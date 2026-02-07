Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 Returns: Rohit Shetty Back With AI-Generated Promo Teasing Death-Defying Stunts – Watch

The stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi is coming back after a year-long break. Fans are excited as the show gears up for its 15th season, which is once again hosted by filmmaker Rohit Shetty. The show as usual promises daring stunts and will come with high drama, and lots of action.

The makers announced the new season on Instagram with a fresh promo,on Saturday,. This time, the promo was created using artificial intelligence (AI). It shows a woman tied to the front of a speeding truck that crashes off a mountain into a deep valley. The scene hints at the risky challenges viewers can expect in Season 15.

Legacy of Khatron Ke Khiladi

“Khatron Ke Khiladi has always been about testing courage and pushing limits, and Season 15 will do the same,” said sources close to the show. Fans are already wondering which celebrities will participate and what stunts they will face.

The show has been on TV since 2008 and has completed 14 seasons. The show is aired on Colors TV and involves dangerous tasks and the fearless performances of its celebrity contestants. Rohit Shetty has hosted multiple seasons and will return to guide the participants through some of the most thrilling challenges yet.

Fans Eager for Season 15 of Khatron Ke Khiladi

As per reports, the last season, Khatron Ke Khiladi 14, aired in 2024. Actor Karan Veer Mehra won the trophy after defeating Krishna Shroff and Gashmeer Mahajani in the final task. His victory impressed fans and raised expectations for the new season.

The excitement is building with Season 15 on the way. Fans are waiting to see the line-up of stars and the kinds of stunts the show will bring. The premiere date is yet to be announced, but viewers can already expect a season full of thrill, drama, and edge-of-the-seat entertainment.

(With inputs from ANI)

