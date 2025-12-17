LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
98th Academy Awards Ethiopias Highest Award Bondi Beach EAM S Jaishankar stabbed ahaan shetty goa nightclub 98th Academy Awards Ethiopias Highest Award Bondi Beach EAM S Jaishankar stabbed ahaan shetty goa nightclub 98th Academy Awards Ethiopias Highest Award Bondi Beach EAM S Jaishankar stabbed ahaan shetty goa nightclub 98th Academy Awards Ethiopias Highest Award Bondi Beach EAM S Jaishankar stabbed ahaan shetty goa nightclub
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
98th Academy Awards Ethiopias Highest Award Bondi Beach EAM S Jaishankar stabbed ahaan shetty goa nightclub 98th Academy Awards Ethiopias Highest Award Bondi Beach EAM S Jaishankar stabbed ahaan shetty goa nightclub 98th Academy Awards Ethiopias Highest Award Bondi Beach EAM S Jaishankar stabbed ahaan shetty goa nightclub 98th Academy Awards Ethiopias Highest Award Bondi Beach EAM S Jaishankar stabbed ahaan shetty goa nightclub
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Homebound Movie Shortlisted In ‘Best International Feature Film’ Category At 98th Academy Awards

Homebound Movie Shortlisted In ‘Best International Feature Film’ Category At 98th Academy Awards

Homebound: India’s Homebound has entered the Oscar race. The film has been shortlisted in the Best International Feature Film category at the 98th Academy Awards, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences announced while releasing shortlists across 13 categories.

Homebound Movie Shortlisted In 'Best International Feature Film' Category At 98th Academy Awards (Pic Credits: X)
Homebound Movie Shortlisted In 'Best International Feature Film' Category At 98th Academy Awards (Pic Credits: X)

Published By: Meera Verma
Last updated: December 17, 2025 02:06:45 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Homebound Movie Shortlisted In ‘Best International Feature Film’ Category At 98th Academy Awards

Homebound: India’s Homebound has entered the Oscar race. The film, starring Vishal Jethwa, Ishaan Khatter, and Janhvi Kapoor, is a sociodrama and has been shortlisted in the Best International Feature Film category at the 98th Academy Awards. The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced while releasing shortlists across 13 categories.

Homebound Among 15 Films On The International Feature Shortlist

The Best International Feature Film shortlist includes entries from Argentina, Brazil, France, Germany, Iraq, Japan, Jordan, Norway, Palestine, South Korea, Spain, Switzerland, Taiwan, Tunisia, and India. Homebound stands as India’s sole representative in the category.

Academy members from all branches participated in the preliminary voting process, which requires viewing eligible submissions. For the final nomination round, voters must watch all 15 shortlisted films before casting their ballots.

A Story Rooted In Friendship And Aspiration

Directed by Neeraj Ghaywan, Homebound is set in a village in northern India and follows two childhood friends preparing for the national police examination, a path they believe could bring dignity, security, and social respect. As they edge closer to their goal, their friendship is strained by setbacks, disillusionment, and harsh realities.

Neeraj Ghaywan On The Film’s Inspiration

Ghaywan revealed that Homebound was inspired by a real-life story first encountered through a New York Times op-ed during the pandemic. He said the film uses friendship as a lens to explore deeper global concerns, including migration, displacement, and the existential reasons that compel people to leave their homes, in India and beyond.

The final nominations for the 98th Academy Awards will be announced in the coming weeks, with Homebound now firmly in contention on the global stage.

ALSO READ: Stranger Things Season 5 Volume 2 Trailer Released: When, Where To Watch In India, Episodes, Runtime, And What To Expect

First published on: Dec 17, 2025 2:06 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: 98th Academy Awardsand Janhvi KapoorBest International Feature FilmBest international feature film categoryhome-hero-pos-5homeboundHomebound movieishaan khatteroscaroscars-2026Vishal Jethwa

RELATED News

Border 2 Teaser Unveiled: Sunny Deol Returns With His Iconic War Cry, Diljit, Varun And Ahaan Take The Frontline, Fans Say, ‘Another 1000 Crore Loading’

Sunny Deol Gets Teary-Eyed at Border 2 Teaser Launch, First Public Appearance After Father Dharmendra’s Death

Leaked Avengers: Doomsday Teasers Unveil Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, and Robert Downey Jr’s Doctor Doom

Why We’d Fail As Spy Agents In Pakistan: Internet Goes Witty Over Dhurandhar, Influencers Spark Hilarious ‘Failed RAW Agent’ Meme Trend

‘Dhurandhar’ Box Office Collection Day 11: Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna Movie Inches Toward Rs 600 Crore Mark, Beats Sanju, PK, Padmaavat Record

LATEST NEWS

‘The Great Honor Nishan Of Ethiopia’: PM Narendra Modi Becomes First Global Leader To Receive Ethiopia’s Highest Award

Bondi Beach Mass Shooting: Chilling Footage Shows Couple Face-to-Face With Gunman Before Fatal Shooting

T20 World Cup Tour Gets A Stunning Launch From Magnificent Ram Setu, Here’s When The Tournament Commences

‘What Happened To Messi In Vantara?’, Ask Fans As Star Footballer Seen Donning A Shawl, Tilak And Rudraksha Malas During Vantara Visit Hosted By Anant Ambani

Who Is Sarthak Ranjan? Pappu Yadav’s Son Gets Quietly Picked Up By Shah Rukh Khan’s KKR In IPL 2026 Auction For THIS Price

Who Is Vidit Aatrey, The IIT-Delhi Alumnus Behind Meesho’s Rise And India’s Newest Billionaire CEO

EXCLUSIVE | ‘It Was A Big Sacrifice’: Akshat Raghuvanshi Thanks His Family For Trusting Him As 22-Year-Old Gets Picked Up By LSG In IPL 2026 Auction

5’2 Italian PM Meloni’s Surprised Reaction After Meeting 6’8 Mozambique President Daniel Chapo In Rome Goes Viral, Watch

‘Zero Tolerance To Terrorism’: EAM Jaishankar’s BOLD Statement As He Condoles Sydney Terror Attack, Supports Gaza Peace Plan

KP Group & IIM Ahmedabad Celebrate Graduation of 28 Leaders from a First-of-its-Kind 11-Month Executive Programme

Homebound Movie Shortlisted In ‘Best International Feature Film’ Category At 98th Academy Awards

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Homebound Movie Shortlisted In ‘Best International Feature Film’ Category At 98th Academy Awards

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Homebound Movie Shortlisted In ‘Best International Feature Film’ Category At 98th Academy Awards
Homebound Movie Shortlisted In ‘Best International Feature Film’ Category At 98th Academy Awards
Homebound Movie Shortlisted In ‘Best International Feature Film’ Category At 98th Academy Awards
Homebound Movie Shortlisted In ‘Best International Feature Film’ Category At 98th Academy Awards

QUICK LINKS