Janhvi Kapoor’s Dialect Coach Praises Her Malayali Accent In Param Sundari, ‘You Sound Perfect’

Playing Sundari in Param Sundari, Janhvi Kapoor has received mind blowing reviews, mostly for her spotless Malayali accent. Sheba Raju, her accent coach, has described the actress as highly focused and as someone who leaves no stone unturned to get everything right, including her accent, diction, and cultural authenticity. In the trailer, Janhvi Kapoor’s remarkably running monologue has fans stunned and demonstrates her ability to step into the skin of a half-Malayali and half-Tamil girl with great composure.

Janhvi’s Malayali Accent

Janhvi Kapoor’s performance as Sundari, a girl half-Malayali, half-Tamil, in Param Sundari speaks of her unflinching sincerity and dedication. Sheba Raju, being her dialect coach taught her to get the Malayalam dialogues right.

On social media, Raju abounded in words of praise, stating, “You have worked so hard on getting your Malayalam dialogues and accent correct and I am so proud of how it has come out as a Malayali. The accent, dialect, and diction is perfect and I was so happy to see how you have given your best and paid attention to every detail. You sound perfect as a half-Malayali, half-Tamil ponnu. Can’t wait for everyone to meet Sundari.”

Param Sundari: A Moment of Viral Trailer

Param Sundari’s trailer dropped on August 13, 2025 which kept the audience fixated on that cutting monologue by Janhvi. Sundari takes it upon herself to break stereotypes on South Indians and hence cheekily talks about the likes of Rajinikanth and Mohanlal.

The moment is now viral as it brings out the credibility and punches to the thrill Janhvi brings to her character. The bar for career performance has got the hint by her maintaining the line between the comic and the emotional in this romantic drama.

Culture and Onscreen Chemistry

Janhvi’s south Indian lineage further adds to her character and portrayal of Sundari onscreen, courtesy of the blood of Sridevi. It finds voice through her acting on the green fields stretching across parts of Kerala making her absolutely mindful about her tradition and pain.

Chemistry escalated while signing up with Sidharth Malhotra as Param, the Delhi boy, lofting the North-South drama a little more. The film is directed by Tushar Jalota and composed of Sachin-Jigar, all set to hit theatres on August 29, 2025, comprising a fair share of romance while generously delivering humour and strong cultural dichotomies.

