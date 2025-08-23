Nobody 2, Bring Her Back & More: Latest Theater Releases You Can’t Miss This Weekend

Get ready to see some thriller, horror, and comedy this weekend with the latest theater release you must watch. These movies are making rounds in the theaters, and audiences are loving them. From action thrillers like Nobody 2 to comedy dramas like Phaphey Kuttniyan have already hit the big screens. So, if you’re planning a movie outing, here’s a quick look at the latest films releasing this weekend that deserve your attention.

Nobody 2

Nobody 2 is an action thriller drama directed by Timo Tjahjanto. This is the second installment of the movie Nobody. The story follows a man who is struggling to find a balance between work and family. During a vacation in the small town of Plummerville, he finds himself in a chain of events that follows a lot of crime. The cast includes Bob Odenkirk, Connie Nielsen, RZA, Colin Salmon, Gage Munroe, Paisley Cadorath, and Christopher Lloyd.





Bring Her Back

Bring Her Back is a supernatural horror mystery drama directed by Danny Philippou and Michael Philippou. A brother and sister duo move into the home of their new foster mother. Where they uncover disturbing horror rituals. The star cast are Billy Barratt, Sora Wong, Jonah Wren Phillips, and Sally Hawkins.





Phaphey Kuttniyan

Phaphey Kuttniyan is a Punjabi comedy movie directed by Prem Singh Sindhu. Two women keep winning at Punjab kitty parties, which leads to the suspicions of the police. They soon uncover their cheating plan. The cast members are Neeru Bajwa, Tania, and Amrit Amby.



Relay

Relay is an action thriller movie directed by David Mackenzie. The story revolves around a broker who usually makes secret deals between greedy companies and people blackmailing them. He ends up breaking his own rules when a new client comes asking for protection to save his life. The cast of the movie includes Riz Ahmed, Lily James, and Sam Worthington.



