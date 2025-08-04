Inside Brooklyn Beckham And Nicola Peltz’s Vow Renewal, What Was The Family Feud? Here’s The Tea!

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz Beckham renewed vows on August 2, 2025, to celebrate their love, this time in a more private gathering, which was three years after their extravagant wedding in 2022. The two chose to renew vows just outside the City, honoring their love among a rift in the public eye with Brooklyn’s very famous family: David and Victoria Beckham. The renewal should be seen as a testament to their commitment despite any lingering issues with family.

Brooklyn and Nicola’s Romantic Reaffirmation Amid Turmoil

The couple celebrated a vow renewal as a romantic and heartfelt journey since their glamorous Palm Beach wedding in April 2022. An insider told People and Us Weekly that it was a day for the couple “to honor the love and commitment they’ve built together.”

Brooklyn, 26, and Nicola, 30, met in 2019 and have spared no expense in proclaiming their love online, with Brooklyn calling Nicola “my whole world” in a May 2025 Instagram post. The family strife is glaringly obvious, given the absence of his father, mother, and siblings-Romeo, Cruz, and Harper.

Roots of the Beckham Family Feud

Gossip of the rift arose after the 2022 wedding regarding Nicola choosing a Valentino gown instead of a Victoria Beckham design due to purportedly late atelier constraints. The tension grew when the couple skipped David’s 50th birthday in May 2025 due to supposed discomfort with Romeo’s girlfriend, Kim Turnbull.

Sources said Victoria interrupted their first dance to praise Brooklyn, something that left Nicola in tears, which only added to the divide since. Now, Brooklyn’s loyalty to Nicola has created tension with his parents, and sources say he is “stubborn” and trying to distance himself.

A United Front and New Beginnings

Through all the drama, Brooklyn and Nicola continue to stand together. Their recent purchase of a £10.5 million Hollywood mansion strongly implies a permanent base in the U.S., separating them further from the life of the Beckhams in London.

Brooklyn has publicly praised Nicola’s family, even celebrating her father, Nelson Peltz’s birthday, in stark contrast to any public acknowledgment of David’s milestones. This vow renewal ceremony was not a publicity stunt but the couple’s deep love and commitments for each other.

