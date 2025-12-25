LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > 'Lion King' Actor Imani Smith Stabbed to Death at 25, Boyfriend Charged with Murder

Imani Smith, who was best known for portraying Young Nala in the Broadway production of The Lion King, died earlier this week in an alleged homicide, the New Jersey County Prosecutor’s Office said. The 26-year-old died after being stabbed on December 21. Edison police, responding to a 911 call, found the actress with multiple stab wounds. She was rushed to Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital, where she was later declared dead.

December 25, 2025 17:45:45 IST

Imani Smith, who was best known for portraying Young Nala in the Broadway production of The Lion King, died earlier this week in an alleged homicide, the New Jersey County Prosecutor’s Office said. 

The 26-year-old died after being stabbed on December 21. Edison police, responding to a 911 call, found the actress with multiple stab wounds. She was rushed to Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital, where she was later declared dead.

Smith’s alleged boyfriend, Jordan D. Jackson-Small, has been arrested and charged in connection with the case. The prosecutor’s office stated that “Smith and Jackson-Small were known to each other prior to the incident.” 

According to a report by Deadline, Jackson-Small has been charged with first-degree murder, second-degree endangering the welfare of a child, third-degree possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, and fourth-degree unlawful possession of a weapon. Authorites said he was taken into custoday without incident. 

QUICK LINKS