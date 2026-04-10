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Home > Entertainment News > Laal Ishq Serial Trends: Romantic Scene Involving Kiss With A ‘Horse’ From TV Show Sparks Viral Reactions, Triggers Meme Fest On Social Media

Laal Ishq Serial Trends: Romantic Scene Involving Kiss With A ‘Horse’ From TV Show Sparks Viral Reactions, Triggers Meme Fest On Social Media

An old clip from Laal Ishq has resurfaced online, showing an actress in an intimate scene with a horse, sparking widespread reactions on social media. Read on to find out what exactly happened.

Laal Ishq Serial Trends: Romantic Scene Involving Kiss With A 'Horse' From TV Show Sparks Viral Reactions, Triggers Meme Fest On Social Media (Image Credit: X)
Laal Ishq Serial Trends: Romantic Scene Involving Kiss With A 'Horse' From TV Show Sparks Viral Reactions, Triggers Meme Fest On Social Media (Image Credit: X)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: April 10, 2026 12:07:58 IST

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Laal Ishq Serial Trends: Romantic Scene Involving Kiss With A ‘Horse’ From TV Show Sparks Viral Reactions, Triggers Meme Fest On Social Media

A TV show old clip titled Laal Ishq has gone viral and within a few hours it has already caught the eye of many due to its odd and scandalous scene. The video shows an actress, who is wearing a red lehenga, romantically interacting with a horse-like character and the audience is left confused and amused. At some point, we hear her talking of how beautiful she looks in the outfit and the horse is brought closer, it seems to be embracing her and rubbing its nose against her neck and this makes it look like an insane on-screen scene which has now gone viral.

WATCH: Romantic Scene Involving Kiss With A ‘Horse’ From TV Show Sparks Viral Reactions

But later it is discovered that the horse is a fake character called a prop, named Titu, in the storyline depicted as a toy. The show portrays Titu as having some linkage with the female protagonist and constantly pursuing her, which brings in a fantasy aspect in the story. The intended drama or symbolic scene has instead caused rampant reaction online because of the unusual mode of presentation and execution particularly to those who were not within the context of the show.

The users of social media have not been left behind as most of them have transformed the clip into memes and comic remarks. It was likened by some viewers to the ‘Indian version of Bojack Horseman’, and some viewers disapproved of the scene as one of the most bizarre in Indian television history. It was named the episode Ashwa Danav and starred actors Chahat Pandey and Shardul Pandit, although initially meant as a serious story, it is currently being talked about due to its viral absurdity more than its plot.

Also Read: LIK First Review: Pradeep Ranganathan, Krithi Shetty and SJ Suryah’s Futuristic Rom-Com Starts Fun but Loses Spark in the Second Half

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Tags: desi viral contentkissing a horse sceneLaal Ishq Kiss with a horseLaal Ishq SerialRomantic Scene Involving Kiss With A Horseviral video laal ishqwoman kissing a horse scene viral

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Laal Ishq Serial Trends: Romantic Scene Involving Kiss With A ‘Horse’ From TV Show Sparks Viral Reactions, Triggers Meme Fest On Social Media

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Laal Ishq Serial Trends: Romantic Scene Involving Kiss With A ‘Horse’ From TV Show Sparks Viral Reactions, Triggers Meme Fest On Social Media

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Laal Ishq Serial Trends: Romantic Scene Involving Kiss With A ‘Horse’ From TV Show Sparks Viral Reactions, Triggers Meme Fest On Social Media
Laal Ishq Serial Trends: Romantic Scene Involving Kiss With A ‘Horse’ From TV Show Sparks Viral Reactions, Triggers Meme Fest On Social Media
Laal Ishq Serial Trends: Romantic Scene Involving Kiss With A ‘Horse’ From TV Show Sparks Viral Reactions, Triggers Meme Fest On Social Media
Laal Ishq Serial Trends: Romantic Scene Involving Kiss With A ‘Horse’ From TV Show Sparks Viral Reactions, Triggers Meme Fest On Social Media

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