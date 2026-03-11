Hansika Motwani Or Sohael Khaturiya: Who Is Richer? Check Net Worth, Career, Lifestyle Amid Divorce Reports

Popular actress Hansika Motwani is among the most well-known stars in South Indian cinema. She has captured audiences’ hearts with her performances and often grabs attention for her lavish lifestyle.

The actress is quite active on social media, frequently sharing glimpses of her personal and professional life with fans. Recently, rumors surfaced suggesting that the Desamuduru star and her husband, Sohael Khaturiya, may have parted ways.

According to reports, Hansika’s estimated net worth is around Rs 37 crore (approximately $5 million). She reportedly leads a luxurious lifestyle, supported by high-end cars, real estate investments, and multiple income streams. Reports also claim she earns between Rs 40 lakh and Rs 50 lakh per month through acting projects, brand endorsements, business ventures, and other professional engagements.

Hansika also owns a lavish villa in Andheri West, Mumbai, and has an impressive car collection that includes luxury models such as a Rolls-Royce Phantom, Mercedes-Benz S-Class, BMW 5 Series, Jaguar XE, and BMW 6 Series GT.

Meanwhile, Sohael Khaturiya—an entrepreneur and Hansika’s husband—has been trending since July 2025 amid speculation about marital issues just two and a half years after their fairy-tale wedding. Addressing the rumors, he recently dismissed the claims of separation, calling them “not true.” Notably, Sohael was previously married to one of Hansika’s longtime friends before their relationship became public.

Sohail began his professional journey soon after completing his education, initially joining his family’s business in Mumbai. Over time, he expanded his role by managing trade and event-related ventures, focusing on strategic planning and growth. His business acumen helped him diversify into multiple corporate projects.

His work primarily revolves around event management and brand planning, which has earned him recognition in business and social circles. Before their marriage, he also collaborated with Hansika Motwani on several business projects, and that professional association eventually turned into a personal relationship.

Sohail continues to manage projects in India and overseas, focusing on building business connections and overseeing operations in a structured manner. While much of his public profile is linked to his relationship with Hansika, he tends to keep his personal life private.

According to reports, Sohail Kathuria’s net worth is estimated to be around Rs 25 crore (approximately $2 million). His earnings mainly come from his business ventures and investments, reflecting a steady focus on financial growth and stability.

