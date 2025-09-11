Kirsten Dunst is not interested in 'Bring It On' sequel, says "leave good things where they are"

Washington, DC [US], September 11 (ANI): Actor Kirsten Dunst shared that she is not interested in a further reboot of her popular teen comedy film, ‘Bring It On’, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

When Dunst was asked if we were getting close to seeing a sequel in the future or if that interests her, she immediately replied, “No.”

She continued, “I’m like, leave good things where they are.”

Asked if a producer role would compel her to do it, she dismissed the idea. “No, no, no, I don’t need to put on a cheerleading outfit,” she said. “I don’t even know what I would do, be a coach or something?” as quoted by The Hollywood Reporter.

“Bring It On” follows two high school cheerleading squads, the Toros and the Clovers, as they gear up for a national competition. Kirsten Dunst stars as Torrance Shipman, captain of the Toros, while Gabrielle Union leads the Clovers.

‘Bring It On’ film series was followed by six direct-to-video sequels, none of which contains any of the original cast members, Bring It On Again (2004), which shared producers with the original, Bring It On: All or Nothing (2006), Bring It On: In It to Win It (2007), Bring It On: Fight to the Finish (2009), Bring It On: Worldwide Cheersmack (2017), and the TV film, Bring It On: Cheer or Die (2022)

Dunst’s current view on a reboot is in contrast to comments she made last year. In April 2024, she said, “It depends” when asked if she would return for another Bring It On, and added, “As long as it’s not embarrassing,” as per The Hollywood Reporter. (ANI)

