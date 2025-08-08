LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
PM Modi Celebrates Rakhi Mahatma Gandhi Himanta Biswa Sarma gaza Butch Wilmore Karbala japan PM Modi Celebrates Rakhi Mahatma Gandhi Himanta Biswa Sarma gaza Butch Wilmore Karbala japan PM Modi Celebrates Rakhi Mahatma Gandhi Himanta Biswa Sarma gaza Butch Wilmore Karbala japan PM Modi Celebrates Rakhi Mahatma Gandhi Himanta Biswa Sarma gaza Butch Wilmore Karbala japan
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
PM Modi Celebrates Rakhi Mahatma Gandhi Himanta Biswa Sarma gaza Butch Wilmore Karbala japan PM Modi Celebrates Rakhi Mahatma Gandhi Himanta Biswa Sarma gaza Butch Wilmore Karbala japan PM Modi Celebrates Rakhi Mahatma Gandhi Himanta Biswa Sarma gaza Butch Wilmore Karbala japan PM Modi Celebrates Rakhi Mahatma Gandhi Himanta Biswa Sarma gaza Butch Wilmore Karbala japan
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > ‘Himesh Reshammiya Jaisa Koi Nahi’: Musical Magic Returns As The Icon Rises Again With New Hits This August!

‘Himesh Reshammiya Jaisa Koi Nahi’: Musical Magic Returns As The Icon Rises Again With New Hits This August!

Himesh Reshammiya earns global recognition by entering Bloomberg's Pop Power List. With 20+ years of hit songs, his unique sound and international reach prove why fans proudly chant #HimeshJaisaKoiNahi across social media. A true musical maverick rises again!

Himesh Reshammiya joins Bloomberg’s Pop Power List – fans go wild!
Himesh Reshammiya joins Bloomberg’s Pop Power List – fans go wild!

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: August 8, 2025 18:08:00 IST

Once again Himesh Reshammiya, the name that has changed the face of the Indian music industry with its unique and dominant sound over the last 20 years is reeling in the triumph of his international fame. Himesh Reshammiya was last month the host at Saregama Live Capmania in Delhi, where the singer set the stage blazing as thousands of people enjoyed his OG repertoire along with him. His commercial success and lifelong implication are just part of the reason why fans all over the world are rejoicing over his induction into Bloomberg’s coveted Pop Power List. 

This unpredicted but rightful recognition has led to an enormous social media phenomenon with the hashtag #HimeshJaisaKoiNahi being a trending one on social media as an army of fans flock to show pride and loyalty to the artist who has given them so many chart-topping songs.

Bollywood’s Musical Maverick

The path to fame has been fantastic in the life of Reshammiya. His unique nasal delivery of his voice was to his signature as were his unique combination of synth heavy compositions, and he established his own place in a very competitive business. His songs, which at first were criticized, but then won the status of a soundtrack of the generation conquering radio waves and dance floors.

The Bloomberg ranking, which ranks artists according to their international online reach, streaming figures, and activities on social media shows that the popularity of Reshammiya knows no geographical boundary. His capability to reach a large number of listeners through his catchy hooks and attainable lyrics has entrenched his claim as a musical maverick.

The Pop Power Impact

The company is a world business and financial giant conglomerate like Bloomberg and why they recognized this power reflects in the huge commercial strength of the brand known as Reshammiya. It points out that his contribution does not only apply to the world of art; it involves a practical (economical) impact as well.

This recognition is a great asset to justify his distinctive style of music and his capacity to performance commercially popular music which has a personal response with millions of people. The response by his loyal fan base on social media is a witness to the emotional attachment that they have established with his music as there really is no one more like them and Himesh Reshammiya.

Also Read: Hrithik Roshan Goes On Dance Battle With Jr.NTR: Janaabe Aali Teaser Promises Explosive Dance Off In War 2

Tags: Bloomberg Pop Power ListHimesh ReshammiyaIndian music icon

RELATED News

Emilie Kiser’s Son Tripped And Fell In Pool, Reveals New Report: Unsupervised For More Than Nine Minutes
Is Timothee Chalamet Out Of Kylie Jenner’s Life After Two Years? Breakup Hints Gone Viral!
Chanel Store That Denied Jennifer Lopez Has A History Of Rude Service Sparking Outrage
Salman Khan And Sooraj Barjatya Reunite: Is Bollywood About To Witness Their Biggest Comeback Yet?
Kannada Star Dhruva Sarja Accused Of Rs 9.58 Crore Fraud, Legal Battle With Director Raghvendra Hegde

LATEST NEWS

Project Mann: Mental Health Support Provided To Over 75,000 Personnel By CISF’s Project
‘We Were Lucky..’: Air Chief Marshal Amar Preet Singh Describes How They Took Care Of The ‘Ghost of Balakot’
How to Complete Any Book in Just 7 Days
This European Nation Sees Sharp Rise In Afghan Women Asylum Seekers Amid Taliban Repression
How to Complete Any Book in Just 7 Days
EC Delists 334 Unrecognised Political Parties
US Military Planning To Fire Missiles At Elon Musk’s Cybertrucks? Know Why
Delhi Rain: Seven Killed In Wall Collapse Including Two Children
Kannada Star Dhruva Sarja Accused Of Rs 9.58 Crore Fraud, Legal Battle With Director Raghvendra Hegde
What Happens When You Drink Beetroot Juice Every Morning for a Month?
‘Himesh Reshammiya Jaisa Koi Nahi’: Musical Magic Returns As The Icon Rises Again With New Hits This August!

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

‘Himesh Reshammiya Jaisa Koi Nahi’: Musical Magic Returns As The Icon Rises Again With New Hits This August!

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

‘Himesh Reshammiya Jaisa Koi Nahi’: Musical Magic Returns As The Icon Rises Again With New Hits This August!
‘Himesh Reshammiya Jaisa Koi Nahi’: Musical Magic Returns As The Icon Rises Again With New Hits This August!
‘Himesh Reshammiya Jaisa Koi Nahi’: Musical Magic Returns As The Icon Rises Again With New Hits This August!
‘Himesh Reshammiya Jaisa Koi Nahi’: Musical Magic Returns As The Icon Rises Again With New Hits This August!

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?