Karisma Kapoor vs Priya Sachdeva: High-Stakes Battle Over Sunjay Kapur's Assets

Karisma Kapoor vs Priya Sachdeva: High-Stakes Battle Over Sunjay Kapur’s Assets

Karisma Kapoor’s children are disputing Sunjay Kapur’s will, alleging forgery by stepmother Priya Sachdev. The Delhi High Court is reviewing the case involving an estimated ₹30,000 crore estate.

Karisma Kapoor vs Priya Sachdeva: High-Stakes Battle Over Sunjay Kapur’s Assets

Published By: Vani Verma
Published: November 15, 2025 12:20:25 IST

Karisma Kapoor vs Priya Sachdeva: High-Stakes Battle Over Sunjay Kapur’s Assets

Karisma Kapoor’s children, Samaira and Kiaan, are in a legal battle with their stepmother, Priya Sachdev Kapoor, over the ₹30,000 crore estate of their father, industrialist Sunjay Kapur, who died in June 2025. Priya has denied allegations that she forged Sunjay’s will to receive the entirety of his estate, which was spelled out in the will that allegedly granted Priya broad powers to manage the estate. 

Why The Legal Battle Started

After Sunjay’s passing, Karisma’s children have more recently come forth with allegations that Priya was the creator of a secret will that was drafted shortly before Sunjay died. The children allege that Priya’s will is not a valid and enforceable document because:

  • The will is a forgery.
  • The will contains typos relating to the children, such as misspellings of the child’s names.
  • The will contains Samaira’s wrong address.
  • The will was never discussed with them prior to Sunjay’s death.

With these aspects of fraud and a lack of proper execution of a valid will, the children are suing in court to challenge its validity. 

Children Accuse Priya of Forgery

According to the children’s attorney, Priya attempted to disinherit Samaira and Kiaan by an alleged forged will. They even go so far as to call out Priya as:

  • An “acute gambler.”
  • A “Cinderella stepmother.”

These allegations significantly add to the factual basis of the case being put forth in the Delhi High Court.

Priya Sachdev’s Response

Priya denied the allegations, calling them completely baseless. She says she has done nothing wrong, and that the will is authentic. 

Court’s Action So Far

The Delhi High Court has taken steps to ensure transparency: 

Directed Priya to file a complete list of all movable and immovable assets. 

Prohibited both sides from talking to the media. 

Requested documents related to the will and trust.

Karisma Kapoor is appearing in court for her children. 

What’s at Risk?

Sunjay Kapur’s estate is reportedly worth ₹30,000 crores and is among the largest inheritance disputes with a Bollywood family. The children assert that they are entitled to their proper share according to:

Their father’s will; and Standard trust deed for their benefit. 

This case will continue in the Delhi High Court and both sides will be scheduled to bring evidence to try to establish if the will is either valid or forged. Currently, the Court has limited comments to the media and is reviewing the documents that have been filed.

All allegations are claims made by involved parties and not proven facts. The matter is under judicial consideration, and the final decision rests with the court.

First published on: Nov 15, 2025 12:20 PM IST
Tags: Bollywood newscelebrity legal battledelhi high courtforged will claimsinheritance disputekarisma kapoorpriya sachdevSunjay Kapur estate

Karisma Kapoor vs Priya Sachdeva: High-Stakes Battle Over Sunjay Kapur’s Assets

Karisma Kapoor vs Priya Sachdeva: High-Stakes Battle Over Sunjay Kapur’s Assets
Karisma Kapoor vs Priya Sachdeva: High-Stakes Battle Over Sunjay Kapur’s Assets
Karisma Kapoor vs Priya Sachdeva: High-Stakes Battle Over Sunjay Kapur’s Assets
Karisma Kapoor vs Priya Sachdeva: High-Stakes Battle Over Sunjay Kapur’s Assets

