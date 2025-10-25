Who Is Divya Suresh? Kannada Star Caught On CCTV Amid Bengaluru Hit and Run Scandal

Who is Divya Suresh?

Divya Suresh is a popular Kannada actress who has also appeared on Bigg Boss Kannada. She made her television debut back in 2013 with a famous Kannada series Chitte Hejje. She was also seen in the television series Om Shakti, Om Shanti.

Besides acting, she is also a former pro Kabaddi player and was also seen in a state-level Kabaddi competition in Karnataka.

How Is She Linked To The Bengaluru Hit And Run Case

On a public road, three people riding a two-wheeler were injured by a car. This Bengaluru hit and run case occurred in Byatarayanapura at 1:30 a.m. on October 4.

Weeks after the horrific accident, a new lead, a CCTV, has been found. In the viral CCTV footage, it can be seen that a car hit the people on the bike and then fled away. It has been found out that the car was allegedly driven by Bigg Boss fame, Kannada actress, Divya Suresh. The incident took place near Nithya Hotel, in Byatarayanapura, on October 4.

Victims of the accident

As per the sources, the three people who were on the bike were Kiran G(25), Anusha (24), and Anitha (33). It has been reported that Kiran and Anusha have suffered minor injuries due to the accident, and their cousin Anitha ended up with a broken leg after the accident. A doctor at the BGS Hospital, where they were admitted, has suggested surgery to Anitha.

Case Details

A case was filed by one of the victims, Kiran, 3 days after the accident. The complaint was filed on 7th October under Sections 281 (rash driving on a public route) and 124(a) (threat to life and personal safety of others) according to Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. Other relevant sections have also been charged under the Motor Vehicle Act.

