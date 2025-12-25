Shah Rukh Khan to Appear in Rajinikanth’s Jailer 2? Mithun Chakraborty Drops Big Hint on SRK’s Role, Fans Go Wild

Speculation around Shah Rukh Khan joining Rajinikanth’s Jailer 2 has set social media abuzz after veteran actor Mithun Chakraborty dropped a strong hint about SRK’s involvement. While discussing the Jailer 2 cast, Mithun’s remarks were widely seen as confirmation of Shah Rukh Khan’s appearance, sparking massive excitement among fans.

Although the makers have not officially revealed details, the prospect of SRK sharing screen space with Rajnikanth has elevated expectations, making Jailer 2 one of the most eagerly awaited pan-Indian releases of 2026.

Mithun Chakraborty Reveals Jailer 2 Cast

Mithun Chakraborty expressed his excitement about Jailer 2 during a conversation. While speaking about the cast, he casually named several stars, saying, “Mohanlal, Shah Rukh Khan, Ramya Krishnan, Shivarajkumar,” a remark that many fans have interpreted as confirmation of their involvement.

#mithunchakraborty Confirmed #SRK‘s Cameo in #Jailer2 In His Latest 🎙️ Reporter: Which Gener Movies Do You Like Most?#mithunchakraborty : You Can’t Decide Like That, In Jailer2 Everyone Agreed To Work, Like Rajnikant, Mohanlal, #ShahRukhKhan , Ramya Krishnan, Shivraj Kumar. pic.twitter.com/RcYoIStyi1 — 𓀠 (@Worship_SRK) December 25, 2025







Meanwhile, industry buzz indicates that Jailer 2 is being planned as a major expansion of the first film’s universe. Instead of a tightly contained storyline, the sequel is said to be designed around multiple influential characters from different regions, each adding weight and scale to the narrative.

Social Media Reactions

One user commented, “If this is true, #JAILER2 is going to be massive,

Rajinikanth, Shah Rukh Khan with such a crazy cast — pure pan-India treat!”

Second user commented, “That casting list itself is a festival.”

Third user said, “The casting is absolutely fantastic, and all I want is for this movie to deliver solid entertainment.”

Another user emphasised that with the cameo, the film could achieve massive box office success, saying, “Then it’s going to be 2000 cr Film.”

Also Read: ‘Mark’ X Review: Kichcha Sudeep’s Power-Packed Intro Wins Fans, But Routine Screenplay Leaves Audiences Divided