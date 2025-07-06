Live Tv
Search
TRENDING |
BRICS 2025 Brimingham Dhurandar America Party Global Times china dalai lama texas floods BRICS 2025 Brimingham Dhurandar America Party Global Times china dalai lama texas floods BRICS 2025 Brimingham Dhurandar America Party Global Times china dalai lama texas floods BRICS 2025 Brimingham Dhurandar America Party Global Times china dalai lama texas floods
Live TV
TRENDING |
BRICS 2025 Brimingham Dhurandar America Party Global Times china dalai lama texas floods BRICS 2025 Brimingham Dhurandar America Party Global Times china dalai lama texas floods BRICS 2025 Brimingham Dhurandar America Party Global Times china dalai lama texas floods BRICS 2025 Brimingham Dhurandar America Party Global Times china dalai lama texas floods
Home > Entertainment > Kareena Kapoor Khan Takes A Cheesy Dig At Prada Amid Kolhapuri Chappals Row

Kareena Kapoor Khan Takes A Cheesy Dig At Prada Amid Kolhapuri Chappals Row

Kareena Kapoor Khan slammed Prada for copying India’s iconic Kolhapuri chappals, calling out the brand on Instagram. Meanwhile, a PIL in the Bombay High Court accuses Prada of violating GI rights and demands compensation for Kolhapuri artisans.

Kareena Kapoor takes a dig at Prada
Kareena Kapoor takes a dig at Prada

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Last Updated: July 7, 2025 00:35:59 IST

Follow us on
Google News

Share

Kareena Kapoor Khan called out luxury fashion house Prada for allegedly copying the design of the iconic Kolhapuri chappal. But, of course, she did it her style.

The Bollywood star shared a photo of herself on Instagram stories wearing the original Kolhapuris, with a caption: “Sorry not Prada but my OG Kolhapuri,” making it clear where her loyalties lie.

Screenshot 20250707 002502

Why did Kareena Kapoor take a jibe at Prada? 

This jab comes on the heels of Prada launching footwear that looks almost identical to traditional Kolhapuri chappals, but without any reference to their Indian origins. Prada simply labelled them “leather sandals,” sidestepping the deep cultural roots of the design.

The Kolhapuri chappal isn’t just another sandal—it’s a piece of India’s heritage, named after the Kolhapur district, where artisans have crafted them for generations.

PIL filed against Prada’s fashion show

Now, a group of advocates from Mumbai and Pune, all specializing in intellectual property law, have filed a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) in the Bombay High Court. They argue that Prada’s move not only disrespects the artisans’ work but also violates the Geographical Indication (GI) tag that protects Kolhapuri chappals.

The plea, led by Advocate Ganesh S Hingmire, asks the court to order Prada to issue a public apology and promise not to misuse GI products in the future. The group is also seeking compensation for Kolhapuri chappal artisans, citing both reputational and economic harm, and wants the rights of the artisan community to be formally recognised.

The PIL demands an injunction, damages, and a halt to the unauthorized commercialization of this GI-tagged product—arguing that Prada’s actions have hurt the very community that has kept the Kolhapuri chappal tradition alive, especially in Maharashtra.

ALSO READ: Amid Deepika Padukone Row, Rashmika Mandanna Reveals She Cries For Her Off Days: I Haven’t Gone Home In One And A Half Years

Tags: kareena kapoor khankolhapuri chappal rowlatest entertainment news
Advertisement

More News

Who is Aryaveer? Virat Kohli’s Nephew All Set To Debut In Cricket But Will Earn Less Than Virender Sehwag’s Son
Kareena Kapoor Khan Takes A Cheesy Dig At Prada Amid Kolhapuri Chappals Row
PM Modi Condemns Pahalgam Terror Attack At BRICS, Urges Global Unity Against Terrorism
Amid Deepika Padukone Row, Rashmika Mandanna Reveals She Cries For Her Off Days: I Haven’t Gone Home In One And A Half Years
Aryna Sabalenka Reaches Wimbledon 2025 Quarter-Finals After Beating Elise Mertens
BRICS Hits Back At Donald Trump’s Tariffs, Calls Them ‘Illegal’ And Threat To Global Trade
Who Is Monica Barbaro? Andrew Garfield’s Adorable PDA With Rumoured Girlfriend At Wimbledon Goes Viral
Uddhav-Raj Thackeray Reunion Has No Political Impact, Says Maharashtra Minister Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil
Reliance Industries To Double PVC Production By 2027, Strengthening India’s Domestic Supply And Global Standing
Suvendu Adhikari Blames Mamata Banerjee For Bengal Bomb Blasts, Alleges ‘Appeasement Politics’

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?