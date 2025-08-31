LIVE TV
How Did Priya Marathe Die? Pavitra Rishta Passes Away At 38 After Battling THIS Deadly Disease

Television actress Priya Marathe, best known for her role as Varsha in Pavitra Rishta, passed away in Mumbai on August 31, 2025, at just 38 after a year-long battle with cancer. Known for her powerful roles across Hindi and Marathi TV, her death leaves a void in the entertainment industry.

Actress Priya Marathe dies at 38 (Pic Credit: X)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: August 31, 2025 11:46:02 IST

Priya Marathe, known for her role in ‘Pavitra Rishta’, passed away in Mumbai on August 31, 2025, after battling cancer for about a year. She was just 38.

The city of Mumbai wasn’t just her birthplace; it was the backdrop for her entire journey, school, college, and the early grind of making it as an actor.

How did Priya Marathe die? 

Priya Marathe wasn’t someone who faded into the background. People who knew her remember that fierce drive—she always wanted to carve out her own spot in the entertainment world. 

She kicked off her career on Marathi television, first popping up in ‘Ya Sukhanoya’ and then in ‘Char Divas Sasuche’, both shows that got her noticed early on.

She didn’t stay in one lane for long, though. Hindi TV soon called her name, and she landed the role of Vidya Bali in ‘Kasamh Se’, a Balaji Telefilms production. Not one to be boxed in, she also showed off her comedic chops in the first season of ‘Comedy Circus’, proving she could handle both drama and laughter.

Priya Marathe’s career

Priya Marathe’s big break came with ‘Pavitra Rishta’. Her portrayal of Varsha Satish made her a familiar face in living rooms across India. She didn’t stop there. 

Priya turned up as Jyoti Malhotra in ‘Bade Acche Lagte Hain’, and she had roles in ‘Tu Tithe Me’, ‘Bhaage Re Mann’, ‘Jayastute’, and ‘Bharat Ka Veer Putra- Maharana Pratap’. 

She even made her mark in films, with credits in the Hindi movie ‘Humne Jeena Seekh Liya’ (2008) and Govind Nihalani’s Marathi film ‘Ti Ani Itar’.

In 2012, she married Shantanu Moghe, adding another chapter to her story. Priya Marathe didn’t just act she brought characters to life, always with a sense of purpose and heart. Her absence leaves a genuine void in the world she worked so hard to be a part of.

