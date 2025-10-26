LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Love In Full Bloom! Hrithik Roshan And Saba Azad's Winter Romance Sets the Internet Ablaze, Check The Viral Instagram Post

Love In Full Bloom! Hrithik Roshan And Saba Azad’s Winter Romance Sets the Internet Ablaze, Check The Viral Instagram Post

Check out Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad’s viral Instagram from their winter vacay. The couple looks cozy and is holding each other’s hands

Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad post snippets from their recent winter trip. Netizens can’t keep their calm as they shower their post with love. (Image Credit: Instagram @sabazad and @hrithikroshan)
Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad post snippets from their recent winter trip. Netizens can’t keep their calm as they shower their post with love. (Image Credit: Instagram @sabazad and @hrithikroshan)

Published By: Khushi Surana
Published: October 26, 2025 14:26:53 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Love In Full Bloom! Hrithik Roshan And Saba Azad’s Winter Romance Sets the Internet Ablaze, Check The Viral Instagram Post

Couple in love, Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad, shared cozy and romantic pictures from their winter vacation. They were seen walking together, holding each other’s hands in their beanies and caps. The location was not revealed by the couple, but the romance is surely in the air there.

Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan and his girlfriend, Saba Azad, shared their pictures packed with PDA. It was a joint post, with a caption, “Nothing better than winter walking!!” along with the song, “New Order-Age of Consent”.



When Did Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad start dating?

The couple started dating back in 2022, away from the media’s eyes. Hrithik Roshan, being one of the top Bollywood stars, and Saba Azad, being an actor/musician, tried keeping their relationship hidden for as long as possible. They started hinting at their relationship by appreciating and supporting each other’s work.

They made their relationship public at Karan Johar’s 50th birthday bash, making their debut as a couple. 

Since then, the couple has shared their numerous pictures together from their trips, events, and more. 

Netizens’ Reaction to Hrithik Roshan And Saba Azad’s Post

The post went viral really quickly, and people started showering the couple’s picture with love. The post has over 512k likes. One of the users commented, “Such a beautiful couple wishing you both all the happiness,” and another user commented, “You guys are looking so cuteeeeeeee”.

People also started making marriage speculations and said, “Shaadi pakka h 2026 me.. Congrats!!”

Also Read: Who Is Divya Suresh? Kannada Star Caught On CCTV Amid Bengaluru Hit and Run Scandal

First published on: Oct 26, 2025 2:26 PM IST
QUICK LINKS