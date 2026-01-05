Happy Birthday Deepika Padukone: Actor Celebrates Her 40th Birthday With Fans | Videos Gone VIRAL

Deepika Padukone: Bollywood star Deepika Padukone marked her 40th birthday on a warm and joyful note, balancing celebrations with fans back home and quality time with family abroad. The actress is currently in New York with husband Ranveer Singh and their family.

A Heartfelt Pre-Birthday Meet With Fans

Ahead of her birthday, Deepika hosted an intimate fan interaction in Mumbai on December 18, 2025. Titled ‘A Day of Gratitude with Deepika Padukone’, the event saw fans from across the country coming together to celebrate with the actor.

Photos and videos from the gathering, now doing the rounds on social media, show Deepika happily mingling with fans, posing for pictures and cutting a large chocolate cake as the crowd sang for her. Dressed in a plum-coloured sweater and matching pants, she appeared relaxed and cheerful throughout the celebration.

I don’t think I can actually say anything. This was such a special moment 🥹💕#HappyBirthdayDeepikaPadukone pic.twitter.com/MunaEGwXdy — Divi 🐬 (@Chuprehbkl) January 4, 2026

Happy Birthday to the most graceful soul 🤍

18th December A Day Of Gratitude With Deepika Padukone.

From flight bookings to huge gift hampers & sharing your pre-birthday cake, you made fans feel truly special. Thank you for the follow & the love.#happybirthdaydeepikapadukone pic.twitter.com/kbjgjfS61L — Deepika Padukone Fanpage | Maharashtra (@iconicdeepikaa) January 4, 2026

Happy Birthday @deepikapadukone 🎂 Wishing you another amazing year… To good health & many more films 🥂#HappyBirthdayDeepikaPadukone pic.twitter.com/NRLMhPqCrs — 🙃 (@uffyehgehraiyaa) January 4, 2026

Festive Holidays In The US

Deepika and Ranveer spent Christmas and welcomed New Year 2026 in New York, sharing glimpses of their festive break online. The couple was also spotted enjoying an NBA game at Madison Square Garden, watching the New York Knicks take on the Atlanta Hawks.

During the trip, Deepika also reunited with close friend Sneha Ramchander in Las Vegas, where the duo attended a Backstreet Boys concert.

What’s Next On The Work Front

Professionally, Deepika Padukone is gearing up for her next release, Shah Rukh Khan-starrer King. She is also part of director Atlee’s much-anticipated pan-India project with Allu Arjun, tentatively titled AA22 x A6, which is currently in the pipeline.

