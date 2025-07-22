LIVE TV
Kim Soo Hyun’s ‘My Love From The Star’ Premieres Globally Amid The Kim Sae Ron Dating Controversy

Kim Soo Hyun’s 'My Love from the Star' captivates Brazil and Mexico, sparking a K-drama frenzy with its iconic romance. What makes this premiere more surprising? The allegations of a past relationship with the late Kim Sae Ron, when she was a minor is still fresh. Even after denials, Kim faces boycotts, but loyal international fans are keeping his star power ablaze.

Kim Soo Hyun's 'My Love From The Star' premieres in Brazil and Mexico

Published By: Shaista Fatimi
Published: July 22, 2025 19:32:18 IST

Kim Soo Hyun’s classic K-drama ‘My Love from the Star’ is charming new fans in Mexico and Brazil, as the actor faces a tempest of controversy about claims of a previous relationship with deceased Kim Sae Ron. The 2013 fantasy-romance drama, co-starring Jun Ji Hyun, remains to solidify its international legacy.

South American Premiere Ignites K-Drama Craze

My Love from the Star first aired on Brazil’s SBT network on June 2, 2025, as part of its Asian Production Line, debuting in South America. Mexico did not lag behind, with Televisa broadcasting the drama to ride the increasing wave of K-pop culture.

Audiences on both sides of the world have overwhelmed social media with enthusiasm, hailing the timeless chemistry between Kim Soo Hyun’s alien Do Min Joon and quirky actress Jun Ji Hyun’s Cheon Song Yi. SBT claimed a viewership spike, attributing the show’s mix of romance, sci-fi, and humor as an entry point for Korean content in Latin America.

Kim Sae Ron Scandal Casts Shadow

Kim Soo Hyun’s personal life has been put under intense scrutiny ever since allegations were levelled that he had dated Kim Sae Ron when she was a minor. The scandal, fueled by a YouTube channel and Kim Sae Ron’s family, accuses a six-year relationship from 2015 when she was 15 years old. Kim, who is 37, burst into tears to deny the accusations made against him during a March 2025 press conference, admitting to a brief adult relationship from 2019-2020. His company, Gold Medalist, termed the claims “baseless” and sued the accusers but others like Prada and Dinto parted ways.

Global Fans Rally Despite Domestic Backlash

As South Korea is battered with boycotts and scrapped Disney+ project Knock Off, overseas fans remain steadfast. Fan conventions and support trucks in Brazil and Mexico bear witness to Kim’s enduring popularity. Re-run of My Love from the Star worldwide bears witness to his star power, as fans keep his working life on a pedestal above tawdry public scandals.

