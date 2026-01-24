King Release Date OUT: Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Dehshat’ Avatar Set to Roar in Cinemas This Winter

Shah Rukh Khan King Release Date: The wait for Shah Rukh Khan’s much-anticipated film King is finally coming to an end. Filmmaker Siddharth Anand has officially announced the release date of the action thriller, confirming that the superstar will return to the big screen this winter.

Promising Shah Rukh Khan in a never-seen-before “Dehshat” avatar, King also marks a major collaboration between the actor and his daughter Suahana Khan, making the project one of the most eagerly awaited releases of the year.

Shah Rukh Khan King Release Date

The release date of Shah Rukh Khan’s latest movie King has been officially announced, with the action drama slated to arrive on December 24, 2026. The Christmas holiday release places the film among the biggest year-end attractions, with expectations that it will wrap up 2026 on a strong and dramatic note.

The announcement was jointly made by Shah Rukh Khan and director Siddharth Anand on the eve of the third anniversary of their blockbuster Pathaan, further heightening excitement around their reunion.