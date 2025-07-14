LIVE TV
Here's Why James Gun Picked Bradley Cooper For A Crucial Role In Superman: 'I Think He Was Perfect'

James Gunn revealed Bradley Cooper’s surprise cameo as Jor-El in the Superman film, premiered July 11, 2025. Gunn and praised Cooper’s ability to match Marlon Brando’s iconic gravitas. Kept secret, Cooper’s role, alongside cameos from Pom Klementieff, Michael Rooker and John Cena boosted the film’s $217 million global box office debut.

July 14, 2025

Director James Gunn has finally revealed why Bradley Cooper made a shocking cameo appearance in the just-released Superman film, which had been released on July 11, 2025. The cameo, whose appearance had not been announced beforehand, caused excitement among Hollywood fans for which reason Gunn has clarified the casting choice in his recent interviews.

A Favour from a Friend

Gunn, who also has a long working history with Cooper after collaborating with him on the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise, also called the cameo a personal favor. “Bradley’s just doing me a favor. He’s a friend,” Gunn said in an interview with ExtraTV.

The director emphasized their close contact since the Guardians films, highlighting Cooper’s willingness to join the project. This connection made Cooper a natural choice for the role, which required an actor of significant stature to fill iconic shoes.

Stepping into Brando’s Legacy

The cameo sees Cooper portraying Jor-El, Superman’s Kryptonian father, a role famously played by Marlon Brando in the 1978 Superman film.

Gunn explained that he needed someone who could match Brando’s gravitas, stating, “A lot of times, Jor-El is played by a 70-year-old man and that means he was 70 when he had a baby, so I wanted somebody that wasn’t too old. Everyone was bringing up all these actors that were too old for me. I think Bradley was perfect, he did it for me as a favor because he’s my friend, and I really appreciated him doing it.”

Cooper, an acclaimed actor and director known for Maestro, was deemed the perfect fit to embody the noble Kryptonian patriarch, a decision that surprised and delighted audiences.

A Surprise Kept Secret For Fans

All the rumors and publicity years ago, DC Studios and Warner Bros. were able to keep Cooper’s comeback a secret. Gunn also made sure other Guardians stars Pom Klementieff and Michael Rooker are also on board, building more shock value.

The intrigue added to the buzz for Cooper’s short but impactful cameo, spurring the film’s word-of-mouth and solid $217 million global debut.

