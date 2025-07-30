Is Katrina Kaif Pregnant? Actress’ Oversized Shirt Fuels Pregnancy Speculation As She Steps Out With With Hubby Vicky Kaushal

The Bollywood couple, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal were recently spotted in a viral video making lots of noise over a possible pregnancy. Captured in Alibaug, fans wonder whether a little Kaushal is coming judging by Katrina’s oversized shirt and cautious gait. After Sidharth and Kiara, is this their number now? Let’s dig in!

Katrina’s Bigger Shirt Steals the Show

In the now-viral clip, Katrina, 42, is seen strolling with Vicky at Alibaug’s jetty, reportedly en route to a vacation. The loose white shirt and easy-breezy pants shouted comfort in loud voices, but sharp-eyed fans focused in on what they dubbed a prize for finding a well-hidden baby bump.







Social media erupted with comments like, “Kat looks pregnant!” and “That shirt’s hiding something special.” The couple’s low-key vibe only fueled the frenzy, dissecting every frame of the possibly fleshly gifted couple. Baggy clothes have subsequently echoed previous occasions, such as her 2024 London outing in an oversized coat, where similar rumours swirled but got later debunked by her team.

Vicky’s Cheeky Silence Throws Fuel

Vicky Kaushal, 37, has mastered the art of dodging particular questions about pregnancy using charm. At a 2024 promotional event for Bad New, when asked about good news, he said, “Enjoy Bad Newz for now.” We will deliver good news when the time’s right. His nonsensical quip and Katrina’s absence from Mumbai’s limelight only deepened the mystery.

The two lovebirds have been married since 2021 and have had their fair share of speculation, but Vicky’s protective act in the video by holding Katrina’s hand tight leaves one swooning and guessing further.

Fans’ Hopes Soar, but Privacy Honours

Netizens indeed think that little cautious walk and fashion statement are pointers to trolls, and believe that it’s a possible London delivery based on previous rumors. Yet, the two remain tight-lipped as usual, just like any couple with a private life.

While fans flood X with “Little Vicky Kaushal” dreams, Katrina’s publicity team has earlier debunked such talk and asked the media to stop unconfirmed speculation. Will fans finally get their “good news” in 2025, or is this another instance of wishful thinking? Only time will tell.

