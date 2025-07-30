Home > Entertainment > Is Katrina Kaif Pregnant? Actress’ Oversized Shirt Fuels Pregnancy Speculation As She Steps Out With With Hubby Vicky Kaushal

Is Katrina Kaif Pregnant? Actress’ Oversized Shirt Fuels Pregnancy Speculation As She Steps Out With With Hubby Vicky Kaushal

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal’s viral Alibaug video has Bollywood buzzing! Katrina’s oversized shirt and cautious stroll scream baby bump to fans, despite past denials. Could a little Kaushal be on the way? Social media’s ablaze, but the couple’s keeping mum!

Katrina Kaif’s Oversized Shirt in Alibaug Video Fuels Pregnancy Speculation
Katrina Kaif’s Oversized Shirt in Alibaug Video Fuels Pregnancy Speculation

Published By: Shaista Fatimi
Published: July 30, 2025 21:07:00 IST

The Bollywood couple, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal were recently spotted in a viral video making lots of noise over a possible pregnancy. Captured in Alibaug, fans wonder whether a little Kaushal is coming judging by Katrina’s oversized shirt and cautious gait. After Sidharth and Kiara, is this their number now? Let’s dig in!

Katrina’s Bigger Shirt Steals the Show

In the now-viral clip, Katrina, 42, is seen strolling with Vicky at Alibaug’s jetty, reportedly en route to a vacation. The loose white shirt and easy-breezy pants shouted comfort in loud voices, but sharp-eyed fans focused in on what they dubbed a prize for finding a well-hidden baby bump.



Social media erupted with comments like, “Kat looks pregnant!” and “That shirt’s hiding something special.” The couple’s low-key vibe only fueled the frenzy, dissecting every frame of the possibly fleshly gifted couple. Baggy clothes have subsequently echoed previous occasions, such as her 2024 London outing in an oversized coat, where similar rumours swirled but got later debunked by her team.

Vicky’s Cheeky Silence Throws Fuel

Vicky Kaushal, 37, has mastered the art of dodging particular questions about pregnancy using charm. At a 2024 promotional event for Bad New, when asked about good news, he said, “Enjoy Bad Newz for now.” We will deliver good news when the time’s right. His nonsensical quip and Katrina’s absence from Mumbai’s limelight only deepened the mystery.

The two lovebirds have been married since 2021 and have had their fair share of speculation, but Vicky’s protective act in the video by holding Katrina’s hand tight leaves one swooning and guessing further.

Fans’ Hopes Soar, but Privacy Honours

Netizens indeed think that little cautious walk and fashion statement are pointers to trolls, and believe that it’s a possible London delivery based on previous rumors. Yet, the two remain tight-lipped as usual, just like any couple with a private life.

 While fans flood X with “Little Vicky Kaushal” dreams, Katrina’s publicity team has earlier debunked such talk and asked the media to stop unconfirmed speculation. Will fans finally get their “good news” in 2025, or is this another instance of wishful thinking? Only time will tell.

Also Read: Sushmita Sen’s Former Lover Rohman Shawl Silences Critics With Powerful Comeback After Being Called Just A Shadow Of The Actress

Tags: BollywoodBollywood power couplekatrina kaifVicky Kaushal

RELATED News

Samay Raina Announces Very First India Tour Post India’s Got Latent Controversy- Check Full Schedule Here!
Who Is Nandini Kashyap? Assamese Actress Gets Arrested For Hit-And-Run Of 21-Year-Old In Guwahati
Sharon Osbourne’s Tearful Farewell At Ozzy Osbourne’s Birmingham Procession, Family Unites In Grief
My Best Friend’s Wedding Sequel Confirmed — But Will Julia Roberts Say ‘I Do’ Again?
Behen Hogi Teri Controversial Poster Row: Rajkummar Rao Granted Bail After Court Hearing

LATEST NEWS

Banned, Retired, and Back: Brendan Taylor Makes Stunning Return To Zimbabwe National Team At 39
“Will Take All Steps Necessary To Secure Our National Interest”: India Reacts To Trump’s Tariff Announcement
Drunk Driving Accused Attempts Self-Immolation at Police Station
Shubman Gill On Ben Stokes Injury: ‘A Big Miss for England’ Ahead Of 5th Test
Is Katrina Kaif Pregnant? Actress’ Oversized Shirt Fuels Pregnancy Speculation As She Steps Out With With Hubby Vicky Kaushal
Priyanka Urges Centre To Waive Loans Of Families Effected By Wayanad tragedy
What Happened When Oval Curator Met Gautam Gambhir, Ajit Agarkar, and Shubman Gill Again? Watch Video
“Sindoor Toh Ujad Gaya”: Jaya Bachchan Sparks Row Over Name ‘Operation Sindoor’ in RS
Israeli Minister Threatens to Annex Portions of Gaza if Hamas Refuses to Surrender
Gautam Adani Meets Vietnam’s Communist Party Leader: What’s Next For India-Vietnam Economic Ties?
Is Katrina Kaif Pregnant? Actress’ Oversized Shirt Fuels Pregnancy Speculation As She Steps Out With With Hubby Vicky Kaushal

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Is Katrina Kaif Pregnant? Actress’ Oversized Shirt Fuels Pregnancy Speculation As She Steps Out With With Hubby Vicky Kaushal

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Is Katrina Kaif Pregnant? Actress’ Oversized Shirt Fuels Pregnancy Speculation As She Steps Out With With Hubby Vicky Kaushal
Is Katrina Kaif Pregnant? Actress’ Oversized Shirt Fuels Pregnancy Speculation As She Steps Out With With Hubby Vicky Kaushal
Is Katrina Kaif Pregnant? Actress’ Oversized Shirt Fuels Pregnancy Speculation As She Steps Out With With Hubby Vicky Kaushal
Is Katrina Kaif Pregnant? Actress’ Oversized Shirt Fuels Pregnancy Speculation As She Steps Out With With Hubby Vicky Kaushal

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?