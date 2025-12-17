LIVE TV
Stranger Things Season 5 Volume 2 Trailer Released: When, Where To Watch In India, Episodes, Runtime, And What To Expect

Stranger Things Season 5 Volume 2 Trailer Released: The final countdown for Hawkins has begun. Netflix has unveiled the high-octane trailer for Stranger Things Season 5 Volume 2, highlighting a darker and more emotionally charged conclusion to the hit series. The new trailer hints at a no-holds-barred showdown as Eleven and her friends prepare for their last stand against Vecna, whose hold over the town appears deeper and more personal than ever before.

Published By: Meera Verma
Published: December 17, 2025 00:16:06 IST

Stranger Things Season 5 Volume 2 Trailer Released: The final countdown for Hawkins has begun. Netflix has unveiled the high-octane trailer for Stranger Things Season 5 Volume 2, signalling a darker and more emotionally charged conclusion to the hit series. The new trailer hints at a no-holds-barred showdown as Eleven and her friends prepare for their last stand against Vecna, whose hold over the town appears deeper and more personal than ever before.

Trailer And India Release Details

The trailer debuted on Good Morning America, instantly sparking excitement among fans across the globe. In India, Stranger Things Season 5 Volume 2 will stream on Netflix starting December 26 at 6:30 am IST, with the series finale set to drop on New Year’s Eve. Netflix will release episodes simultaneously worldwide, allowing viewers everywhere to witness the end together.

The trailer also teases a major emotional moment, the reunion of Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) and her estranged sister Kali (Linnea Berthelsen). Their alliance suggests that defeating Vecna may require every ounce of strength Eleven can muster. Will Byers (Noah Schnapp) briefly appears as well, hinting that his connection to the Upside Down is far from resolved.

Vecna Takes Centre Stage In The Final Battle

Jamie Campbell Bower’s Vecna dominates the new trailer, appearing more unstable and dangerous than before. The villain is shown wrestling with his fractured past while continuing to unleash terror on Hawkins. One unsettling sequence shows Vecna targeting young Holly Wheeler, raising the emotional stakes even higher.

Another standout moment features Max Mayfield (Sadie Sink) sprinting through shifting doorways, a scene believed to be from Episode 6, Escape from Camazotz. The visuals suggest a race against time as reality itself begins to fracture.

Episode Count, Runtime, And What To Expect

Season 5 Volume 2 will include three episodes, each running at near feature length. Reports suggest Shock Jock clocks in at 1 hour and 17 minutes, Escape from Camazotz runs for about 58 minutes, while the finale, The Bridge, stretches to an epic 1 hour and 37 minutes.

Creators Matt and Ross Duffer have previously revealed that the final episodes will delve deeper into Vecna’s origins, revisiting his past as Henry Creel and uncovering key memories that shape the ultimate conflict.

With Vecna ominously declaring the rise of a “new world,” the trailer makes one thing clear- Hawkins’ fate hangs in the balance. All eyes are now on December 26 as Stranger Things begins its final, unforgettable chapter.

First published on: Dec 17, 2025 12:16 AM IST
Stranger Things Season 5 Volume 2 Trailer Released: When, Where To Watch In India, Episodes, Runtime, And What To Expect

QUICK LINKS