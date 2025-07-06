Kareena Kapoor Khan Takes A Cheesy Dig At Prada Amid Kolhapuri Chappals Row

Kareena Kapoor Khan called out luxury fashion house Prada for allegedly copying the design of the iconic Kolhapuri chappal. But, of course, she did it her style.

The Bollywood star shared a photo of herself on Instagram stories wearing the original Kolhapuris, with a caption: “Sorry not Prada but my OG Kolhapuri,” making it clear where her loyalties lie.

Why did Kareena Kapoor take a jibe at Prada?

This jab comes on the heels of Prada launching footwear that looks almost identical to traditional Kolhapuri chappals, but without any reference to their Indian origins. Prada simply labelled them “leather sandals,” sidestepping the deep cultural roots of the design.

The Kolhapuri chappal isn’t just another sandal—it’s a piece of India’s heritage, named after the Kolhapur district, where artisans have crafted them for generations.

PIL filed against Prada’s fashion show

Now, a group of advocates from Mumbai and Pune, all specializing in intellectual property law, have filed a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) in the Bombay High Court. They argue that Prada’s move not only disrespects the artisans’ work but also violates the Geographical Indication (GI) tag that protects Kolhapuri chappals.

The plea, led by Advocate Ganesh S Hingmire, asks the court to order Prada to issue a public apology and promise not to misuse GI products in the future. The group is also seeking compensation for Kolhapuri chappal artisans, citing both reputational and economic harm, and wants the rights of the artisan community to be formally recognised.

The PIL demands an injunction, damages, and a halt to the unauthorized commercialization of this GI-tagged product—arguing that Prada’s actions have hurt the very community that has kept the Kolhapuri chappal tradition alive, especially in Maharashtra.

