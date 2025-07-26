LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Jeff Bridges Says He Didn’t Want To Offend Jared Leto During Tron: Ares: Everyone Has Different Methods

Jeff Bridges praised working with Jared Leto on Disney’s upcoming sci-fi action film Tron: Ares. At San Diego Comic-Con, the duo shared their on-set experiences, revealing their bond and the movie’s unique twist where Grid programs enter the real world. Tron: Ares releases October 10.

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: July 26, 2025 14:27:41 IST

Actor Jeff Bridges shared his working experience with Jared Leto in an upcoming science fiction action film, ‘Tron: Ares’, directed by Joachim Ronning from a screenplay by Jesse Wigutow, based on a story by David Digilio and Wigutow, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

“He’s one of those guys. Everyone has different methods and modes, man,” said Bridges during Tron: Ares’ laser-heavy presentation at San Diego Comic-Con.

“I didn’t want to offend him as a thespo,” Bridges continued, addressing Leto, who is known as a method actor. “But I thought, ‘I wanted to have a certain intimacy with you. I know your name is Ares. Can I just call you Air?’ He said, ‘Yeah man! You can call me whatever you want!’ We had a great time,” as per the outlet.

Leto recalled the first scene he had with Bridges. “I just blurted out, ‘cut!’ Everyone was surprised, because I don’t often do that. The first AD comes over and says, ‘Is everything OK? What’s wrong?’ And I said, ‘You know, I just can’t stop smiling, because I’m working with my guy.'”

Tron: Ares, directed by Joachim Rønning, arrives on October 10. Unlike the original films, in which our heroes enter the digital world known as the Grid, this film features programs from the Grid arriving in the real world. It is a significant shift for Disney, as while the 1982 original Tron became a cult classic, it was not a commercial success. Neither was the 2010 sequel Tron: Legacy, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The Tron films have been renowned for their distinctive scores.

“You guys didn’t think to reach out to, Jared? I hear he likes music as well,” said Smith, referencing Leto’s career as the frontman of rock band 30 Seconds to Mars, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

(With Inputs From ANI)

Tags: Jared LetoJeff Bridgeslatest hollywood newsTron Ares

