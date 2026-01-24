LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
latest news Bangladesh Cricket Board China news flights cancelled snow storm weather forecast davos Indian couple Kamaal R Khan bangladesh elections latest news Bangladesh Cricket Board China news flights cancelled snow storm weather forecast davos Indian couple Kamaal R Khan bangladesh elections latest news Bangladesh Cricket Board China news flights cancelled snow storm weather forecast davos Indian couple Kamaal R Khan bangladesh elections latest news Bangladesh Cricket Board China news flights cancelled snow storm weather forecast davos Indian couple Kamaal R Khan bangladesh elections
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
latest news Bangladesh Cricket Board China news flights cancelled snow storm weather forecast davos Indian couple Kamaal R Khan bangladesh elections latest news Bangladesh Cricket Board China news flights cancelled snow storm weather forecast davos Indian couple Kamaal R Khan bangladesh elections latest news Bangladesh Cricket Board China news flights cancelled snow storm weather forecast davos Indian couple Kamaal R Khan bangladesh elections latest news Bangladesh Cricket Board China news flights cancelled snow storm weather forecast davos Indian couple Kamaal R Khan bangladesh elections
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > King Release Date OUT: Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Dehshat’ Avatar Set to Roar in Cinemas This Winter

King Release Date OUT: Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Dehshat’ Avatar Set to Roar in Cinemas This Winter

The wait for Shah Rukh Khan’s much-anticipated film King is finally coming to an end. Filmmaker Siddharth Anand has officially announced the release date of the action thriller, confirming that the superstar will return to the big screen this winter.

King Release Date OUT: Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Dehshat’ Avatar Set to Roar in Cinemas This Winter

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Last updated: January 24, 2026 17:50:02 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

King Release Date OUT: Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Dehshat’ Avatar Set to Roar in Cinemas This Winter

Shah Rukh Khan King Release Date: The wait for Shah Rukh Khan’s much-anticipated film King is finally coming to an end. Filmmaker Siddharth Anand has officially announced the release date of the action thriller, confirming that the superstar will return to the big screen this winter. 

You Might Be Interested In

Promising Shah Rukh Khan in a never-seen-before “Dehshat” avatar, King also marks a major collaboration between the actor and his daughter Suahana Khan, making the project one of the most eagerly awaited releases of the year. 

Shah Rukh Khan King Release Date

The release date of Shah Rukh Khan’s latest movie King has been officially announced, with the action drama slated to arrive on December 24, 2026. The Christmas holiday release places the film among the biggest year-end attractions, with expectations that it will wrap up 2026 on a strong and dramatic note. 

You Might Be Interested In

The announcement was jointly made by Shah Rukh Khan and director Siddharth Anand on the eve of the third anniversary of their blockbuster Pathaan, further heightening excitement around their reunion.

First published on: Jan 24, 2026 5:42 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In
Tags: king castking movie Release DateKing Release Dateking storyKing teaserking trailershah rukh khanshah rukh khan kingshah rukh khan latest movieSiddharth AnandSuhana Khan

RELATED News

‘Battle Of Galwan’s Song ‘Maatrubhumi’ OUT: Salman Khan Strikes Patriotic Chord With Tribute To India

Why Sunny Deol’s Border (1997) Became a Cult Classic in India- Can Varun Dhawan’s Border 2 Match Its Legacy?

Luv Ranjan Confirms Sourav Ganguly’s Biopic To Go On Floors THIS Month | Full Details Inside

Shaarib–Toshi Unveil “Ishq Da Haasil” at Grand Launch of Their Dream Sufi Album Roohaniyat

Why Has ‘The Raja Saab’ Producer SKN Filed FIR Amid Brutal Online Trolling Of Prabhas Film

LATEST NEWS

King Release Date OUT: Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Dehshat’ Avatar Set to Roar in Cinemas This Winter

Who is Ashma Begum? Assam Woman Arrested For Posing As Diplomat, Using Forged Embassy Plates Ahead Of Republic Day

Alert for Vehicle Owners: Pending Toll Fee May Stop Your Sale and NOC – Check New Rules

Shashi Tharoor Breaks Silence On Congress Rift, Stands Unapologetic On Operation Sindoor, Says He Never Violated Party Line

Caught On Camera: Speeding Thar Mows Down Biker, Smashes Into Pedestrian In Jaipur Street Horror

Croma Republic Day Sale 2026: MacBook Air M4 Drops To Its Lowest Price Of Rs.53,900, Check Deals And Offers

What Is Bharatiya Antariksh Station? ISRO Starts Work On India’s Own Space Station, To Be Ready By…

‘MONEY MONEY MONEY’ A Raw Psychological Crime Thriller Set to Announce

Bangladesh Removed From ICC T20 World Cup 2026, Scotland Replaces Mustafizur’s Team After Dhaka’s Security Excuses

Ferrari News: Lewis Hamilton Labels New Season As ‘Toughest’ After Test Driving New SF-26, But Why? Everything You Need To Know

King Release Date OUT: Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Dehshat’ Avatar Set to Roar in Cinemas This Winter

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

King Release Date OUT: Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Dehshat’ Avatar Set to Roar in Cinemas This Winter

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

King Release Date OUT: Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Dehshat’ Avatar Set to Roar in Cinemas This Winter
King Release Date OUT: Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Dehshat’ Avatar Set to Roar in Cinemas This Winter
King Release Date OUT: Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Dehshat’ Avatar Set to Roar in Cinemas This Winter
King Release Date OUT: Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Dehshat’ Avatar Set to Roar in Cinemas This Winter

QUICK LINKS