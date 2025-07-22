LIVE TV
Korean Star Ji Chang-wook’s ‘Down-To-Earth’ Gesture Wins Hearts Worldwide

Did Ji Chang-wook, South Korea’s “Woogie oppa,” just steal hearts again? The star's sweet gesture at Incheon Airport on July 22, 2025 guiding a scared child down an escalator has sparked viral frenzy among netizens. Amidst a hectic schedule, why does Ji’s kindness shine so bright?

Ji Chang-Wook wins fans' heart with his kind gesture

Published By: Shaista Fatimi
Last Updated: July 22, 2025 19:50:11 IST

South Korean sweetheart, Ji Chang-Wook, affectionately known as “Woogie oppa,” tugged at the hearts of the world on July 22, 2025, with a kind act at Incheon International Airport. A thankful mother posted a viral X post on how the celebrity showed off his humility by walking his timid son through an escalator. The touching experience has also made Ji a gentle soul aside from being a brilliant actress, bringing her a lot of appreciation from the public.

Ji Chang-Wook: A Real-Life Hero At The Escalator

It happened amidst a short commotion that erupted as a mother fought with her young boy, who was too frightened to ride in an escalator. A kind stranger gently took the boy’s hand and told him, “Let’s go, it’s not scary, you’re okay,” as she recounted on X.

Ji Chang-Wook, who had recently returned from a fan meet in Taipei only a few days before on the 21st of July, was that unknown face. This was confirmed by an eyewitness, who saw Ji’s composed and mature attitude as he helped the child go down smoothly. The mother shared his act of kindness on social media, which soon went viral and attracted thousands of likes and comments.

A Star’s Busy Day, But Room for Kindness

Ji’s action, which he did in the midst of a packed schedule, showed his earthiness. He arrived in Seoul and that same night attended the VIP premiere of Omniscient Reader’s Viewpoint at the Lotte Cinema World Tower.

Fans believe that the escalator mishap occurred on the way, showing Ji’s ability to prioritize humanity over fame. Ji, who has appeared in Healer and The Worst of Evil, is currently shooting the period romance drama Scandal for Netflix. His fans are amazed at his capacity to walk the tightrope between a rigorous career and this unsought generosity; one X user posted, “This is why we love Woogie oppa, his heart is as big as his talent!”

Ji’s Legacy of Compassion and Connection

And this isn’t even his first rodeo. Last year, the actor donated ₩100 million for the Turkey-Syria earthquake relief. Fans keep sharing stories about him being an absolute sweetheart at events, taking selfies, chatting, the whole deal. The escalator story is just the cherry on top of a pretty massive kindness sundae.

Tags: Ji Chang WookKorean actorsKorean drama

