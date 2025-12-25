LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
latest india news Al Hind Air bangladesh Cricket amazon web services IVF donald trump Bus Fire latest india news Al Hind Air bangladesh Cricket amazon web services IVF donald trump Bus Fire latest india news Al Hind Air bangladesh Cricket amazon web services IVF donald trump Bus Fire latest india news Al Hind Air bangladesh Cricket amazon web services IVF donald trump Bus Fire
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
latest india news Al Hind Air bangladesh Cricket amazon web services IVF donald trump Bus Fire latest india news Al Hind Air bangladesh Cricket amazon web services IVF donald trump Bus Fire latest india news Al Hind Air bangladesh Cricket amazon web services IVF donald trump Bus Fire latest india news Al Hind Air bangladesh Cricket amazon web services IVF donald trump Bus Fire
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Shah Rukh Khan to Appear in Rajinikanth’s Jailer 2? Mithun Chakraborty Drops Big Hint on SRK’s Role, Fans Go Wild

Shah Rukh Khan to Appear in Rajinikanth’s Jailer 2? Mithun Chakraborty Drops Big Hint on SRK’s Role, Fans Go Wild

Speculation around Shah Rukh Khan joining Rajinikanth's Jailer 2 has set social media abuzz after veteran actor Mithun Chakraborty dropped a strong hint about SRK’s involvement. Mithun Chakraborty expressed his excitement about Jailer 2 during a conversation. While speaking about the cast, he casually named several stars, saying, “Mohanlal, Shah Rukh Khan, Ramya Krishnan, Shivarajkumar,” a remark that many fans have interpreted as confirmation of their involvement.

Shah Rukh Khan to Appear in Rajinikanth's Jailer 2?
Shah Rukh Khan to Appear in Rajinikanth's Jailer 2?

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Published: December 25, 2025 15:36:23 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Shah Rukh Khan to Appear in Rajinikanth’s Jailer 2? Mithun Chakraborty Drops Big Hint on SRK’s Role, Fans Go Wild

Speculation around Shah Rukh Khan joining Rajinikanth’s Jailer 2 has set social media abuzz after veteran actor Mithun Chakraborty dropped a strong hint about SRK’s involvement. While discussing the Jailer 2 cast, Mithun’s remarks were widely seen as confirmation of Shah Rukh Khan’s appearance, sparking massive excitement among fans. 

You Might Be Interested In

Although the makers have not officially revealed details, the prospect of SRK sharing screen space with Rajnikanth has elevated expectations, making Jailer 2 one of the most eagerly awaited pan-Indian releases of 2026. 

Mithun Chakraborty Reveals Jailer 2 Cast 

Mithun Chakraborty expressed his excitement about Jailer 2 during a conversation. While speaking about the cast, he casually named several stars, saying, “Mohanlal, Shah Rukh Khan, Ramya Krishnan, Shivarajkumar,” a remark that many fans have interpreted as confirmation of their involvement. 

You Might Be Interested In



Meanwhile, industry buzz indicates that Jailer 2 is being planned as a major expansion of the first film’s universe. Instead of a tightly contained storyline, the sequel is said to be designed around multiple influential characters from different regions, each adding weight and scale to the narrative. 

Social Media Reactions 

One user commented, “If this is true, #JAILER2 is going to be massive,

Rajinikanth, Shah Rukh Khan with such a crazy cast — pure pan-India treat!” 

Second user commented, “That casting list itself is a festival.” 

Third user said, “The casting is absolutely fantastic, and all I want is for this movie to deliver solid entertainment.”

Another user emphasised that with the cameo, the film could achieve massive box office success, saying, “Then it’s going to be 2000 cr Film.”

Also Read: ‘Mark’ X Review: Kichcha Sudeep’s Power-Packed Intro Wins Fans, But Routine Screenplay Leaves Audiences Divided

First published on: Dec 25, 2025 3:36 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In
Tags: jailer 2jailer 2 release dateMithun Chakrabortyrajnikanthrajnikanth jailer 2Shah Rukh Khan in jailer 2Shah Rukh Khan jailer 2

RELATED News

‘Mark’ X Review: Kichcha Sudeep’s Power-Packed Intro Wins Fans, But Routine Screenplay Leaves Audiences Divided

Stranger Things 5 Vol 2: When Will It Release On Netflix In India? Exact Date, Time And What to Expect

Tu Meri Main Tera X Review: Kartik Aaryan-Ananya Panday Chemistry Sparks Debate, Is Film Truly Paisa Vasool Or Barbaad?

‘Avatar: Fire and Ash’ Box Office Collection Day 6: James Cameron’s Sci-Fi Stays Steady, Can’t Shake Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar

‘Dhurandhar’ Box Office Collection Day 20: Ranveer Singh Thriller Stays Strong, Beats ‘Avatar: Fire And Ash’ Yet Again Worldwide

LATEST NEWS

Who Was Ganesh Uikey? Most Wanted Maoist Leader With Rs. 1 Crore On His Head Shot Dead In Odisha

‘This Isn’t Net Practice’: Former India Spinner Reacts To Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma Notching Up Centuries In Vijay Hazare Trophy

Affordable Homestay Near Dwarka Mor Metro Station – Garvik Stay

Shah Rukh Khan to Appear in Rajinikanth’s Jailer 2? Mithun Chakraborty Drops Big Hint on SRK’s Role, Fans Go Wild

Big Breakthrough For Bangladesh, Scientists Discover Ancient Hidden Treasure That Could Save Millions

Top Maoist Leader Ganesh Uikey With Rs. 1 Crore Bounty On His Head Killed During BSF-CRPF Operation In Odisha

AGEL Tops Global Green Utilities Rankings In Climate Push: UK Based Energy Intelligence

‘Huge Applause For Vaibhav Suryavanshi But It’s Not…’: R Ashwin’s Blunt Take After The Teenager Hits 190 Against Arunachal Pradesh In Vijay Hazare Trophy

China Hits Back At US’ Pentagon Report, Says India Ties Based On Long-Term Strategic View, Rejects ‘Distortion’

Aadhaar-PAN Link Final Deadline Announced: Follow These Simple Steps To Link Your PAN With Aadhaar Or Pay Heavy Fines

Shah Rukh Khan to Appear in Rajinikanth’s Jailer 2? Mithun Chakraborty Drops Big Hint on SRK’s Role, Fans Go Wild

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Shah Rukh Khan to Appear in Rajinikanth’s Jailer 2? Mithun Chakraborty Drops Big Hint on SRK’s Role, Fans Go Wild

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Shah Rukh Khan to Appear in Rajinikanth’s Jailer 2? Mithun Chakraborty Drops Big Hint on SRK’s Role, Fans Go Wild
Shah Rukh Khan to Appear in Rajinikanth’s Jailer 2? Mithun Chakraborty Drops Big Hint on SRK’s Role, Fans Go Wild
Shah Rukh Khan to Appear in Rajinikanth’s Jailer 2? Mithun Chakraborty Drops Big Hint on SRK’s Role, Fans Go Wild
Shah Rukh Khan to Appear in Rajinikanth’s Jailer 2? Mithun Chakraborty Drops Big Hint on SRK’s Role, Fans Go Wild

QUICK LINKS