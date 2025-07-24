How Is Ahaan Panday Related To Chunky Panday? Saiyaara Star’s Shocking Statement On Ananya Panday’s Father Resurfaces

Ahaan Panday, the latest Bollywood eye candy and fan’s favourite has taken over the entertainment industry with his debut film, Saiyaaraa. The hit film has already entered the Rs 100 crore club within 6 days of the release.

However, a previous statement of Ahaan regarding his uncle Chunky Panday has resurfaced on the internet and left fans in a dilemma, what is the equation between the Pandays. We’re here to spill all the tea, scroll down.

Ahaan’s Bold Statement About Chunky Panday

Back in 2017, a 19-year-old Ahaan Panday went live on Instagram, interacting with fans about his aspirations. When asked about his uncle, Chunky Panday, Ahaan reportedly snapped, “It’s funny that my surname is Panday, but I’m nowhere connected to him. My dad is Aloke Sharad Panday, and that’s the only Panday connection I have. I have established myself in B-town through my popularity.”

This statement stunned fans, as Ahaan’s father, Chikki Panday, is Chunky’s younger brother, making Ahaan undeniably Chunky’s nephew. The comment, reported by SpotboyE, led to speculation about a possible family feud or an attempt to dodge Bollywood’s nepotism debate. Social media, especially Reddit, erupted with users mocking Ahaan’s claim, with one stating, “No Ahaan, you haven’t established yourself yet. Whatever people know of you is because Aakhri Pasta is your uncle.”

Panday Family’s United Front

This was just a mere controversy for the Panday family, because their current family angle appears tight. Ahaan’s Saiyaara success is being celebrated by all the family members including Ananya and Chunky Panday. Chucky recently attended the film premiere and described the film as a “Blockbuster.”

The family’s support was evident on social media, with Chunky resharing a viral post captioned, “In a world of Kapoors and Khans, Pandays came out of syllabus”. This unity suggests any past tensions, if they existed, have been resolved.

Saiyaara’s Success and Nepotism Debate

Ahaan’s Saiyaara has been hailed as a massive hit, with critics praising his natural screen presence opposite debutant Aneet Padda. However, his old comment has reignited discussions about nepotism, with netizens arguing his early fame stemmed from his Panday connections and friendships with star kids like Aryan Khan. While Ahaan’s talent shines, his 2017 denial remains a juicy footnote in his rise to stardom.

