Home > Entertainment > Is Taylor Swift Headlining Super Bowl 2026? Singer Drops Subtle Clues On Podcast, Check All Hints Here!

Is Taylor Swift Headlining Super Bowl 2026? Singer Drops Subtle Clues On Podcast, Check All Hints Here!

Taylor Swift’s New Heights podcast debut with Travis and Jason Kelce sparked fan theories of a 2026 Super Bowl halftime show. From sourdough bread hints to numerology clues, Swifties are decoding every word. Could Levi’s Stadium be the stage for Taylor’s first Super Bowl performance?

Taylor Swift
Taylor Swift

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: August 16, 2025 11:20:28 IST

Taylor Swift joined Travis Kelce and his brother Jason on their New Heights podcast, and, as always, the internet lost its mind. Fans immediately started dissecting every word out of her mouth because with Taylor, every little thing feels intentional. There’s never just a random comment. 

This time, the buzz focused on everything from a possible new album to fresh details about her relationship with Kelce, plus, oddly enough, her newfound obsession with sourdough bread. Yes, bread. And, of course, Swifties are convinced it’s all a clue.

Is Taylor Swift headlining Super Bowl 2026? 

Let’s talk about the sourdough thing. Taylor joked, “The sourdough’s taken over my life in a huge way. I’m really talking about bread 60 percent of the time now.”

That sounds like a throwaway line, but if you know anything about her fans, you know nothing gets past them. Suddenly, everyone’s connecting the dots between her bread chatter and the upcoming Super Bowl halftime show something Taylor’s never done, but everyone wants her to.

Here’s where it gets interesting: Super Bowl 2026 is happening at Levi’s Stadium, home of the San Francisco 49ers. Their mascot? Sourdough Sam. So, all this talk about bread? It’s fueling rumours that Taylor’s hinting at a Super Bowl performance.

Taylor Swift drops subtle clues

And then there’s the numbers. Taylor said she talks about bread “60 percent of the time.” What else is turning 60 next year? The Super Bowl. She also mentioned the number 47 after Jason Kelce’s intro she thanked him for “screaming for like 47 seconds.” Strangely enough, her 47th stop on the Eras Tour was Levi’s Stadium, where the Super Bowl is about to happen.

Taylor’s never been shy about her love for numbers and patterns. She basically admitted it on the podcast: “I love numerology. I love math stuff. I love dates. That stuff, I find really fun.”

People are also talking about Travis Kelce’s 13th year in the NFL and for the unversed, 13 is Taylor’s lucky number. The 49ers are hosting the 60th Super Bowl (4 + 9 = 13, if you want to stretch it), and Taylor mentioned “47,000 countries” as a joke about her tour, tying it all together.

It’s not just fan theories, though. Taylor’s said before that she’d only do the halftime show after owning all her masters, which she does now. Plus, the Super Bowl happens a few months after her latest project, Life of a Showgirl, drops. 

The Super Bowl won’t announce its halftime performer until September, so until then, expect fans to keep searching for clues.

