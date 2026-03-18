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Home > Entertainment News > Invincible Season 4 Arrives: How to Watch Episodes 1–3 Globally, Release Times, and What to Expect

Invincible Season 4 Arrives: How to Watch Episodes 1–3 Globally, Release Times, and What to Expect

Invincible Season 4 premieres March 18, 2026, on Amazon Prime Video with three episodes. Mark Grayson faces rising Viltrumite threats as new antagonists emerge. Watch worldwide with synchronized streaming, 12 AM PT in the US, 12:30 PM IST in India, and 6 PM AEDT in Australia.

Invincible Season 4 Part 1 Premiere
Invincible Season 4 Part 1 Premiere

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: March 18, 2026 04:43:35 IST

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Invincible Season 4 Arrives: How to Watch Episodes 1–3 Globally, Release Times, and What to Expect

Invincible Season 4 will make its official debut on March 18, 2026, which marks the long-awaited comeback of the R-rated animated show. Amazon Prime Video continues its successful third season with a hybrid release strategy, which has become their standard approach.

The launch day will present fans with an extensive three-episode release, which enables them to fully explore the rising cosmic threats. The story begins three weeks after the Season 3 finale, which shows Mark Grayson becoming Earth’s main protector as the Viltrumite Empire threat continues to grow.

The first three episodes of the eight-episode season will establish a new superhero narrative, which will continue to unfold on a weekly basis.

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Global Streaming Timings and Distribution Logistics

The worldwide rollout for the first three episodes is synchronized to ensure fans across the globe can experience the premiere simultaneously. The episodes will be released for viewing in the United States and Canada on March 18, 2026, at 12:00 AM PT and 3:00 AM ET.

For international viewers, this translates to 7:00 AM GMT in the United Kingdom, 12:30 PM IST in India, and 6:00 PM AEDT in Australia.

The show is easily accessible because it is an exclusive Amazon Prime Video original. Viewers must have an active Prime membership to stream the content, which will be available across all compatible devices, including smart TVs, gaming consoles, and mobile applications.

Narrative Arcs and New Antagonists to Expect

The upcoming Season 4 will bring to life the most violent and legendary sections of Robert Kirkman’s comic book work, which depict the events that lead to the Viltrumite War.

The audience will see the official debut of Thragg, who serves as the Grand Regent of the Viltrumites, while Lee Pace provides his voice for this character who poses the main danger to Mark’s existence. The season will show how Mark interacts with his outdated Omni-Man, who has turned into a hero, and with the Coalition of Planets.

The Grayson family’s personal matters drive the narrative forward while Cecil Stedman uses GDA tactics, and Atom Eve undergoes her character evolution to create emotional tension that counteracts the show’s intense combat.

Also Read: Timothee Chalamet Reveals Gritty First Official Look as Paul Atreides in Dune 3, Fans Speculate on Epic Challenges Ahead

First published on: Mar 18, 2026 4:43 AM IST
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Tags: Amazon Prime VideoInvincible Season 4Mark Grayson

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Invincible Season 4 Arrives: How to Watch Episodes 1–3 Globally, Release Times, and What to Expect

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Invincible Season 4 Arrives: How to Watch Episodes 1–3 Globally, Release Times, and What to Expect

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Invincible Season 4 Arrives: How to Watch Episodes 1–3 Globally, Release Times, and What to Expect
Invincible Season 4 Arrives: How to Watch Episodes 1–3 Globally, Release Times, and What to Expect
Invincible Season 4 Arrives: How to Watch Episodes 1–3 Globally, Release Times, and What to Expect
Invincible Season 4 Arrives: How to Watch Episodes 1–3 Globally, Release Times, and What to Expect

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