LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donal trump Arundhati Roy bjp deepfake afghanistan Charlie Kirk donald trump latest US news Kathy Hochul donal trump Arundhati Roy bjp deepfake afghanistan Charlie Kirk donald trump latest US news Kathy Hochul donal trump Arundhati Roy bjp deepfake afghanistan Charlie Kirk donald trump latest US news Kathy Hochul donal trump Arundhati Roy bjp deepfake afghanistan Charlie Kirk donald trump latest US news Kathy Hochul
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donal trump Arundhati Roy bjp deepfake afghanistan Charlie Kirk donald trump latest US news Kathy Hochul donal trump Arundhati Roy bjp deepfake afghanistan Charlie Kirk donald trump latest US news Kathy Hochul donal trump Arundhati Roy bjp deepfake afghanistan Charlie Kirk donald trump latest US news Kathy Hochul donal trump Arundhati Roy bjp deepfake afghanistan Charlie Kirk donald trump latest US news Kathy Hochul
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > "He will be remembered for his rich contribution to music": PM Modi pays heartfelt tribute to late singer Zubeen Garg

"He will be remembered for his rich contribution to music": PM Modi pays heartfelt tribute to late singer Zubeen Garg

"He will be remembered for his rich contribution to music": PM Modi pays heartfelt tribute to late singer Zubeen Garg

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 20, 2025 02:09:07 IST

New Delhi [India], September 19 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi has offered his condolences to the late singer Zubeen Garg, who passed in a tragic scuba diving accident in Singapore.

Expressing shock in an X post, PM Modi wrote, “Shocked by the sudden demise of popular singer Zubeen Garg. He will be remembered for his rich contribution to music. His renditions were very popular among people across all walks of life. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti.”

The tragic death of the Assamese singing superstar saw several heartfelt messages from fans and political leaders across social media platforms.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma also mourned Garg’s sudden passing, “Today Assam lost one of its favourite sons. I am in a loss of words to describe what Zubeen meant for Assam. He has gone too early, this was not an age to go. Zubeen’s voice had an unmatched ability to energise people and his music spoke directly to our minds and souls. He has left a void that will never be filled. Our future generations will remember him as a stalwart of Assam’s culture, and his works will inspire many more talented artists in the days and years to come.”

Among others were Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren, Arunachal Chief Minister Pema Khandu, Union Minister Kiren Rijiju, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal, who offered condolences.

Prominent personalities from the music industry, including Papon, Vishal Dadlani, Harshdeep Kaur, Shaan, and Pritam also grieved the passing of the ‘Ya Ali’ singer.

Zubeen Garg was present in Singapore for the Northeast India Festival. The organisers also issued a statement with details surrounding his demise.

“It is with deep sadness that we share the news of Zubeen Garg’s passing. While scuba diving, he experienced breathing difficulties and was immediately given CPR before being rushed to Singapore General Hospital. Despite efforts to save him, he was declared deceased in the ICU around 2:30 PM IST,” the statement read.

Meanwhile, the mortal remains of the late singer will be brought back to Assam for the final rites, confirmed CM Sarma. (ANI)

Source

The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.

Tags: entertainment newspm modi’Zubeen GargZubeen Garg deathzubeen-garg-tributes

RELATED News

Zubeen Garg And Mon Jai, A Cultural Landmark For Assam
"Will miss you, your mellifluous voice": Mamata Banerjee pays tribute to Zubeen Garg
Taylor Swift Surprises Fans With Global Cinema Event For ‘The Life Of A Showgirl’ Album Premiere! DON’T MISS IT
"It was a challenge": 'Forrest Gump' star Robin Wright on donning multiple hats for 'The Girlfriend'
From Dhadak to A Suitable Boy: 7 Top Movies Of Ishaan Khatter Except Homebound

LATEST NEWS

Asia Cup: India skipper Suryakumar's hilarious reply on his batting demotion; snubs Pakistan mention after win
Indore to witness 'Shurpanakha Dahan' on Dussehra, burn effigy of women accused of killing husbands, including Sonam Raghuvanshi
"India can be food basket of world," says Allanasons' Fauzan Alavi
8th Pay Commission Talks Underway; Minimum Pay May Rise To ₹26,000! Here’s Everything You Need To KNOW
"He will be remembered for his rich contribution to music": PM Modi pays heartfelt tribute to late singer Zubeen Garg
Happyon Launches Gandhinagar Centre, Adding More Smiles to Childhood
Asia Cup: India hold off Oman scare to extend unbeaten run ahead of Pakistan clash
H-1B Visa Fee To Be $100,000 Dollar? Trump’s New Plan Sends Shockwaves Across U.S. And Global Tech Industry
"Gandhi-Vadra family should apologise for Pitroda's remarks": BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari
Indian industry leaders confident of India,UAE achieving target of increasing non-oil, non-precious metals trade to USD 100 billion
"He will be remembered for his rich contribution to music": PM Modi pays heartfelt tribute to late singer Zubeen Garg

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

"He will be remembered for his rich contribution to music": PM Modi pays heartfelt tribute to late singer Zubeen Garg

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

"He will be remembered for his rich contribution to music": PM Modi pays heartfelt tribute to late singer Zubeen Garg
"He will be remembered for his rich contribution to music": PM Modi pays heartfelt tribute to late singer Zubeen Garg
"He will be remembered for his rich contribution to music": PM Modi pays heartfelt tribute to late singer Zubeen Garg
"He will be remembered for his rich contribution to music": PM Modi pays heartfelt tribute to late singer Zubeen Garg

QUICK LINKS