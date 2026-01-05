LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
kyiv IND U19 vs SA U19 live streaming brain blood flow monitor donald trump Colombia news Greenland crime news bangladesh cricket team kyiv IND U19 vs SA U19 live streaming brain blood flow monitor donald trump Colombia news Greenland crime news bangladesh cricket team kyiv IND U19 vs SA U19 live streaming brain blood flow monitor donald trump Colombia news Greenland crime news bangladesh cricket team kyiv IND U19 vs SA U19 live streaming brain blood flow monitor donald trump Colombia news Greenland crime news bangladesh cricket team
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
kyiv IND U19 vs SA U19 live streaming brain blood flow monitor donald trump Colombia news Greenland crime news bangladesh cricket team kyiv IND U19 vs SA U19 live streaming brain blood flow monitor donald trump Colombia news Greenland crime news bangladesh cricket team kyiv IND U19 vs SA U19 live streaming brain blood flow monitor donald trump Colombia news Greenland crime news bangladesh cricket team kyiv IND U19 vs SA U19 live streaming brain blood flow monitor donald trump Colombia news Greenland crime news bangladesh cricket team
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Happy Birthday Deepika Padukone: Actor Celebrates Her 40th Birthday With Fans | Videos Gone VIRAL

Happy Birthday Deepika Padukone: Actor Celebrates Her 40th Birthday With Fans | Videos Gone VIRAL

Deepika Padukone: Bollywood star Deepika Padukone marked her 40th birthday on a warm and joyful note, balancing celebrations with fans back home and quality time with family abroad. The actress is currently in New York with husband Ranveer Singh and their family.

Happy Birthday Deepika Padukone: Actor Celebrates Her 40th Birthday With Fans | Videos Gone VIRAL (Pic Credits: Instagram)
Happy Birthday Deepika Padukone: Actor Celebrates Her 40th Birthday With Fans | Videos Gone VIRAL (Pic Credits: Instagram)

Published By: Meera Verma
Published: January 5, 2026 09:04:02 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Happy Birthday Deepika Padukone: Actor Celebrates Her 40th Birthday With Fans | Videos Gone VIRAL

Deepika Padukone: Bollywood star Deepika Padukone marked her 40th birthday on a warm and joyful note, balancing celebrations with fans back home and quality time with family abroad. The actress is currently in New York with husband Ranveer Singh and their family.

You Might Be Interested In

A Heartfelt Pre-Birthday Meet With Fans

Ahead of her birthday, Deepika hosted an intimate fan interaction in Mumbai on December 18, 2025. Titled ‘A Day of Gratitude with Deepika Padukone’, the event saw fans from across the country coming together to celebrate with the actor.

Photos and videos from the gathering, now doing the rounds on social media, show Deepika happily mingling with fans, posing for pictures and cutting a large chocolate cake as the crowd sang for her. Dressed in a plum-coloured sweater and matching pants, she appeared relaxed and cheerful throughout the celebration.

You Might Be Interested In

Festive Holidays In The US

Deepika and Ranveer spent Christmas and welcomed New Year 2026 in New York, sharing glimpses of their festive break online. The couple was also spotted enjoying an NBA game at Madison Square Garden, watching the New York Knicks take on the Atlanta Hawks.

During the trip, Deepika also reunited with close friend Sneha Ramchander in Las Vegas, where the duo attended a Backstreet Boys concert.

What’s Next On The Work Front

Professionally, Deepika Padukone is gearing up for her next release, Shah Rukh Khan-starrer King. She is also part of director Atlee’s much-anticipated pan-India project with Allu Arjun, tentatively titled AA22 x A6, which is currently in the pipeline.

ALSO READ: Ikkis Box Office Collection Day 4: Agastya Nanda–Dharmendra’s War Drama Opens At Rs 20 Crore, Falls Short Of Dhurandhar Benchmark

First published on: Jan 5, 2026 9:04 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In
Tags: home-hero-pos-13

RELATED News

Ikkis Box Office Collection Day 4: Agastya Nanda–Dharmendra’s War Drama Opens At Rs 20 Crore, Falls Short Of Dhurandhar Benchmark

Who Are The Three Men Arrested For Hindu Businessman’s Brutal Murder In Bangladesh? Suspects Hid 100 Km From Dhaka

Flights Cancelled, Passengers Stranded, Massive Queues! How Radio Frequency Disruption Led To Chaos At Greece Airports

Who Is Richer Between Jay Bhanushali And Mahhi Vij? Check Their Net Worth As TV Stars Announce Separation After 14 Years Of Marriage

How Did A Mysterious Trader Make $400,000 With 1,242% Returns After The US Bombed Venezuela? All You Need To Know About Suspiciously Lucky Bets

LATEST NEWS

IND U19 vs SA U19 Live Streaming: When, Where And How To Watch India U19 vs South Africa U19 2nd Youth ODI cricket match live Telecast on TV, Mobile Apps Online

Stock Market Today: Sensex Stalls, Nifty Inches Up As Global Uncertainty Weighs, Dalaal Street Under Pressure

Happy Birthday Deepika Padukone: Actor Celebrates Her 40th Birthday With Fans | Videos Gone VIRAL

What Was Zomato Founder Deepinder Goyal Wearing Near His Eye On His Recent Podcast? Here’s What You Need To Know

Donald Trump Issues Stark Warning To Venezuela’s Interim Leader Delcy Rodríguez, Says She Could Pay A Price Even Bigger Than Maduro, ‘If She Doesn’t…’

Stock to Watch Today: D-Mart, Hindustan Zinc, Marico, Dixon Technologies, Bajaj Finance, CSB Bank, Nibe, Sobha, Bank of Baroda, Adani Enterprises, and Corona Remedies In Focus

The Ashes: Joe Root Rewrites Record Books, Equals Ricky Ponting With 41st Test Century

Donald Trump Calls Colombia’s President A ‘Sick Man’ Who ‘Makes Cocaine’ – After Venezuela, Is Colombia Next?

US Bullying India Again? Donald Trump Issues Fresh Threat Over Russian Oil, Says ‘We Can Raise Tariffs Quickly’

5.1 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Assam’s Morigaon, Tremors Felt Across State and in Shillong

Happy Birthday Deepika Padukone: Actor Celebrates Her 40th Birthday With Fans | Videos Gone VIRAL

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Happy Birthday Deepika Padukone: Actor Celebrates Her 40th Birthday With Fans | Videos Gone VIRAL

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Happy Birthday Deepika Padukone: Actor Celebrates Her 40th Birthday With Fans | Videos Gone VIRAL
Happy Birthday Deepika Padukone: Actor Celebrates Her 40th Birthday With Fans | Videos Gone VIRAL
Happy Birthday Deepika Padukone: Actor Celebrates Her 40th Birthday With Fans | Videos Gone VIRAL
Happy Birthday Deepika Padukone: Actor Celebrates Her 40th Birthday With Fans | Videos Gone VIRAL

QUICK LINKS