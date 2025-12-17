Homebound Movie Shortlisted In ‘Best International Feature Film’ Category At 98th Academy Awards

Homebound: India’s Homebound has entered the Oscar race. The film, starring Vishal Jethwa, Ishaan Khatter, and Janhvi Kapoor, is a sociodrama and has been shortlisted in the Best International Feature Film category at the 98th Academy Awards. The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced while releasing shortlists across 13 categories.

Homebound Among 15 Films On The International Feature Shortlist

The Best International Feature Film shortlist includes entries from Argentina, Brazil, France, Germany, Iraq, Japan, Jordan, Norway, Palestine, South Korea, Spain, Switzerland, Taiwan, Tunisia, and India. Homebound stands as India’s sole representative in the category.

Academy members from all branches participated in the preliminary voting process, which requires viewing eligible submissions. For the final nomination round, voters must watch all 15 shortlisted films before casting their ballots.

A Story Rooted In Friendship And Aspiration

Directed by Neeraj Ghaywan, Homebound is set in a village in northern India and follows two childhood friends preparing for the national police examination, a path they believe could bring dignity, security, and social respect. As they edge closer to their goal, their friendship is strained by setbacks, disillusionment, and harsh realities.

Neeraj Ghaywan On The Film’s Inspiration

Ghaywan revealed that Homebound was inspired by a real-life story first encountered through a New York Times op-ed during the pandemic. He said the film uses friendship as a lens to explore deeper global concerns, including migration, displacement, and the existential reasons that compel people to leave their homes, in India and beyond.

#Homebound has been shortlisted for Best International Feature Film at the 98th Academy Awards! @TheAcademy We’re deeply grateful for the extraordinary love and support we’ve received from around the world. pic.twitter.com/2dgXjh57Wx — Neeraj Ghaywan (@ghaywan) December 16, 2025

The final nominations for the 98th Academy Awards will be announced in the coming weeks, with Homebound now firmly in contention on the global stage.

