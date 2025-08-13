Is Indian Music Education Ignoring Its Own Roots? Kailash Kher Thinks So

Kailash Kher isn’t just some singer with a killer voice. He’s someone who genuinely gives a damn about Indian music like, really cares.

Kailash Kher Advocates for Deeper Indian Music Education Beyond “Sa Re Ga Ma” Basics in Schools

And he’s pissed off that in schools, kids only get taught the boring basics, “Sa Re Ga Ma” and nothing more. According to him, that’s bullshit. Indian music is way deeper, way richer. There are ragas, stories, history, and culture wrapped up in those sounds that kids need to know about.

So what’s he doing? He’s actually working with schools, trying to bring real Indian music education into classrooms. Not just the same old boring stuff, but teaching kids the soul behind the music. Because Kher knows that music isn’t just some background noise or a hobby it’s a connection to who we are, where we come from. And if kids get that early on, they’ll feel proud and more connected to their roots.

Kailash Kher Emphasizes Preserving Indian Music Heritage Amid Western Dominance for Future Generations

The world’s crazy with Western music dominating everything, but Indian music deserves to be on that same stage. Kher’s fighting so that future generations don’t lose touch with the incredible heritage we have. He wants kids to know the meaning behind every note, to understand the passion and history that’s been passed down for centuries.

It’s about pride in our roots and making sure something truly valuable doesn’t get lost over time. Kailash Kher is basically saying, “Pay attention! This matters.” And honestly, he’s right. When kids learn what our music really means, they get a piece of their own story. It’s about keeping that connection alive, not letting it fade away. Music isn’t just sound — it’s identity, history, and something worth standing up for.

