Border 2 Teaser Unveiled: Sunny Deol Returns With His Iconic War Cry, Diljit, Varun And Ahaan Take The Frontline, Fans Say, 'Another 1000 Crore Loading'

Border 2 Teaser Unveiled: Sunny Deol Returns With His Iconic War Cry, Diljit, Varun And Ahaan Take The Frontline, Fans Say, ‘Another 1000 Crore Loading’

Border 2 teaser out, bringing back the intensity of the 1971 India-Pakistan war. Directed by JP Dutta, the film stars Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh and Ahan Shetty, showcasing heroic battles on land, air and sea.

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Last updated: December 16, 2025 17:07:40 IST

Border 2 Teaser: JP Dutta chose to devise a sequel to the 1997 epic war action-drama movie Border decades after its immense success. When the same was officially announced by the makers, there were comments by the cinema aficionados that it was high time.

Finally, the trailer of the next actioner, Border 2, has been released after several months of waiting. Check it out!

Border 2 teaser finally unveiled

A few days back, the creators of Border 2 declared that they will roll out the teaser of the largest war movie of India on Diwali, nowadays, December 16, 2025. Since, the social media has been abuzz with fans eagerly anticipating the major drop. That is why the wait is over because the teaser is available now!

The 2 minutes 4 seconds video brings back the audience to the war of 1971 between India and Pakistan where the gallant souls of the nation tirelessly battled to protect the motherland. 

This time, the heroes not only bring down the opponents on the ground, but also on the air and in the water. The masculine attitude of Sunny Deol towards being an army officer, the undying spirit of Varun Dhawan towards serving as an Indian military officer, Ahan Shetty serving in the Indian Navy, and Diljit Dosanjh being a committed member of the Indian Air Force will make any goosebumps.

Border 2 Teaser Review: How did the Internet react?

One excited fan stated, “Another 1000cr loading,” and another echoed similar sentiments saying, “Will watch only for Sunny Deol.” 

One added, “Wow, what an absolute powerhouse of a teaser for Border 2! Sunny Deol is back with that iconic roar, leading the charge like a true lion on the battlefield, his intensity, that earth-shattering dialogue delivery, and commanding presence make this teaser belong entirely to him.” 

The next one shared, “That line alone hits hard. Border wasn’t just a film, it was a feeling. Looks like they’re bringing that emotion back,” and one posted, “Absolutely electrifying! Border 2 teaser revives 1971’s thunderous victory, reminding us India’s might crushed Pakistan’s aggression, birthing Bangladesh.

An individual shared, “Already looking cringe. very unnatural dialogues and superficial cinematography. would tank Border’s legacy. T-Series should not be allowed to make films.” And, one concluded, “Looks like the whole movie was shot in a studio.” 

About Border 2 Movie

It was announced as one of the largest sequels of 2026, on June 13, 2024, the 27 th anniversary of the original film. The film by Anurag Singh director is the first step towards the iconic film that Sunny Deol returns to. Varun Dhawan plays a major role with him.

Other than him, Ahan Shetty will be featured playing a central role as well. It is rumoured that his role is somehow associated to his father, Suniel Shetty in the original movie of 1997.

He is accompanied by actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh, who is likely to play the role of Flying Officer Nirmal Jit Singh Sekhon in the next mass entertainer.

Sonam Bajwa, Mona Singh and Medha Rana are also featured as a supporting cast. Directed by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, JP Dutta and Nidhi Dutta, Border 2 will release in theatres on January 23, 2026, during the Republic Day weekend.

First published on: Dec 16, 2025 4:30 PM IST
QUICK LINKS