunt Begins For Future Global K-Pop Inspired Superstars
HYBE Brings First Girl Group Auditions To India, Hunt Begins For Future Global K-Pop Inspired Superstars
HYBE Brings First Girl Group Auditions To India, Hunt Begins For Future Global K-Pop Inspired Superstars

QUICK LINKS