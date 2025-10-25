LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
John Kiriakou how to watch ind vs aus match online India vs Australia ODI AI-generated content Abbas Hassan Karaki Aatma Nirbhar Bharat Cambridge Police Maharashtra Doctor Suicide John Kiriakou how to watch ind vs aus match online India vs Australia ODI AI-generated content Abbas Hassan Karaki Aatma Nirbhar Bharat Cambridge Police Maharashtra Doctor Suicide John Kiriakou how to watch ind vs aus match online India vs Australia ODI AI-generated content Abbas Hassan Karaki Aatma Nirbhar Bharat Cambridge Police Maharashtra Doctor Suicide John Kiriakou how to watch ind vs aus match online India vs Australia ODI AI-generated content Abbas Hassan Karaki Aatma Nirbhar Bharat Cambridge Police Maharashtra Doctor Suicide
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
John Kiriakou how to watch ind vs aus match online India vs Australia ODI AI-generated content Abbas Hassan Karaki Aatma Nirbhar Bharat Cambridge Police Maharashtra Doctor Suicide John Kiriakou how to watch ind vs aus match online India vs Australia ODI AI-generated content Abbas Hassan Karaki Aatma Nirbhar Bharat Cambridge Police Maharashtra Doctor Suicide John Kiriakou how to watch ind vs aus match online India vs Australia ODI AI-generated content Abbas Hassan Karaki Aatma Nirbhar Bharat Cambridge Police Maharashtra Doctor Suicide John Kiriakou how to watch ind vs aus match online India vs Australia ODI AI-generated content Abbas Hassan Karaki Aatma Nirbhar Bharat Cambridge Police Maharashtra Doctor Suicide
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Who Is Divya Suresh? Kannada Star Caught On CCTV Amid Bengaluru Hit and Run Scandal

Who Is Divya Suresh? Kannada Star Caught On CCTV Amid Bengaluru Hit and Run Scandal

Bigg Boss fame, Divya Suresh, has been linked to a hit and run case in Bengaluru. It can be seen in CCTV footage that she fled away after hitting 3 people riding on a bike. Police case registered.

Kannada actress Divya Suresh, known for her presence in Bigg Boss season 8, has now been linked to a hit and run case in Bengaluru. A CCTV footage of her is going viral on the Internet. (Image Credit: Instagram @divyasuresh.official)
Kannada actress Divya Suresh, known for her presence in Bigg Boss season 8, has now been linked to a hit and run case in Bengaluru. A CCTV footage of her is going viral on the Internet. (Image Credit: Instagram @divyasuresh.official)

Published By: Khushi Surana
Published: October 25, 2025 09:18:44 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Who Is Divya Suresh? Kannada Star Caught On CCTV Amid Bengaluru Hit and Run Scandal

Who is Divya Suresh?

Divya Suresh is a popular Kannada actress who has also appeared on Bigg Boss Kannada. She made her television debut back in 2013 with a famous Kannada series Chitte Hejje. She was also seen in the television series Om Shakti, Om Shanti. 

Besides acting, she is also a former pro Kabaddi player and was also seen in a state-level Kabaddi competition in Karnataka.

How Is She Linked To The Bengaluru Hit And Run Case

 On a public road, three people riding a two-wheeler were injured by a car. This Bengaluru hit and run case occurred in Byatarayanapura at 1:30 a.m. on October 4.

Weeks after the horrific accident, a new lead, a CCTV, has been found. In the viral CCTV footage, it can be seen that a car hit the people on the bike and then fled away. It has been found out that the car was allegedly driven by Bigg Boss fame, Kannada actress, Divya Suresh. The incident took place near Nithya Hotel, in Byatarayanapura, on October 4. 

Victims of the accident

As per the sources, the three people who were on the bike were Kiran G(25), Anusha (24), and Anitha (33). It has been reported that Kiran and Anusha have suffered minor injuries due to the accident, and their cousin Anitha ended up with a broken leg after the accident. A doctor at the BGS Hospital, where they were admitted, has suggested surgery to Anitha. 

Case Details

A case was filed by one of the victims, Kiran, 3 days after the accident. The complaint was filed on 7th October under Sections 281 (rash driving on a public route) and 124(a) (threat to life and personal safety of others) according to Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. Other relevant sections have also been charged under the Motor Vehicle Act. 

Also Read: ‘Nobody Wants This’ Is Back With Season 2: Check Out The Cast, Season 1 Wrap Up, And More

First published on: Oct 25, 2025 9:18 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Bengaluru hit and runBigg Boss KannadaByatarayanapura accidentDivya SureshDivya Suresh caseDivya Suresh CCTVKannada actressKannada TV starkarnataka news

RELATED News

Netflix shuts down game studio behind 'Squid Game: Unleashed'

‘No Deepfakes’: Election Commission Warns Political Parties Against Misuse Of AI-Generated Content

Isha And Akash Ambani’s Lavish Birthday Party Turns Jamnagar Into Bollywood Hub

India’s Maritime Strength Rises With Mahe, First Indigenously Built Anti-Submarine Ship: All You Need to Know

Jon Bon Jovi 'grateful and humble' to tour again after vocal cord surgery

LATEST NEWS

US pushes regulators on connecting data centers to grid

UPDATE 9-NBA Results

IBM says conventional AMD chips can run quantum computing error correction algorithm

Former CIA Officer Says US ‘Bought’ Pervez Musharraf, Took Control Of Pakistan’s Nukes

Flames' skid hits 8 games with loss to surging Jets

IND vs AUS 3rd ODI: Shubman Gill Losses Straight Three Toss, Must Rewrite Captaincy Script

Who Is Divya Suresh? Kannada Star Caught On CCTV Amid Bengaluru Hit and Run Scandal

Grindr shareholders offer to take dating app private for $3.46 billion

Chhath Puja 2025 Bank Holidays (October 25, 2025): Banks to Remain Closed on THESE States

Delta, Aeromexico ask court to block Trump order forcing end to JV

Who Is Divya Suresh? Kannada Star Caught On CCTV Amid Bengaluru Hit and Run Scandal

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Who Is Divya Suresh? Kannada Star Caught On CCTV Amid Bengaluru Hit and Run Scandal

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Who Is Divya Suresh? Kannada Star Caught On CCTV Amid Bengaluru Hit and Run Scandal
Who Is Divya Suresh? Kannada Star Caught On CCTV Amid Bengaluru Hit and Run Scandal
Who Is Divya Suresh? Kannada Star Caught On CCTV Amid Bengaluru Hit and Run Scandal
Who Is Divya Suresh? Kannada Star Caught On CCTV Amid Bengaluru Hit and Run Scandal

QUICK LINKS