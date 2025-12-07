LIVE TV
Is Vikram Bhatt Related To Mahesh Bhatt And Alia Bhatt? A Look At His Family Tree As Filmmaker Gets Arrested in Rs. 30 Crore IVF Fraud Case

Is Vikram Bhatt Related To Mahesh Bhatt And Alia Bhatt? A Look At His Family Tree As Filmmaker Gets Arrested in Rs. 30 Crore IVF Fraud Case

Bollywood director Vikram Bhatt has been accused in a ₹30 crore IVF scam after complaints by IVF specialist Dr Murdia alleging fraud, fake documents, and false treatment promises. Bhatt denies all allegations, calling the case fabricated as Mumbai Police continues its investigation.

Vikram Bhatt and Mahesh Bhatt With Alia Bhatt (PHOTO: X)
Vikram Bhatt and Mahesh Bhatt With Alia Bhatt (PHOTO: X)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: December 7, 2025 19:57:33 IST

Is Vikram Bhatt Related To Mahesh Bhatt And Alia Bhatt? A Look At His Family Tree As Filmmaker Gets Arrested in Rs. 30 Crore IVF Fraud Case

Bollywood director Vikram Bhatt has landed in hot water over a ₹30 crore IVF scam, at least that’s what several news outlets are saying.

Vikram Bhatt arrested

The story exploded on December 6, 2025, after police started digging into a big fraud case in the world of in-vitro fertilisation. Bhatt, famous for his thrillers, was picked up by Mumbai Police after people accused him of being part of a massive scam tied to IVF treatments.

The whole thing started when Dr. Murdia, an IVF specialist, accused Bhatt and some of his associates of tricking patients desperate for IVF. Apparently, they made false promises about how successful and affordable the treatments were, which left a lot of people out of pocket, a total loss of Rs 30 crore. The complaints also mention fake documents and lying about what medical procedures were actually done.

Bhatt isn’t backing down. He’s called the whole thing “fabricated” and “without merit,” and he’s been pretty vocal about believing the truth will come out. According to him, these accusations are just an attempt to drag his name through the mud.

Is Vikram Bhatt related to Mahesh Bhatt and Alia Bhatt? 

The surname “Bhatt” has always thrown people off in Bollywood, especially when you look at filmmaker Vikram Bhatt and the well-known Bhatt family led by Mahesh Bhatt. Both work in the same industry, both carry a big surname, but the truth is, Vikram Bhatt isn’t related to Mahesh Bhatt or his daughters, Pooja and Alia.

There’s no family connection here  just a professional one.

Vikram Bhatt’s family tree

Vikram Bhatt actually comes from a completely different Bhatt family. His father is Pravin Bhatt, a respected cinematographer, and his grandfather is the legendary Vijay Bhatt, who helped start Prakash Pictures.

Vikram’s roots run deep in the Vijay Bhatt family tree, which has given a lot to Indian cinema, from direction to cinematography to writing. Now, even his daughter Krishna Bhatt is carrying on the family tradition in film.

Mahesh Bhatt’s story is separate. He comes from another Bhatt family altogether. His father was Nanabhai Bhatt, also a filmmaker, and his own children i.e. Pooja, Alia, Rahul, and Shaheen, have all made names for themselves.

Plus, his brother Mukesh Bhatt is a big name in producing. People call this bunch the “Bhatt camp” in Bollywood. Over the years, they’ve put together their own legacy, but none of them are part of Vijay Bhatt’s family, which is where Vikram belongs.

A lot of the confusion comes from that shared last name and the fact that Vikram Bhatt worked with Mahesh Bhatt for years when he was starting out. He helped out on Mahesh’s film sets and they kept up a strong working relationship, so people just assumed they were family. Vikram has even said in interviews that while he respects Mahesh a lot, their bond is all about work, not blood.

So, if Mahesh and Vikram aren’t related, it’s pretty clear that Pooja and Alia Bhatt also have no family connection to Vikram Bhatt. They’re not cousins, they’re not distant relatives, nothing  just professionals who sometimes cross paths in Bollywood, where collaborations are common but don’t always mean you’re related.

ALSO READ: Filmmaker Vikram Bhatt Arrested: What’s The ₹30 Crore Bollywood Fraud Case About? Explained

First published on: Dec 7, 2025 7:57 PM IST
Is Vikram Bhatt Related To Mahesh Bhatt And Alia Bhatt? A Look At His Family Tree As Filmmaker Gets Arrested in Rs. 30 Crore IVF Fraud Case

Is Vikram Bhatt Related To Mahesh Bhatt And Alia Bhatt? A Look At His Family Tree As Filmmaker Gets Arrested in Rs. 30 Crore IVF Fraud Case

Is Vikram Bhatt Related To Mahesh Bhatt And Alia Bhatt? A Look At His Family Tree As Filmmaker Gets Arrested in Rs. 30 Crore IVF Fraud Case
Is Vikram Bhatt Related To Mahesh Bhatt And Alia Bhatt? A Look At His Family Tree As Filmmaker Gets Arrested in Rs. 30 Crore IVF Fraud Case
Is Vikram Bhatt Related To Mahesh Bhatt And Alia Bhatt? A Look At His Family Tree As Filmmaker Gets Arrested in Rs. 30 Crore IVF Fraud Case
Is Vikram Bhatt Related To Mahesh Bhatt And Alia Bhatt? A Look At His Family Tree As Filmmaker Gets Arrested in Rs. 30 Crore IVF Fraud Case

