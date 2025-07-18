LIVE TV
Jackson Wang Strips Down His Past In Raw Magicman 2 Video: Made Me A Man

Jackson Wang's MAGICMAN 2, released July 18, 2025, explores grief and self-acceptance through genre-bending tracks. The deeply personal "Made Me a Man" video, showcasing Wang's vulnerability and evolution has captivated fans.

July 18, 2025

Global pop icon Jackson Wang, formerly of GOT7, has unleashed his highly anticipated album MAGICMAN 2 on July 18, 2025, alongside the evocative music video for its lead single, “Made Me a Man.” 

This is not just another song of his, it is a very personal song to him, stripped away his past both figuratively and literally in a deeply personal exploration of grief, identity, and self-acceptance.

Jackson Wang’s Vulnerable Evolution in MAGICMAN 2

Following his 2022 album Magic Man, Wang stepped back from music for a year to rediscover himself, an experience which resulted in MAGIC MAN 2, an album structured as four chapters that move through the stages of grief: denial, loss, boundaries, and acceptance.



Wang wrote and produced the album himself, it has genre-bending servings of alternative rock, hip-hop, and R&B. Current fans already floored by their raw emotional power can listen to “High Alone” and “GBAD” on streaming services. Wang describes the album as a “personal diary,” documenting his own dysfunction and development, and it’s his most personal album to date.

Jackson’s ‘Made Me a Man’: A Cinematic Unmasking

The “Made Me a Man” music video, which debuted on the album, is a work of art on visuals where Wang’s Magic Man alter ego is discarded as he becomes the real Wang. Fans have termed it “super emotional,” and Wang has said, “Everything that happened, it made me who I am today.”

Fans have showered Jackson with love and support on X with comment like, “I have no words. This album touched my soul.
Every song on #MAGICMAN2 feels raw, honest, and deeply human.” Another user commented, “I’m so thankful and happy that there’s someone like you in my life Really needed this reminder, to love ourselves, to try to heal and become stronger.”

The theme of the video letting go of past weight resonates with the message of the song embracing the bad as well as the good in order to be real. Creating a buzz, the video has evoked universal discourse for its cinematic quality of narration and Wang’s unabashed exposure.

Jackson’s Global Impact and Future Ventures

Wang’s MAGIC MAN 2 cemented his position as an international music mogul, preceded by his record-breaking headlining of Coachella and sold-out worldwide tours. His recent visit to India and collaboration with Indian artists and upcoming India visit in May 2025 is a sign of his global influence.

With 32.83 million Instagram followers and endorsements by Louis Vuitton and Cartier, Wang continues to redefine fashion, music, and culture and making MAGIC MAN 2 a milestone in his ever-evolving career

Tags: jackson wangjackson wang new albumk-popmagic man 2

