LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
IND vs USA faridabad abbas araghchi Anwar Ibrahim bcci India US trade deal BCB Aksai chin Balochistan desert viral clip IND vs USA faridabad abbas araghchi Anwar Ibrahim bcci India US trade deal BCB Aksai chin Balochistan desert viral clip IND vs USA faridabad abbas araghchi Anwar Ibrahim bcci India US trade deal BCB Aksai chin Balochistan desert viral clip IND vs USA faridabad abbas araghchi Anwar Ibrahim bcci India US trade deal BCB Aksai chin Balochistan desert viral clip
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
IND vs USA faridabad abbas araghchi Anwar Ibrahim bcci India US trade deal BCB Aksai chin Balochistan desert viral clip IND vs USA faridabad abbas araghchi Anwar Ibrahim bcci India US trade deal BCB Aksai chin Balochistan desert viral clip IND vs USA faridabad abbas araghchi Anwar Ibrahim bcci India US trade deal BCB Aksai chin Balochistan desert viral clip IND vs USA faridabad abbas araghchi Anwar Ibrahim bcci India US trade deal BCB Aksai chin Balochistan desert viral clip
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 Returns: Rohit Shetty Back With AI-Generated Promo Teasing Death-Defying Stunts – Watch

Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 Returns: Rohit Shetty Back With AI-Generated Promo Teasing Death-Defying Stunts – Watch

The stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi is returning for its 15th season after a year-long break. Hosted again by Rohit Shetty, the show promises daring stunts, high drama, and thrilling action. An AI-generated promo hints at extreme challenges, including a woman tied to a speeding truck.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 Set to Return (Image: Instagram/ khatronkekhiladi.colorstv)
Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 Set to Return (Image: Instagram/ khatronkekhiladi.colorstv)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: February 7, 2026 21:57:20 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 Returns: Rohit Shetty Back With AI-Generated Promo Teasing Death-Defying Stunts – Watch

The stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi is coming back after a year-long break. Fans are excited as the show gears up for its 15th season, which is once again hosted by filmmaker Rohit Shetty. The show as usual promises daring stunts and will come with high drama, and lots of action.

The makers announced the new season on Instagram with a fresh promo,on Saturday,. This time, the promo was created using artificial intelligence (AI). It shows a woman tied to the front of a speeding truck that crashes off a mountain into a deep valley. The scene hints at the risky challenges viewers can expect in Season 15.

Legacy of Khatron Ke Khiladi

“Khatron Ke Khiladi has always been about testing courage and pushing limits, and Season 15 will do the same,” said sources close to the show. Fans are already wondering which celebrities will participate and what stunts they will face.

The show has been on TV since 2008 and has completed 14 seasons. The show is aired on Colors TV and involves dangerous tasks and the fearless performances of its celebrity contestants. Rohit Shetty has hosted multiple seasons and will return to guide the participants through some of the most thrilling challenges yet.

Fans Eager for Season 15 of Khatron Ke Khiladi

As per reports, the last season, Khatron Ke Khiladi 14, aired in 2024. Actor Karan Veer Mehra won the trophy after defeating Krishna Shroff and Gashmeer Mahajani in the final task. His victory impressed fans and raised expectations for the new season.

The excitement is building with Season 15 on the way. Fans are waiting to see the line-up of stars and the kinds of stunts the show will bring. The premiere date is yet to be announced, but viewers can already expect a season full of thrill, drama, and edge-of-the-seat entertainment.

(With inputs from ANI)

Also Read: Agni Dev Chopra, Son Of Munna Bhai MBBS Producer Vidhu Vinod Chopra, Registers For PSL 2026 Auction After Playing In Ranji Trophy And SMAT

First published on: Feb 7, 2026 9:57 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: entertainment newsKhatron Ke Khiladi 2026latest news

RELATED News

Agni Dev Chopra, Son Of Munna Bhai MBBS Producer Vidhu Vinod Chopra, Registers For PSL 2026 Auction After Playing In Ranji Trophy And SMAT

Anaganaga Oka Raju OTT Release Date Confirmed: When And Where To Watch Naveen Polishetty’s Telugu Comedy-Drama Online

‘Huge Meltdown…’: Salman Khan At RSS Vyakhyanmala, Bollywood Superstar Attends Sangh’s 100-Year Event In Mumbai, Social Media Reacts

Amaal Mallik To Cancel New Song Video With Farhana Bhatt? Fan Wars Turn Ugly, Singer Says ‘I Haven’t Slept For 10 Days’ Amid Constant Negativity

Arijit Singh, Aamir Khan Face Serious Allegations Of Late-Night Illegal Entry At Government College In West Bengal’s Murshidabad, Principal ‘Forced’ To Delete Post As CCTV Footage Goes Viral

LATEST NEWS

IND vs USA: Captain Suryakumar Yadav, Bowlers Shine as India Begin T20 World Cup 2026 Campaign With Win at Wankhede

T20 World Cup 2026: Romario Shepherd Takes Hat-Trick vs Scotland, Joins Elite Club With Lasith Malinga and Pat Cummins | WATCH Video

Surajkund Mela Tsunami Swing Collapse Caught On Cam: Video Shows The Exact Moment When Tragic Incident Occurred In Faridabad

Shocking Video: Gujarat Class 12 Latecomer Student Slaps Teacher, Rants ‘Who Are You To Question Me? No One Asks Me Anything At Home’

Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 Returns: Rohit Shetty Back With AI-Generated Promo Teasing Death-Defying Stunts – Watch

IND vs USA: ‘Part of Trade Deal With Donald Trump’ — Fans Troll Team India’s Batting After Collapse vs USA at Wankhede

IND vs USA | ‘Why Fear When SKY Is Here’ — Fans Hail Suryakumar Yadav’s Rescue Act Against USA in T20 World Cup 2026 Opener at Wankhede

Madhya Pradesh Horror: Father, Son Among 3 Killed While Giving Wedding Invites As Speeding Audi Leaves Bike ‘Completely Crushed’

IND vs USA: ‘Aadhaar Card vs Green Card’ Memes Go Viral on Social Media After Team India’s Shocking Collapse in T20 World Cup 2026 Opener at Wankhede

Bike Lovers, Take Note! Harley-Davidson To Get Cheaper In India After Zero-Duty Nod In India-US Trade Deal; Here’s Why

Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 Returns: Rohit Shetty Back With AI-Generated Promo Teasing Death-Defying Stunts – Watch

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 Returns: Rohit Shetty Back With AI-Generated Promo Teasing Death-Defying Stunts – Watch

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 Returns: Rohit Shetty Back With AI-Generated Promo Teasing Death-Defying Stunts – Watch
Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 Returns: Rohit Shetty Back With AI-Generated Promo Teasing Death-Defying Stunts – Watch
Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 Returns: Rohit Shetty Back With AI-Generated Promo Teasing Death-Defying Stunts – Watch
Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 Returns: Rohit Shetty Back With AI-Generated Promo Teasing Death-Defying Stunts – Watch

QUICK LINKS