Home > Entertainment > Kylie Jenner Drops NSFW Bikini Pics Ahead Of Her 28th Birthday, Have A Look!

Holy Grail! Kylie Jenner is turning the internet up with some really hot bikini pictures before her birthday. The fashion icon shared the photos in an Instagram post that has got fans talking about her sexy and hot look. She has really given everyone something to gossip about when she goes an extra year older.

Published By: Shaista Fatimi
Published: August 9, 2025 10:16:00 IST

That’s how Kylie Jenner, the beauty icon and Internet star has officially kicked off her 28th birthday celebrations. The sexy bikini photos she posted on her social media made people gasp in surprise. These hot pictures are already viral , revealing her confidence and style. P.S. These might be too hot to handle!

Kylie’s Bold Birthday Statement

Kylie posted photos under the caption “last Friday as a 27-year-old” on August 8, 2025, just days shy of turning 28 on August 10, 2025 . Clad in a plunging black bikini top, with sleek yoga pants, and holding a glass of red wine in hand, allowed for some daring angles inside her house in Los Angeles, exposing her enviable figure and fashionable sensibility, leaving fans awestruck.

And that was not the first of Kylie’s bikini moments for the year 2025. From Italy to Turks and Caicos, she has worn such audacious bikini pieces such as a rhinestone-studded red one and that of a gold keyhole. Her latest post further embraces retro glamour with a modern edge, which is a beautiful mark of the collaboration Khy brand does with Frankies Bikinis.

Fan Reactions On Social Media 

It is a tale of ravaging admiration further with fans filling every space of the comment’s praises. “Aging like fine wine,” one of the fans posted while another called her “queen of birthday slays.” Jenners’ bestie Hiailey Bieber’s comment, “28 is better I promise” still remains the highlight of the post. Images celebrating an oncoming milestone added to the reputation as a style icon with thousands engaging across platforms. 

Khy X Frankies Bikinis Collaboration

That bikini moment from Kylie also acted as a teaser promotion for the swimming line of her Khy brand launch with Frankies Bikinis. This was launched in July 2025. Featuring animal prints and designs inspired by lingerie, the collection also maintained its market acceptability since prices were pegged between $85 and $195. The ability to mix business and boldly deconstructed aesthetics keeps her at the forefront of fashion. 

Indeed, as Kylie is just getting ready to celebrate her birthday on August 10, fans are all set to witness  the glimpses of her birthday celebration. With a history of yacht parties along with her tropical getaways, what would be her plan this year?

Tags: celebrity birthdayshollywoodKYLIE JENNER

