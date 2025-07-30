Home > Entertainment > Sushmita Sen’s Former Lover Rohman Shawl Silences Critics With Powerful Comeback After Being Called Just A Shadow Of The Actress

Sushmita Sen’s Former Lover Rohman Shawl Silences Critics With Powerful Comeback After Being Called Just A Shadow Of The Actress

After being called a shadow of ex Miss Universe Sushmita Sen, Rohman Shawl responded with grace and power, emphasizing mutual respect, self-worth, and evolving bonds. His reply silenced negativity and sparked a conversation on identity in celebrity relationships.

Rohman Shawl Owns His Identity with Class
Rohman Shawl Owns His Identity with Class

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: July 30, 2025 14:14:37 IST

Under the bright glare of celebrity romance, it is not unusual for those around the world icons to find themselves in the dock and their identities under attack. Former Sushmita Sen boyfriend and model Rohman Shawl-was subject to just such a test recently. Indeed, when a troll on social media asked him whether he was “living in the shadow of Miss Universe,” Shawl’s response was more than just a slap; it turned into an intense debate about respect, individuality, and what it truly means to connect. His gracious and thoughtful words pierced the negativism, bringing refreshing insight on how to manage public relationships with elegance and awareness.

Beyond Romantic Labels: The Evolution of Bonds

Rohman Shawl’s moving response highlighted that relationships, particularly those which have been intimate, can mature beyond traditional romantic confines without diminishing their inherent beauty. He eloquently expressed that “galaxies don’t cast shadows, they shine together,” an evocative comparison implying both brilliances together and not one eclipsing the other.

Sushmita Sen’s Former Lover Rohman Shawl Silences Critics With Powerful Comeback After Being Called Just A Shadow Of The Actress

The expression points to a mature connection wherein real love and friendship endure despite romantic dissolution. Stressing that his relationship with Sushmita is not about one person eclipsing another but rather about two people enriching each other’s lives in a connection of such significance that it cannot be classified.

Asserting Self-Worth: Choosing Your Company

Rohman Shawl’s answer didn’t mince words: that was his self-worth and identity talking. He did not shy away from being associated with Sushmita Sen, for he ambiguously called it, “Linking up with someone great does not make me smaller; it shows what kind of people I tend to share my life with”. Such strong utterance on his part indicates that his link to someone big is proof of his good taste and standard, not that of living in servility or being sucked under by someone else’s celebrity.

At a time when digital stories tend to try to define individuals by their relationships, Shawl’s response is a testament to owning one’s story with confidence and proving that personal worth is something intrinsic that doesn’t depend on other people’s impressions or previous associations.


Also Read: Meet Arjun Pratap Bajwa: Sara Ali Khan’s Secret Flame? Gurdwara Visit Ignites Massive Buzz, Shocking Family Roots And Never-Before-Seen Moments Revealed!

Tags: Rohman ShawlRohman Shawl viral commentSushmita Sen

RELATED News

Tsunami Scare In Hollywood: Leonardo DiCaprio, Oprah Winfrey, And Katy Perry Luxury Properties At Risk After Alert
Salman Khan’s Plea To Be Heard By Rajasthan SC In 27-Year-Old Blackbuck Poaching Case On THIS Date
‘Warlord’: Shekhar Kapur’s AI Science Fiction Series Introduces Open-Source Filmmaking
How Much Is Rishab Shetty Charging For His Telugu Debut? Kantara Star Joins Hands With Sithara For Historical Action Drama
Hereditary Director Ari Aster Faces Father’s Harsh Advice Post ‘Beau Is Afraid’ Failure, ‘You Shouldn’t Write The Next One’

LATEST NEWS

Abhay Kumar
RBI Mobilises ₹21,000 Crore Via Weekly Treasury Bill Auction Amid Strong Investor Demand
Abhay Kant Mishra
Seven Bangladeshi Nationals Pushed Back Amid Crackdown On Illegal Infiltration
Grit and Guts: Coco Gauff Survives Collins Test to Reach Canadian Open Third Round
Abhash Kumar Jha
Global Trade On Edge: China-US Talks End Without Tariff Deal Ahead Of August Deadline
Abdul Shalik
IIT Bombay launches JAM 2026 portal, remains open until Oct 12
China Faces Double Disaster: Typhoon Co-May Strikes Shanghai As Tsunami Warnings Follow Russian Quake
Sushmita Sen’s Former Lover Rohman Shawl Silences Critics With Powerful Comeback After Being Called Just A Shadow Of The Actress

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Sushmita Sen’s Former Lover Rohman Shawl Silences Critics With Powerful Comeback After Being Called Just A Shadow Of The Actress

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Sushmita Sen’s Former Lover Rohman Shawl Silences Critics With Powerful Comeback After Being Called Just A Shadow Of The Actress
Sushmita Sen’s Former Lover Rohman Shawl Silences Critics With Powerful Comeback After Being Called Just A Shadow Of The Actress
Sushmita Sen’s Former Lover Rohman Shawl Silences Critics With Powerful Comeback After Being Called Just A Shadow Of The Actress
Sushmita Sen’s Former Lover Rohman Shawl Silences Critics With Powerful Comeback After Being Called Just A Shadow Of The Actress

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?