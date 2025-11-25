LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Celina Jaitly business news canada flirty chats leak pm modi ayodhya conspiracy theories Ethiopian volcano Pitbull Attack afganistan pakistan war Celina Jaitly business news canada flirty chats leak pm modi ayodhya conspiracy theories Ethiopian volcano Pitbull Attack afganistan pakistan war Celina Jaitly business news canada flirty chats leak pm modi ayodhya conspiracy theories Ethiopian volcano Pitbull Attack afganistan pakistan war Celina Jaitly business news canada flirty chats leak pm modi ayodhya conspiracy theories Ethiopian volcano Pitbull Attack afganistan pakistan war
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Celina Jaitly business news canada flirty chats leak pm modi ayodhya conspiracy theories Ethiopian volcano Pitbull Attack afganistan pakistan war Celina Jaitly business news canada flirty chats leak pm modi ayodhya conspiracy theories Ethiopian volcano Pitbull Attack afganistan pakistan war Celina Jaitly business news canada flirty chats leak pm modi ayodhya conspiracy theories Ethiopian volcano Pitbull Attack afganistan pakistan war Celina Jaitly business news canada flirty chats leak pm modi ayodhya conspiracy theories Ethiopian volcano Pitbull Attack afganistan pakistan war
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Actress Celina Jaitly Accuses Husband Peter Haag Of Domestic Abuse, Seeks 50 Crores In Damage

Actress Celina Jaitly Accuses Husband Peter Haag Of Domestic Abuse, Seeks 50 Crores In Damage

For the Mumbai court that has sent the notice to Haag, the next step will be to hear the respondent’s side and determine the claims according to the corresponding legal provisions.

Actress Celina Jaitly Accuses Husband Peter Haag Of Domestic Abuse, Seeks 50 Crores In Damage (Image Credit: Celina Jaitly via Instagram)
Actress Celina Jaitly Accuses Husband Peter Haag Of Domestic Abuse, Seeks 50 Crores In Damage (Image Credit: Celina Jaitly via Instagram)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: November 25, 2025 13:47:46 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Actress Celina Jaitly Accuses Husband Peter Haag Of Domestic Abuse, Seeks 50 Crores In Damage

Bollywood actress Celina Jaitly has made a legal complaint under the Domestic Violence Act against her husband Peter Haag accusing him of cruelty, manipulation and domestic abuse. In response to this, the Mumbai court has issued a notice to Haag, who is an Austrian entrepreneur and hotelier, according to ANI. The couple, who got married in 2011 in Austria, have been living together for more than ten years; the filing of such a case marks a big change in what has up to now been a fairly private marriage.

Actress Celina Jaitly Accuses Husband Peter Haag Of Domestic Abuse

The complaint portrays a very serious picture of Haag’s conduct, besides just marital discord, the accusations include ‘cruelty and manipulation’ and a pattern of behaviour that Jaitly felt she had no choice but to oppose. Jaitly has not disclosed the complete extent of the allegations, but the very act of going to court puts the spotlight on the larger discussion regarding domestic violence and the right of women to seek justice in marriage. It also indicates the actress’ decision to take the legal path rather than keep quiet or suffer through the claimed conduct.



Actress Celina Jaitly Seeks 50 Crores In Damage

This incident is likely to bring about personal and public changes. On the personal side, the issue could be a milestone for Jaitly in her life and love as she might end up getting a divorce or separated legally. Jaitly, a public figure, by filing a case has made the media and the public aware of a similar issue that has been hidden in many families. For the Mumbai court that has sent the notice to Haag, the next step will be to hear the respondent’s side and determine the claims according to the corresponding legal provisions.

Also Read: Who Is Mary D’Costa? The Woman Caught In The Center of Palash Muchhal’s Alleged Cheat-Chat Controversy

First published on: Nov 25, 2025 1:47 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Celina Jaitlycelina jaitly casecelina jaitly domestic violencecelina jaitly husbandCelina Jaitly husband domestic abuseCelina Jaitly Husband Peter Haaghome-hero-pos-4Peter Haag

RELATED News

Farah Khan Recalls When Manish Malhotra Stopped Talking to Her for Two Days Post ‘Fevicol Se’ Shoot

Did Palash Muchhal Cheat On Smriti Mandhana Ahead Of Wedding? Viral Chat Sparks Buzz

Bigg Boss 19: Shehbaz Badesha And Malti Chahar Finale Fate Depends On Housemates’ Decisions As Unexpected Power Shift Sparks Intense Drama

Stranger Things Season 5 Release Date And Time In India: When And Where To Watch The Last Season

Palak Muchhal Requests Privacy After Palash Muchhal–Smriti Mandhana Wedding Is ‘Put on Hold’

LATEST NEWS

Actress Celina Jaitly Accuses Husband Peter Haag Of Domestic Abuse, Seeks 50 Crores In Damage

Hyderabad Shocker: Class 10 Girl Dies By Suicide After Being Scolded For Low Marks, Know What Exactly Happened

Atoms AI Cohort 2026: The Secret Launchpad India’s AI Dreams Were Waiting For

Legendary Tata Sierra Is Back After 22 Years: From Features to Price and Safety, Here Is Everything You Need to Know

Zohran Mamdani’s Net Worth: Income Sources, Salary & Assets In Uganda – What The NYC Mayor-Elect Owns & Earns

‘Show More Cracks’, Customer Uses AI To Fake Damage, Gets Full Refund From Swiggy Instamart

IPL 2026 Auction: Complete List of Head Coaches and Major Changes Before the Mini Auction

‘Sadiyon Ke Ghav Bhar Rahe Hain’: PM Modi Addresses Gathering At Ayodhya Ram Mandir At Dhwajarohan Ceremony

Fresh Clue On Smriti Mandhana’s Wedding Surfaces, Palash Muchhal’s Mother Just Revealed…

‘Eyes Burning, Can’t Work’: Gen Z Employee’s Bold Message Stuns Delhi Boss, Internet Calls It Refreshing Honesty

Actress Celina Jaitly Accuses Husband Peter Haag Of Domestic Abuse, Seeks 50 Crores In Damage

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Actress Celina Jaitly Accuses Husband Peter Haag Of Domestic Abuse, Seeks 50 Crores In Damage

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Actress Celina Jaitly Accuses Husband Peter Haag Of Domestic Abuse, Seeks 50 Crores In Damage
Actress Celina Jaitly Accuses Husband Peter Haag Of Domestic Abuse, Seeks 50 Crores In Damage
Actress Celina Jaitly Accuses Husband Peter Haag Of Domestic Abuse, Seeks 50 Crores In Damage
Actress Celina Jaitly Accuses Husband Peter Haag Of Domestic Abuse, Seeks 50 Crores In Damage

QUICK LINKS