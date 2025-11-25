Actress Celina Jaitly Accuses Husband Peter Haag Of Domestic Abuse, Seeks 50 Crores In Damage

Bollywood actress Celina Jaitly has made a legal complaint under the Domestic Violence Act against her husband Peter Haag accusing him of cruelty, manipulation and domestic abuse. In response to this, the Mumbai court has issued a notice to Haag, who is an Austrian entrepreneur and hotelier, according to ANI. The couple, who got married in 2011 in Austria, have been living together for more than ten years; the filing of such a case marks a big change in what has up to now been a fairly private marriage.

The complaint portrays a very serious picture of Haag’s conduct, besides just marital discord, the accusations include ‘cruelty and manipulation’ and a pattern of behaviour that Jaitly felt she had no choice but to oppose. Jaitly has not disclosed the complete extent of the allegations, but the very act of going to court puts the spotlight on the larger discussion regarding domestic violence and the right of women to seek justice in marriage. It also indicates the actress’ decision to take the legal path rather than keep quiet or suffer through the claimed conduct.

Former actor Celina Jaitly files a case of domestic violence against her husband Peter Haag, before Judicial Magistrate First Class in Andheri's Court, Mumbai. Peter Haag is a resident of Austria. Celina Jaitly has sought damages of Rs 50 Crores and other sums in lieu of her loss…







This incident is likely to bring about personal and public changes. On the personal side, the issue could be a milestone for Jaitly in her life and love as she might end up getting a divorce or separated legally. Jaitly, a public figure, by filing a case has made the media and the public aware of a similar issue that has been hidden in many families. For the Mumbai court that has sent the notice to Haag, the next step will be to hear the respondent’s side and determine the claims according to the corresponding legal provisions.

