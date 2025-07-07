LIVE TV
Kriti Sanon’s Subtle Clue: Is She the New Face of Don 3?

Kriti Sanon sparked excitement with a birthday message hinting at her role alongside Ranveer Singh in Don 3. Following Kiara Advani’s exit due to pregnancy, fans eagerly await official confirmation as the action-packed film, directed by Farhan Akhtar, gears up for production later this year

Published By: Reha Vohra
Last Updated: July 7, 2025 16:13:46 IST

In the  world of Bollywood, sometimes a single sentence, tucked at the end of a birthday wish can set the rumor mills ablaze. And that’s exactly what happened when Kriti Sanon, with a few well placed words, may have all but confirmed her role in Don 3, opposite Ranveer Singh.

Kriti Sanon’s Birthday Message Sparks Wild Speculation About Her Role in Don 3

On July 6, Sanon shared a warm Instagram birthday note for Ranveer, writing:
“Happiest Birthday @ranveersingh! Your energy, your hard work, your crazy talent and the love you keep spreading has always inspired me!! Shine on, rockstar! P.S. looking forward to working with you soon!”

That postscript simple, almost casual was anything but overlooked. In a film industry where casting is shrouded in silence until the final clapboard drops, such a remark isn’t taken lightly.

Though neither Kriti Sanon nor the producers have issued an official statement, her remark lands just as whispers began swirling that Kiara Advani, originally poised to play the female lead, has exited the project due to her pregnancy. The timing, frankly, is poetic.

Even more compelling? Kriti Sanon was recently caught on camera by paparazzi who, rather cheekily, called her “Lady Don.” Her reaction a mix of amused restraint and that unmistakable half-smile did nothing to quiet the storm. If anything, it confirmed what fans were already suspecting.

What Kriti Sanon’s Potential Casting Means for the Future of Don 3

Don 3, helmed by Farhan Akhtar, promises a reimagined legacy. With Ranveer stepping into the titular role once immortalized by Shah Rukh Khan, the franchise is clearly evolving. And the female lead bold, layered, iconic demands someone who can match that energy. Kriti Sanon, riding high on both critical acclaim and box-office success, fits the bill with unnerving ease.

Should this pairing come to pass, it won’t just be a casting choice it’ll be a statement. One that fans are more than ready to see play out on the big screen.

