‘I Did Not Know He Asked For Their Permission…’ Who Is Celina Jaitley’s Husband? Bollywood Actress First Met Husband In Dubai But It Was All Downfall From There

Celina Jaitly, a former actor and winner of the Miss India pageant, had to file a case against her husband and Austrian hotelier Peter Haag, which is why a Mumbai court gave a notice to them on Tuesday under the Domestic Violence Act due to domestic violence, cruelty, and manipulation.

The actor, who entered Bollywood with Janasheen in 2003, has accused the businessman of abusing her emotionally, physically, sexually and verbally.

In her plea, Celina Jaity has asserted that she had to leave her home in Austria and go back to India because of the abuse.

Recently Celina Jaitly captured headlines as she approached the Delhi high court demanding legal and medical help of Indian authorities on behalf of her brother Major (Rtd.). Vikrant Kumar Jaitly who has alleged that he is detained in the UAE illegally.

Celina Jaitly and Peter Haag got married on July 23, 2011. They held a low profile marriage at a 1,000 years old monastery in Austria. They had twin boys who were born in 2012. Celina Jaitly later on gave birth to a second set of twins of which one baby died after having a heart defect five years later.

Who Is Peter Haag?

Peter Haag is an Austrian hotelier, brand strategist, marketeer, and entrepreneur.

Reports indicate that he has been employed in the hospitality sector in the leading hotel chains in Dubai and Singapore.

Peter Haag was the critical figure in marketing and management in some of the most renowned hotel chains including the Emaar Hospitality Group in Dubai before he got married to Celina Jaitly in 2011.

Celina Jaitly and Peter Haag: How did they first meet

In one of the older interviews, Celina Jaitly talked about her initial encounter with Peter Haag. The two people got to meet in Dubai during an event. The No Entry actor was also invited to the opening of the Indian fashion brand that she promoted.

Celina Jaitly met Peter Haag via a family friend.

It was during a family gathering in a fantastic lounge and Peter was also invited to it. When I first saw Peter there was an acute awareness in some part of me. In fact we did not talk to one another, but I simply realized when he entered the room that he was my husband although we have never seen each other before.

It is strange because the second I saw him come in with a tailored black suit I thought to myself -Oh…there walks in my husband – and then I just shuddered and shrugged the idea out of my head, thinking that I had totally gone crazy. It is what Peter thought this ironically. I recognized his perfect manners and quite pleasant eyes and I knew that he was my husband, so I had said during the interview.

The case Peter Haag visited India in 2010 and met the parents of Celina Jaitly.

One night we went out to a favourite of our haunts. That evening he had particularly asked me to put on a sari. That night he proposed and we engaged in a small ceremony on 23rd of September in our Mumbai house. We were courting one year prior to our marriage,” she had said.

When Celina Jaitly shared an emotional Post For Peter Haag

Celina Jaitly used to post numerous pictures of love with Peter Haag on her social media. Last year, she shared the same on Instagram on the occasion of the 14th anniversary of their engagement.

In the post, the actor wrote, 14 years ago today @haag.peter flew to down to #mumbai 8 hours only ( he had an important meeting the next day) to meet my father and mother. I was not aware that he sought their permission to ask me to be his fiancee… It is on that same night before going off where before my departure he proposed to me with a ring at the @itcmaratha BOMBAY HIGH at 8.10 PM in evening there, the very same place where my mother had told me two years prior when we were sitting, broken hearted, as she talked to me about my fears of not finding the one.

She had said in the same place, on that same sofa on which Peter had offered me his services on that: The wrong one will find you at peace and leave you in fragments, but the right one will find you in fragments and will bring you to peace. Today 14 years later when there have been numerous ups and numerous downs we all have a glance back on everything that we were to go through. The hardest was the loss of baby Shamsher and both Maa and Pa, perhaps, was the most difficult one. This was a side of marriage I was not so familiar with… We now have twins and one #twinsplusone and our priorities are no longer simply that we are us two… Small bickerings should come lastly to marriage… Marriage is supposed to be over and above all humanizing things…. she wrote.

To you, husband of a different country (as most websites provide) We are … Never out of each other ….. #peterpyaari #celinajaitly #peterhaag #biracialcouples #biracialcouple #internationalfamily #austrian #indian, she ended up her post with a quote by Rumi.

Celina Jaitly described Peter Haag as a narcissist with alcoholic inclinations in the petition submitted today, and stated that she was not allowed to work by her husband after she got married.

Celina Jaitly has also requested loss of earnings cost amounting to Rs 50 crore on account of Peter Haag. She has also demanded Rs 10 lakh as monthly maintenance and custody to their children who are staying in Austria with their father.

