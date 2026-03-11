LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
instagram down Hansika Motwani Abu Dhabi news mojtaba khamenei cng Astha Jain bhadreshkumar chetanbhai patel chennai super kings bill clinton epstein photos euthanasia brain dead David Barnea instagram down Hansika Motwani Abu Dhabi news mojtaba khamenei cng Astha Jain bhadreshkumar chetanbhai patel chennai super kings bill clinton epstein photos euthanasia brain dead David Barnea instagram down Hansika Motwani Abu Dhabi news mojtaba khamenei cng Astha Jain bhadreshkumar chetanbhai patel chennai super kings bill clinton epstein photos euthanasia brain dead David Barnea instagram down Hansika Motwani Abu Dhabi news mojtaba khamenei cng Astha Jain bhadreshkumar chetanbhai patel chennai super kings bill clinton epstein photos euthanasia brain dead David Barnea
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
instagram down Hansika Motwani Abu Dhabi news mojtaba khamenei cng Astha Jain bhadreshkumar chetanbhai patel chennai super kings bill clinton epstein photos euthanasia brain dead David Barnea instagram down Hansika Motwani Abu Dhabi news mojtaba khamenei cng Astha Jain bhadreshkumar chetanbhai patel chennai super kings bill clinton epstein photos euthanasia brain dead David Barnea instagram down Hansika Motwani Abu Dhabi news mojtaba khamenei cng Astha Jain bhadreshkumar chetanbhai patel chennai super kings bill clinton epstein photos euthanasia brain dead David Barnea instagram down Hansika Motwani Abu Dhabi news mojtaba khamenei cng Astha Jain bhadreshkumar chetanbhai patel chennai super kings bill clinton epstein photos euthanasia brain dead David Barnea
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Hansika Motwani Or Sohael Khaturiya: Who Is Richer? Check Net Worth, Career, Lifestyle Amid Divorce Reports

Hansika Motwani Or Sohael Khaturiya: Who Is Richer? Check Net Worth, Career, Lifestyle Amid Divorce Reports

According to reports, Hansika’s estimated net worth is around Rs 37 crore (approximately $5 million) and Sohail Kathuria’s net worth is estimated to be around Rs 25 crore (approximately $2 million)

Hansika Motwani And Sohael Khaturiya (Photo: IG)
Hansika Motwani And Sohael Khaturiya (Photo: IG)

Published By: Olivia Sarkar
Last updated: March 11, 2026 17:20:53 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Hansika Motwani Or Sohael Khaturiya: Who Is Richer? Check Net Worth, Career, Lifestyle Amid Divorce Reports

Popular actress Hansika Motwani is among the most well-known stars in South Indian cinema. She has captured audiences’ hearts with her performances and often grabs attention for her lavish lifestyle.

The actress is quite active on social media, frequently sharing glimpses of her personal and professional life with fans. Recently, rumors surfaced suggesting that the Desamuduru star and her husband, Sohael Khaturiya, may have parted ways.

According to reports, Hansika’s estimated net worth is around Rs 37 crore (approximately $5 million). She reportedly leads a luxurious lifestyle, supported by high-end cars, real estate investments, and multiple income streams. Reports also claim she earns between Rs 40 lakh and Rs 50 lakh per month through acting projects, brand endorsements, business ventures, and other professional engagements.

You Might Be Interested In

Hansika also owns a lavish villa in Andheri West, Mumbai, and has an impressive car collection that includes luxury models such as a Rolls-Royce Phantom, Mercedes-Benz S-Class, BMW 5 Series, Jaguar XE, and BMW 6 Series GT.

Meanwhile, Sohael Khaturiya—an entrepreneur and Hansika’s husband—has been trending since July 2025 amid speculation about marital issues just two and a half years after their fairy-tale wedding. Addressing the rumors, he recently dismissed the claims of separation, calling them “not true.” Notably, Sohael was previously married to one of Hansika’s longtime friends before their relationship became public.

Sohail began his professional journey soon after completing his education, initially joining his family’s business in Mumbai. Over time, he expanded his role by managing trade and event-related ventures, focusing on strategic planning and growth. His business acumen helped him diversify into multiple corporate projects.

