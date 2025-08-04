Home > Entertainment > Inside Brooklyn Beckham And Nicola Peltz’s Vow Renewal, What Was The Family Feud? Here’s The Tea!

Inside Brooklyn Beckham And Nicola Peltz’s Vow Renewal, What Was The Family Feud? Here’s The Tea!

In a private ceremony, Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz Beckham renewed their vows to each other in the face of a rift with the Beckham parents. The couple's new mansion in Hollywood, along with the absence of Brooklyn's family at the event, speaks of wedding-related issues. Here are the juicy details!

Brooklyn Beckham & Nicola Peltz Renew Vows
Brooklyn Beckham & Nicola Peltz Renew Vows

Published By: Shaista Fatimi
Published: August 4, 2025 03:10:00 IST

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz Beckham renewed vows on August 2, 2025, to celebrate their love, this time in a more private gathering, which was three years after their extravagant wedding in 2022. The two chose to renew vows just outside the City, honoring their love among a rift in the public eye with Brooklyn’s very famous family: David and Victoria Beckham. The renewal should be seen as a testament to their commitment despite any lingering issues with family.

Brooklyn and Nicola’s Romantic Reaffirmation Amid Turmoil

The couple celebrated a vow renewal as a romantic and heartfelt journey since their glamorous Palm Beach wedding in April 2022. An insider told People and Us Weekly that it was a day for the couple “to honor the love and commitment they’ve built together.”

Brooklyn, 26, and Nicola, 30, met in 2019 and have spared no expense in proclaiming their love online, with Brooklyn calling Nicola “my whole world” in a May 2025 Instagram post. The family strife is glaringly obvious, given the absence of his father, mother, and siblings-Romeo, Cruz, and Harper.

Roots of the Beckham Family Feud

Gossip of the rift arose after the 2022 wedding regarding Nicola choosing a Valentino gown instead of a Victoria Beckham design due to purportedly late atelier constraints. The tension grew when the couple skipped David’s 50th birthday in May 2025 due to supposed discomfort with Romeo’s girlfriend, Kim Turnbull.

Sources said Victoria interrupted their first dance to praise Brooklyn, something that left Nicola in tears, which only added to the divide since. Now, Brooklyn’s loyalty to Nicola has created tension with his parents, and sources say he is “stubborn” and trying to distance himself. 

A United Front and New Beginnings

Through all the drama, Brooklyn and Nicola continue to stand together. Their recent purchase of a £10.5 million Hollywood mansion strongly implies a permanent base in the U.S., separating them further from the life of the Beckhams in London.

Brooklyn has publicly praised Nicola’s family, even celebrating her father, Nelson Peltz’s birthday, in stark contrast to any public acknowledgment of David’s milestones. This vow renewal ceremony was not a publicity stunt but the couple’s deep love and commitments for each other.

Also Read: Spice Girl Mel B’s Second Red-Hot Wedding To Rory McPhee In Morocco, ‘Had The Time Of Our Lives!’

Tags: brooklyn beckhamfamous coupleshollywoodHollywood couplesnicola peltz

RELATED News

ITZY’s Yuna Hip Filler Rumours Spark Heated Debate, Are The Pad Accusations Real?
Natasha Richardson’s Sister’s Reaction To Hollywood’s Hot Affair, Comments On Pamela Anderson’s Post With Liam Neeson
Spice Girl Mel B’s Second Red-Hot Wedding To Rory McPhee In Morocco, ‘Had The Time Of Our Lives!’
Dhanush Slams Raanjhanaa Re-Release For ‘Stripping’ Film’s Soul, ‘AI-altered Climax Has Completely Disturbed Me’
Oasis Wembley Concert: Man In His 40s Dies In Horrific Fall, What Caused The Tragedy?

LATEST NEWS

Six Workers From Odisha Killed In Quarry Accident In Andhra, 15 Lakh Announced As Compensation
Odisha: Man Killed On Suspicion Of Practising Witchcraft, Genitals Mutiliated
Horoscope Today For August 4, 2025: Try Something New
All Five Trapped Workers Found Dead at Chile’s Codelco Mine
Suvendu Adhikari Slams Mamata Banerjee For Supporting Bangladeshi Muslims During Hindu Yatra
UAE: Abu Dhabi’s Non-Oil Foreign Trade Grew 34.7% in H1 2025
Inside Brooklyn Beckham And Nicola Peltz’s Vow Renewal, What Was The Family Feud? Here’s The Tea!
What Are The Wordle Hints For August 4, 2025? Get Tips, Suggestions And Answer To Puzzle Number 1507 Here!
Mosquitoes Carrying West Nile Virus Found in Israel’s Netanya
Is This Golden Era of Indian Chess Or The Best Yet to Come? After D Gukesh, Divya Deshmukh Became the Youngest Woman To Enter the Candidates
Inside Brooklyn Beckham And Nicola Peltz’s Vow Renewal, What Was The Family Feud? Here’s The Tea!

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Inside Brooklyn Beckham And Nicola Peltz’s Vow Renewal, What Was The Family Feud? Here’s The Tea!

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Inside Brooklyn Beckham And Nicola Peltz’s Vow Renewal, What Was The Family Feud? Here’s The Tea!
Inside Brooklyn Beckham And Nicola Peltz’s Vow Renewal, What Was The Family Feud? Here’s The Tea!
Inside Brooklyn Beckham And Nicola Peltz’s Vow Renewal, What Was The Family Feud? Here’s The Tea!
Inside Brooklyn Beckham And Nicola Peltz’s Vow Renewal, What Was The Family Feud? Here’s The Tea!

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?