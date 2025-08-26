Is Chris Columbus A Part Of New Harry Potter Series? Acclaimed Director Finally Reveals The Truth

Chris Columbus wants nothing to do with HBO’s new “Harry Potter” series. He’s completely done with that world, and honestly, you can’t blame him. He directed the first two movies, produced the third, and helped launch the entire franchise. He’s earned his stripes at Hogwarts and then some.

When Variety caught up with him in London, where he was promoting Netflix’s “Thursday Murder Club,” Columbus was blunt: “No, I’ve done it, you saw my version. There’s nothing left for me to do in the world of Potter.”

Chris Columbus Confirms He’s Not Involved in HBO’s Harry Potter Series

Still, he isn’t throwing shade at the reboot. He’s not thrilled about people remaking his classic “Home Alone,” but with “Harry Potter,” he actually gets the appeal. He’s even a bit envious.

The original movies couldn’t fit in every little detail from the books. He brings up stuff like Peeves, who never made it to the big screen and that whole scene with Harry and Hermione drinking mysterious potions, just hoping they weren’t about to be poisoned.

“We could never get that incredible scene into the film, and I’m sure it’ll be in the HBO series,” he said. For him, the new show is a chance for those moments to finally come to life.

Columbus had a real flashback when he saw photos of Nick Frost as Hagrid and Dominic McLaughlin as the new Harry filming around London. It was the same spot where he shot those scenes with Daniel Radcliffe decades ago.

“Because it was exactly where we were 20 years ago!” he said. “We had to shoot it on a Sunday with Dan (Radcliffe) and Martin Bayfield, who stood in for Robbie Coltrane.”

Chris Columbus is proud of Daniel Radcliffe

He’s genuinely proud of Daniel Radcliffe, both as an actor and as a person. Columbus says he took lessons from his experience with Macaulay Culkin on “Home Alone” and made sure to involve the parents of his young “Potter” stars, so everyone was prepared for the craziness that comes with global fame.

“We knew that the eyes of the world would be on these three kids, and they thankfully had just wonderful parents who helped them deal with what I can’t even imagine the pressures are of suddenly your face being everywhere.” Seeing Radcliffe win a Tony Award recently was especially moving for him.

When it comes to J.K. Rowling and the controversy around her comments about trans identity, Columbus doesn’t mince words. He tries to separate the art from the artist, but he’s clear: “I certainly don’t agree with what she’s talking about. But it’s just sad, it’s very sad.”

As for the new series, HBO is planning to adapt all seven Harry Potter books, one per season. The main trio has already been cast: Dominic McLaughlin will step into Harry’s shoes, Arabella Stanton is set to play Hermione Granger, and Alastair Stout will take on Ron Weasley.

Showrunner Francesca Gardiner and executive producer Mark Mylod praised the talent of the new cast, expressing excitement for what’s ahead and gratitude to all the kids who auditioned.

Filming is underway in England, and the series is slated to debut in 2027.