His work primarily revolves around event management and brand planning, which has earned him recognition in business and social circles. Before their marriage, he also collaborated with Hansika Motwani on several business projects, and that professional association eventually turned into a personal relationship.

Sohail continues to manage projects in India and overseas, focusing on building business connections and overseeing operations in a structured manner. While much of his public profile is linked to his relationship with Hansika, he tends to keep his personal life private.

According to reports, Sohail Kathuria’s net worth is estimated to be around Rs 25 crore (approximately $2 million). His earnings mainly come from his business ventures and investments, reflecting a steady focus on financial growth and stability.

ALSO READ:  Who Is Hansika Motwani’s Ex-Husband? Businessman Sohael Khaturiya, Once Married To Actress’ Best Friend Rinky Bajaj, Gets Divorced Again

First published on: Mar 11, 2026 5:17 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Hansika MotwaniHansika Motwani DivorcedHansika Motwani net worthSohael KhaturiyaSohael Khaturiya net worth

RELATED News

Hansika Motwani Officially Divorced From Sohael Khaturiya After 2 Years Of Separation, No Alimony Claimed: Report

‘Ek Din’ Trailer Out: Sai Pallavi’s Hindi Film Debut Sharing Screen Space With Junaid Khan In Cinemas On May 1

UK 07 Rider Family Feud: YouTuber’s Manager Responds To Shocking Claims Made By His Brother Kalam Ink, Stresses Pregnancy Of Anurag Dhobal’s Wife Is Priority: ‘We Will Not…’

Is Ridhima Pandit Dating This Indian Sportsperson? Actress Shuts Down Rumours With Bold Statement: ‘You Cannot Dig Up…’

Made In Korea Movie: When And Where To Watch The Trending Korean Drama Set To Arrive Soon As Fans Grow Curious

LATEST NEWS

‘Mudfest’ Celebrated with Great Enthusiasm in Surat on Dhuleti by Triom Club

Thai Cargo Ship Enroute Gujarat Hit By Projectile Near Strait of Hormuz, 20-Member Crew Evacuated After Fire Breaks Out, Visuals Surface

Hansika Motwani Or Sohael Khaturiya: Who Is Richer? Check Net Worth, Career, Lifestyle Amid Divorce Reports

‘Yuvraj Singh Effect’: From Abhishek Sharma To Sanju Samson, How Mentor Yuvi Quietly Shaping Team India’s New Match-Winners

IGNOU TEE June 2026 Registration Begins: Check Exam Dates, Fee, And Last Date

BAN vs PAK: Pakistan Bowled Out For 114 Against Bangladesh in 1st ODI; Babar Azam And Shadab Khan’s Absence Felt

Hyderabad–Phuket Air India Express Flight Triggers Panic Due To Nose-Wheel Malfunction, Runway Damaged After Hard Landing, But Passengers Safely Deplaned, Watch

Users Getting Blocked? Late Replies? Instagram DM Faces Multiple Glitches As Thousands Of Users Report Outage, Here’s How To Fix It

Bihar Shocker: Speech-Impaired 17-Year-Old Boy, Who Mistakenly Cheered Abhishek Sharma’s Wicket, Beaten To Death During T20 World Cup Final; Accused Still On The Run

BREAKING: IPL 2026 Schedule Announcement Date Confirmed, Check All Details Inside

Hansika Motwani Or Sohael Khaturiya: Who Is Richer? Check Net Worth, Career, Lifestyle Amid Divorce Reports

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Hansika Motwani Or Sohael Khaturiya: Who Is Richer? Check Net Worth, Career, Lifestyle Amid Divorce Reports

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Hansika Motwani Or Sohael Khaturiya: Who Is Richer? Check Net Worth, Career, Lifestyle Amid Divorce Reports
Hansika Motwani Or Sohael Khaturiya: Who Is Richer? Check Net Worth, Career, Lifestyle Amid Divorce Reports
Hansika Motwani Or Sohael Khaturiya: Who Is Richer? Check Net Worth, Career, Lifestyle Amid Divorce Reports
Hansika Motwani Or Sohael Khaturiya: Who Is Richer? Check Net Worth, Career, Lifestyle Amid Divorce Reports

QUICK LINKS