‘I’ll Disfigure Your Face,’ Lawyer Reveals Crucial Details About How Celina Jaitly Was Abused In Her Marriage, Was Told She Looks Like A Maid

Celina Jaitly has pressed charges against her husband Peter Haag, on grounds of domestic violence, cruelty and manipulation demanding 50 crores and other amounts in damages on her loss. Her law team has provided further information regarding the case citing that Celina was a victim of a bad marriage, stating that she is now bound to struggle to get custody of her children.

Celina Jaitly’s domestic abuse case

Karanjawala and Co are fighting the case on behalf of Celina. The hearing on the case against the husband of Celina called Peter Haag of Domestic Violence under Domestic Violence Act, on the allegation of domestic violence, cruelty and manipulation, was brought before the Court of SC Tadye, Ld. Judicial Magistrate First Class, Andheri, on Tuesday, to verify and provide a notice.

In an interview on the case, Niharika Karanjawala Misra, who is the principal associate at the law firm, informs Hindustan Times that it is a domestic violence case.

In their marriage, there has been a lengthy period of emotional and physical cruelty, manipulation and coercion. More financial control and isolating her to a large degree, especially after the death of her parents in 2017, this is what Niharika asserts.

Niharika states that she is on a similar parallel civil proceeding in Mumbai on her flat. In 2017, when she experienced a very rough emotionally difficult period, after losing both her parents and one of her children, she experienced a spell of depression associated with grief.

Peter applied that to arm-twist and manipulate her to give her Mumbai property to him through gift deed. Thus, this kind of behaviour had been prolonged long enough by their marriage, and it ultimately reached a stage where it became too much and she had to walk away and wrestle with it, Niharika says.

The abusive marriage of Celina Jaitly

Niharika. while speaking to HT, claims that Celina experienced physical abuse in the course of her marriage. She ran back and returned to Mumbai in October the same year.

He has threatened her on several occasions. He was so mean with her, and would say stuff to her in their absence such as, you look like my maid and people would think I am walking around with the help. He would intimidate her by saying things such as, I will disfigure your face. It was extremely hard kind of marriage, Niharika boasts.

Celina has children with Peter at the time in Austria. “They are Austrian citizens. We have filed for custody. Peter has a divorce case going on in Austria that she is also fighting and that is what the advocate claims.

In this case, she says that the court in Austria has granted Celina one-hour telephonic contact with her children daily. As such, she is also permitted to see children an hour a day.

She has had the opportunity to talk to the children on a daily basis through the phone. So that has been a great personal win to her, she said,

The notice returns on December 12 th, in case Peter Haag appears… They will present their side of the case and counter the charges that we have brought about since the charges are very serious. After that it will be battled out in the court in Andheri. Then we shall find what that brings us, the lawyer says.

What did Celina Jaitly say?

Celina only hours after the news about the case went online had something to say about the issue on social media after which she opened up to her troubled times and the stage she is in.

This is what Celina wrote in the midst of the worst and stormiest storm I had ever been in and never could I imagine myself to go out to battle alone, without any parents, without any support system which I had always thought would have been there, my parents, my brother, my children, and the one who was to stand by me, love me, care about me, and share all the trouble with me.

The actor proceeded to put her mind down in a poem and wrote, Life robbed all. People I trusted walked away. Vows to me I thought were true, Sank broke. But the storm did not drown me. It delivered me. It threw me in a wild sea upon hot beaches. It pushed me to come into touch with the woman within me, who will not die. Since I am a daughter of a soldier. Bred on bravery, order, toughness, strength, passion and spirit. I have been trained not to fall when the world wishes I fell. To struggle when my heart is sinking. To take no mercy on the side that was gilted. To live even when it seems that you cannot.

My main focus is to be in service to my soldier brother, to the love of my children, to my dignity. All the atrocities, abandonment carried out on me have been claimed under a DV complaint. During my worst moments, when the law had to be reckoned with, the law firm I had to deal with, Karanjawala and Co, proved to be my shield to fight my dignity and rights, I am extremely grateful of their unswerving support and understanding. My case being subjudgie I cannot say any thing at the present. I am asking you to please get in touch with my legal representatives in any formal information or declaration, she said.

In 2010, Celina married Peter who was an Austrian hotelier and businessman. They also have three sons with the names Winston and Viraaj who are twins born in 2012 and Arthur who was born in 2017. Shamsher was one of her sons who died of a heart disease.

