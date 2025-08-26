JR. NTR Was Always Supposed To Prioritize Prashant Neel’s NTRNEEL Film And Devara 2 Over YRF Spy Universe

After much anticipation, Jr NTR debuted in Bollywood with the spy thriller War 2. The movie, helmed by Ayan Mukerji, boasted a stellar star cast including Hrithik Roshan and Kiara Advani in key roles. The film was released on August 14, just ahead of Independence Day, under the banner of YRF.

There were reports of NTR signing a multiple-film deal with the franchise that also included his solo hero film.Howeve,as per reports NTR was always supposed to begin his film with Prashanth Neel and Devara 2 after War 2, so this is not new. Therefore, we can confirm that there is no delay in YRF’s project with NTR because of these two films.

An independent industry source revealed, “Post War 2, Jr NTR was always supposed to start work on his next film with Prashanth Neel, followed by Devara 2, and the development remains the same. The team is gearing up, and the preparations are already underway.”

For the unversed, the title of Prashanth Neel’s film with NTR is tentatively Dragon. Talking about Devara, in the film the actor starred alongside Janhvi Kapoor, and it hit the screens last year, in 2024.

